Source: These photos were shared by Glory Akah who lives in Port Harcourt.Some people are really talented!

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/one-word-for-this-enterprising-young.html?m=1

Creativity.

Sometimes I wish Efe had this much talent to deserve some BBNaija votes and win the money!

But that guy can't even Rap to save his life

People like this should be encouraged!

I'm awed. That's brilliance at it's best.

good boy

These nigerians keep holding us back. Someone check his name, he's definitely Igbo.

Creativity is something you either have or you don't.

Hater spotted. No worry mami.....u go dey alright

Sometimes I do wonder, with my height, had I been born in the USA, probably I would be an NBA Star,



But not in a country when you are about going to the field.."sneaking out through the back door with your tattered boots" and your mum be like.....



"If you leave Ehnn, Make sure you don't come back to this house ooo"







We are in Nigeria, Where Raw Talents are wasted, except you belong to the upper class.

I don't see anything special here. It's just a toy tricycle that can not even move, just like a mudhouse. Should he be encouraged and groomed? By all means, yes!

But let's stop celebrating mediocrity.

As in, that guy is a waste...

The guy tried. But in reality, it is crap compared to what kids in other countries do.

I wish we'd become better

Nigerians are good at producing already made goods and they will be saying it was good as if nobody has seen it, do sometin the world will stand up for you. our teachers are failures. wait and see my.

Nigeria is a zoo



see talent

and you are?

We cannot underestimate the power of his mind. Anyone who thinks this guy just constructed a toy doesn't understand what it means to recreate what you see. Our great scientists learnt from preexisting knowledge and they worked on it to make better things.



This little boy you see here will probably solve some problems as he is constructing that keke. There are things he will maneuver just to get a look alike, no matter what you think, it has taught him something and built his brain.



Expose this guy to where machineries are fabricated, then see what he'll design.



All designs are first crude and a copy of preexisting design.

God is the giver. It's not by might or power



Grace is the answer. Pray for Grace.



Obama no be the only black guy for America and him no be the brightest.



Even Bubu wey no get certificate dey rule and decide profs fate.

niija we get talent o