Check out the snake (puff adder), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire





Snake



Grasscutter



This is just too much even by Lalasticlala's standard;SnakeGrasscutterAntelope

I love that snake...



It has the same shape as Marvis



In Big Brother's house.



All flat.





Meanwhile OP that snake is not a Cobra but a Boa!

Achieverbb:

What a bountiful harvest. That snake is a puff adder OO.

softwerk:

Meanwhile OP that snake is not a Cobra but a Boa!



Yes, Lalasticlala trained me well .

They are not eating the name.

Na every snake be cobra....that is boa constrictor

Upcoming hunter

if they can kill all these at their tender age, who knows what they will kill when they are all grown 4 Likes

Achieverbb:

that's not a cobra joor. It's a diamond back rattlesnake

Hunters!

Now I know what happened to the dinosaurs...Africans! 4 Likes

That ain't a fúçking cobra→

With the way we are going and the way Lala is promoting these evil to animals, very soon we won't have any living animal in Nigeria except the ones we will see on Nat. Geo Channels or books.

Achieverbb:

NA COBRA BE THIS?





NA COBRA BE THIS?

So sad....