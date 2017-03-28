₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Achieverbb(m): 12:33pm
Check out the snake (puff adder), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by softwerk(f): 12:34pm
This is just too much even by Lalasticlala's standard;
Snake
Grasscutter
Antelope
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by NwamaziNwaAro: 12:34pm
I love that snake...
It has the same shape as Marvis
In Big Brother's house.
All flat.
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by softwerk(f): 12:34pm
Meanwhile OP that snake is not a Cobra but a Boa!
Yes, Lalasticlala trained me well
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Achieverbb(m): 12:36pm
Achieverbb:
The remaining pictures
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by solpat(m): 12:45pm
Front page Loading
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by dennisworld1(m): 12:50pm
Front page. Lalalalallalalala sticlacla. Dancing
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by blessedvisky(m): 1:55pm
What a bountiful harvest. That snake is a puff adder OO. Lalasticlala oya
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Temptee101(m): 2:02pm
Make i pitch my tent here cos its a FP material. Lalasticlala hurry o
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by slurryeye: 2:18pm
Lobatan
3 in 1......this will make frontpage 3 times
Lalasticlala right now
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by quinnboy: 2:18pm
Ok
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by kniru: 2:18pm
hehe
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by sirugos(m): 2:18pm
Lala right now
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Zico4real(m): 2:19pm
see meat
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 2:19pm
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Dat9jakid(m): 2:19pm
Oya lala.. . See food... (Rubs hands)
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Davash222(m): 2:19pm
.
softwerk:.
They are not eating the name.
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by sod09(m): 2:19pm
Na every snake be cobra....that is boa constrictor
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by freshness2020(m): 2:19pm
Upcoming hunter
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by HottestFire: 2:19pm
Wait, anyone contesting with Lalasticlala on this..
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Ermacc: 2:19pm
if they can kill all these at their tender age, who knows what they will kill when they are all grown
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by laiza(m): 2:20pm
Achieverbb:that's not a cobra joor. It's a diamond back rattlesnake
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 2:20pm
Hunters!
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by unclezuma: 2:20pm
Now I know what happened to the dinosaurs...Africans!
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by oladipo322(m): 2:20pm
lala food e haf come
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by FvckShiT: 2:20pm
That ain't a fúçking cobra→
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by roland2rule(m): 2:20pm
Omo see food ... E don dey red for pot
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Dominiquez: 2:21pm
With the way we are going and the way Lala is promoting these evil to animals, very soon we won't have any living animal in Nigeria except the ones we will see on Nat. Geo Channels or books.
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by asumo12: 2:21pm
Achieverbb:NA COBRA BE THIS?
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Olateef(m): 2:21pm
Too much pleasure in a thread for lala..
Lala, cum here
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by masseratti: 2:21pm
So sad....
|Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by maxiuc(m): 2:21pm
Did I just hear snake
Snake some people way of life
