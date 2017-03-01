₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by AlexReports(m): 10:17am
Following the long heated social media exposed marriage crisis of controversial actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, the media that interviewed them, has further travelled to Ghana over references from the couple in their interviews. Tonto Dikeh claimed she suffered domestic violence at home and subsequently ran to the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana Unclad for safety.
The Media Room Hub reporter Azuka visited the Ghana Police and the Embassy to further investigate claims from both couple and present facts to the public especially with regards to the status of those involved in society. This is a must-watch video which exposes the false claims and counter accusations that bedviled the much taked about marriage bouhaha
WATCH VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k27nn1QIzgA
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/watch-video-mrh-investigates-tonto.html?m=0
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Young03: 10:23am
Wetin they go come do? If the find out
fp direct
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by olasarah: 10:37am
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by subtlemee(f): 10:58am
If there's a tiny ray of hope that this people will amend their ways and get back together this akproko media room hub whatever wants to go quench it,please they should be left alone
1 Like
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Queenbalikees(f): 11:23am
k
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Daminaj1(f): 11:23am
Well done Azuka. However, it seems the couple are trying to make it work.
See the Mother's day message Churchill posted for Tonto http://www.daminaj.com/2017/03/churchill-celebrates--on.html
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by MrEgbegbe(m): 11:23am
Is she a journalist or some gossiping old ass midget ??
She sounds like two rats fuccking
1 Like
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by JimloveTM(m): 11:24am
I smell lies, buh its none of my business
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by emeijeh(m): 11:24am
Na dem sabi
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by noetic5: 11:25am
ok
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by noetic5: 11:25am
ok nah
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by abbaapple(m): 11:25am
Arran Nonsens!
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by admax(m): 11:26am
This people are just foolish, instead of the Media Room Hub reporter Azuka to investigate meaningful stories that can benefit Nigerians, he flew to Ghana to investigate Tonto Dikeh marriage, seriously?!
No matter what you think, Sahara reporters are the best investigative media outfit. They give policticians sleepless nights!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Mentcee(m): 11:26am
Good.
The sweet but unanswered question now is; has the dullard presiding over affairs in Nigeria ever seen or touched that kind of cloth?
I'm not talking about wearing same!
By the way, I'm writing a book titled THE IDIOT CALLED BUHARI.
Pls click like to agree that Buhari is a brain dead illiterate.
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by drvick: 11:26am
hmmn.. being an actress is not safe again
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by DLondonboiy: 11:27am
Hmm
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by adorablepepple(f): 11:27am
true example of carrying another persons for head. This one will be making money on YouTube all in the name of investigating aka amebo.
Disadvantage of washing your dirty linens outside
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by oluwaVaz(m): 11:28am
Mumu thread
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Houseofglam7: 11:28am
Bizzi body pepo
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by DLondonboiy: 11:29am
Mentcee:
That would be an interesting book.
|Re: Azuka Ogujiuba In Ghana To Investigate Tonto Dikeh & Churchill's Claims (Video) by Guyman02: 11:31am
make una allow Tonto and her husband to sort themselves out or quit, too much media scrutiny yaf do.
