Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss - Celebrities - Nairaland

Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss

Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by noetic5: 12:28pm
Ex BBA contestant, Pokello, exposes the hypocrisy of her Nigerian former fellow contestant, Beverly Osu. Beverly showed sympathy over Tboss in her Tweet, and Pokello came in to remind her that she faced same thing from Beverly and co, while they were in the house. See tweets below


Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/ex-bba-contestant-pokello-fires-back-at.html

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by noetic5: 12:28pm





Beverly fired back. Who knew Pokello had s*x tape? See it HERE
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by youngest85(m): 12:30pm
Frustration
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by NwamaziNwaAro: 12:39pm
Expired Oloshos..


My heart goes out to Beverly Osu's downtrodden flattened mammary glands..


2Shotz did a good job.


He flattened it like a Julius Berger excavator tyre

37 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by noetic5: 12:43pm
SMH
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Smellymouth: 12:48pm
Raise your hand shamelessly if you don't understand these oloshos.
Lemme start by raising mine.

12 Likes

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by SeniorZato(m): 2:07pm
Good
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by jimi4us: 2:07pm
nice one

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by AkinPhysicist: 2:07pm
shocked If I say O.L.O and you say S.H.O na u sabi shocked

3 Likes

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by AkinPhysicist: 2:07pm
cool

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by tommykiwi(m): 2:08pm
Abeg make una let us hear word. Abeg anybody with Dino Melaye phone number because me wan collect my own share from the 5billion naira wen we go collect from Sahara reporters hand.
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by michaelwilli(m): 2:08pm
Wen will dese mods know that we don't give a Bleep about bbnaija. Nairaland mods b mumu front page news
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Canme4u(m): 2:08pm
Wetin consine me?
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by pyyxxaro: 2:08pm
Chidinma Okeke come and see ur Cucumber sisters oh

They are fighting for who wud give Tboss fresh cucumber when she's finally evicted cry
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by helphelp: 2:09pm
Nonsense ...

Una gist too small to redirect our brains from the certificate saga
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Vickiweezy(m): 2:09pm
Irrelevant olosho looking for a way to trend so her market go sell. I neva even hear the olosho name before whether na pokemon abi na potato, na u sabi.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Keenysbojan(m): 2:10pm
hmm we need to organize quick recovery revival for nairaland


if you are interested click like.
If you buy this idea click share so that we can start on time

1 Like

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by missKiffy(f): 2:11pm
Their business lipsrsealed
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by emmabest2000(m): 2:11pm
All these
O
L
O
S
H
O
S
Sef ...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Mememan: 2:11pm
Slûts
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by sod09(m): 2:12pm
Oya...
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Akshow: 2:12pm
The should all stfu! None of the housemates isn't guilty of gossip. Last night t boss and Debbie dished the other four. T boss said "I hate them". forming right alliances is part of the game. Do t boss and Debbie think they are just gonna seat there and sob their way to 25mil? They both isolated themselves from the other four. They conspire to put efe and marvis up, so why are they crying foul? Debby go cry tire next week when t boss go home on Sunday. Group dynamics, forming alliances and getting along with people of different personalities is part of the game.

2 Likes

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Ayoswit(f): 2:12pm
K
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by 1Rebel: 2:12pm
Stupid show for braindead piglets. Argue with your mental retardation.
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by recievesense: 2:12pm
but pokello u get sex tape na
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by Alariwo2: 2:13pm
Show me one flattie chick wey fine reach Tokunbo omo re bi iyan a.k.a Tboss

Haterz won't just stop hating

1 Like

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by obidevine(m): 2:13pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Expired Oloshos..


My heart goes out to Beverly Osu's downtrodden flattened mammary glands..


2Shotz did a good job.


He flattened it like a Julius Berger excavator tyre


Why such savagery, why

1 Like

Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by daddyrich: 2:13pm
OK ooo
Re: Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss by victorvezx(m): 2:14pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Expired Oloshos..

My heart goes out to Beverly Osu's downtrodden flattened mammary glands..

2Shotz did a good job.

He flattened it like a Julius Berger excavator tyre

