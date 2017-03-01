₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Afro3: 10:44am
As the crisis between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill linger over accusations of infidelity and domestic violence coupled with constant blackmailing attacks on social media, the arrow head journalist " MEDIA ROOM HUB " that anchored both couples interview, has further joined the estranged husband's younger brother Tokunbo and the Chief Security Officer of the family in the interview party.
Both interviews from the men totally nailed Tonto Dikeh's Domestic violence claims and accusations as she was revealed to react under some sort of influence - be it spiritual, chemical or even physical? ....maybe this a rehab case or divine deliverance?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-1CY00kQtY
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/must-watch-olakunle-churchills-younger.html?m=0
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by richyrolly(f): 10:51am
Enough of this drama please. Tonto,marriage is all about forgiveness. You and ur hubby shld sort things out pls.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by jaymdee(m): 8:59pm
Na wa. This is a case of marrying without knowing who you're with. Both of them have a fair share of blame as Churchill went for Tonto's flashy looks while tonto went for cool cash. Its sad. The guy wanted to have a taste of Tonto, but when pikin enter the picture he had to pay the bride price.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by YonkijiSappo: 8:59pm
Hey Stop There lalasticlala!
yes you, lala, I caught you viewing.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by iamnicer: 8:59pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Bishop1monte(m): 8:59pm
I got live today also
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by 7Alexander(m): 8:59pm
Abeg carry this old news comot. No one cares about Tonto now.
We have an interesting Royal Rumble between Ogbeni Dino and Baba Sowore to follow.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by PqsMike: 8:59pm
Oberflogged issue already
Meanwhile
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by musco4me: 8:59pm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Nostradamu(m): 9:00pm
It's true, not all that glitter is gold. Celebrity life has many "behind the camera" but gullible people buy it hook, line and sinker. Nawa
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by DarkFive: 9:00pm
Abeg is there light in my haus??
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by beyooooni1(m): 9:00pm
tontolo still dey news ni, I tot her gist is stale already
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:00pm
Wetin concern us with Tonto Dikeh now, ehn mod?
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Tazdroid(m): 9:00pm
Somborri should forward the display pic to Tonto and Kunle to remind them of the beautiful moments they shared together so that they leave FP alone
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Olasco93: 9:01pm
Meanwhile, Mr. Melaye wore his ABU Graduation gown to Plenary today.
NCAN reporting from Lekki Phase 1.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Tazdroid(m): 9:01pm
DarkFive:UP NEPAAAA!!!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by sprado(m): 9:01pm
oya
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by SexyNairalander: 9:01pm
booked
apostle Sega is over so we are back to Tonto and family wahala
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Talk2Bella(f): 9:01pm
I really feel bad for Tonto everyone seems to he against her only two or so people have come out to openly defend her, she really didn't have friends (just like me)
she's a changed woman, marriage and motherhood changed her, her marriage might have been a sham but truth be told she really loves her son and would never endanger his health, someone I know who isn't even a celebrity refused to breastfeed her baby cos she didn't want her breast to be flat but Tonto is still breastfeeding baby King
I hope they move past this stage and don't become enemies for the sake of their baby
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by sandland: 9:02pm
We tired of this people.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by pauljumbo: 9:02pm
this are the kind of news that encourage baby mama
why so much emphasis on marriages that have issues
nobody talks about the millions of relationship that are working
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by b3llo(m): 9:02pm
This is what happens when your private life is brought out for public debate. What is wrong with this celebrities
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by datola: 9:02pm
Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the family
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Tazdroid(m): 9:02pm
7Alexander:
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by Victornezzar(m): 9:02pm
Oooooo
Op not dis news again
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by ibkgab001: 9:03pm
Tontolander... mod please remove this topic or else ....
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by kuljustiz(f): 9:04pm
their crises,their problem. My indomie and tea,my concern.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by yourexcellency: 9:05pm
Tonto never see anything. By the time OBJ sample her ekwe...
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Brother, Tokunbo, Family's CSO React To Tonto Dikeh Claims by cstr151: 9:06pm
Who gives a flying fucck about a lady who chose a he-goat as a partner because of money?
