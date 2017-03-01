Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) (2478 Views)

6 Incidents That Crashed Tonto Dikeh's Marriage / Tonto Dikeh And Husband Lock Down Their Love In Paris (photo) / Tonto Dikeh And Husband, Oladunni Churchill Step Out Together (photos)

The ‎Media Room Hub reporter Azuka visited the Ghana Police and the Embassy to further investigate claims from both couple and present facts to the public especially with regards to the status of those involved in society. This is a must-watch video which exposes the false claims and counter accusations that bedviled the much taked about marriage bouhaha



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k27nn1QIzgA

Following the long heated social media exposed marriage crisis of controversial actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, the media that interviewed them, has further travelled to Ghana over references from the couple in their interviews. Tonto Dikeh claimed she suffered domestic violence at home and subsequently ran to the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana Unclad for safety.

Wetin they go come do? If the find out

If there's a tiny ray of hope that this people will amend their ways and get back together this akproko media room hub whatever wants to go quench it,please they should be left alone 1 Like

Well done Azuka. However, it seems the couple are trying to make it work.

See the Mother's day message Churchill posted for Tonto http://www.daminaj.com/2017/03/churchill-celebrates--on.html



Is she a journalist or some gossiping old ass midget ??





She sounds like two rats fuccking 1 Like

I smell lies, buh its none of my business

This people are just foolish, instead of the ‎Media Room Hub reporter Azuka to investigate meaningful stories that can benefit Nigerians, he flew to Ghana to investigate Tonto Dikeh marriage, seriously?!



No matter what you think, Sahara reporters are the best investigative media outfit. They give policticians sleepless nights! 1 Like 1 Share

hmmn.. being an actress is not safe again

true example of carrying another persons for head. This one will be making money on YouTube all in the name of investigating aka amebo.













Disadvantage of washing your dirty linens outside true example of carrying another persons for head. This one will be making money on YouTube all in the name of investigating aka amebo.Disadvantage of washing your dirty linens outside

That would be an interesting book. That would be an interesting book.