|Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by rem44: 12:21pm
These photos were shared by Glory Akah who lives in Port Harcourt.Some people are really talented!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/one-word-for-this-enterprising-young.html?m=1
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by rem44: 12:21pm
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:22pm
Creativity.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by softwerk(f): 12:30pm
Sometimes I wish Efe had this much talent to deserve some BBNaija votes and 'maybe' win the money!
But that guy can't even Rap to save his life
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:45pm
People like this should be encouraged!
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by IEDA: 12:52pm
softwerk:I didn't know it was a talent show?
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 1:07pm
I'm awed. That's brilliance at it's best.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by modelsms10: 1:09pm
good boy
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by happney65: 2:01pm
Can it move?If yes Great..If not it is nothing but a fuckinggggg Toy
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by 1Rebel: 2:02pm
Someone check his name, he's definitely Igbo.
These nigerians keep holding us back.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by 0mololar: 2:02pm
na talent...9c 1
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by eph123: 2:02pm
Creativity is something you either have or you don't.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by beautycrush24(f): 2:03pm
softwerk:
Hater spotted. No worry mami.....u go dey alright
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by TIDDOLL(m): 2:03pm
Bravo!...Nigeria ehn
Sometimes I do wonder, with my height, had I been born in the USA, probably I would be an NBA Star,
But not in a country when you are about going to the field.."sneaking out through the back door with your tattered boots" and your mum be like.....
"If you leave Ehnn, Make sure you don't come back to this house ooo"
We are in Nigeria, Where Raw Talents are wasted, except you belong to the upper class. [color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by thesicilian: 2:03pm
I don't see anything special here. It's just a toy tricycle that can not even move, just like a mudhouse. Should he be encouraged and groomed? By all means, yes!
But let's stop celebrating mediocrity.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by photoshoot(m): 2:04pm
softwerk:
As in, that guy is a waste...
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 2:04pm
The guy tried. But in reality, it is crap compared to what kids in other countries do.
I wish we'd become better
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:04pm
No be for my own internet sha
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by legendte(m): 2:04pm
Good
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 2:04pm
Nigerians are good at producing already made goods and they will be saying it was good as if nobody has seen it, do sometin the world will stand up for you. our teachers are failures. wait and see my.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by holluwai(m): 2:04pm
Wawu
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 2:04pm
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Onyeoguego: 2:04pm
Kai
Nigeria is a zoo
see talent
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by abdulrazat(m): 2:04pm
softwerk:
and you are?
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by realhumanity: 2:04pm
We cannot underestimate the power of his mind. Anyone who thinks this guy just constructed a toy doesn't understand what it means to recreate what you see. Our great scientists learnt from preexisting knowledge and they worked on it to make better things.
This little boy you see here will probably solve some problems as he is constructing that keke. There are things he will maneuver just to get a look alike, no matter what you think, it has taught him something and built his brain.
Expose this guy to where machineries are fabricated, then see what he'll design.
All designs are first crude and a copy of preexisting design.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by legendte(m): 2:04pm
softwerk:
God is the giver. It's not by might or power
Grace is the answer. Pray for Grace.
Obama no be the only black guy for America and him no be the brightest.
Even Bubu wey no get certificate dey rule and decide profs fate.
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 2:04pm
niija we get talent o
|Re: Boy Constructs 'Keke Napep' With Slippers In Port Harcourt (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 2:04pm
Impressive, May God help you to be great
