₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,427 members, 3,445,081 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 03:04 PM

Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) (14513 Views)

Killer Python Attacks Antelope For Lunchtime Death Battle – But Gets A Surprise / A Black Cobra Killed This Morning / See The Snake That Was Killed This Morning In My Area (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Achieverbb(m): 12:33pm
Check out the snake (puff adder), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by softwerk(f): 12:34pm
This is just too much even by Lalasticlala's standard;

Snake shocked

Grasscutter shocked

Antelope grin grin

70 Likes 1 Share

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by NwamaziNwaAro: 12:34pm
I love that snake...

It has the same shape as Marvis

In Big Brother's house.

All flat.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by softwerk(f): 12:34pm
Meanwhile OP that snake is not a Cobra but a Boa!

Yes, Lalasticlala trained me well grin

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Achieverbb(m): 12:36pm
Achieverbb:
Check out the snake (cobra), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire grin grin

The remaining pictures

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by solpat(m): 12:45pm
Front page Loading cool
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by dennisworld1(m): 12:50pm
Front page. Lalalalallalalala sticlacla. Dancing

1 Like

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by blessedvisky(m): 1:55pm
What a bountiful harvest. That snake is a puff adder OO. Lalasticlala oya

5 Likes

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Temptee101(m): 2:02pm
Make i pitch my tent here cos its a FP material. Lalasticlala hurry o

1 Like

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by slurryeye: 2:18pm
Lobatan grin

3 in 1......this will make frontpage 3 times

Lalasticlala right now cheesy grin

63 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by quinnboy: 2:18pm
Ok
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by kniru: 2:18pm
hehe
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by sirugos(m): 2:18pm
Lala right now

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Zico4real(m): 2:19pm
see meat
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 2:19pm
undecided
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Dat9jakid(m): 2:19pm
Oya lala.. . See food... (Rubs hands) grin grin grin
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Davash222(m): 2:19pm
.
softwerk:
Meanwhile OP that snake is not a Cobra but a Boa!

Yes, Lalasticlala trained me well grin
.
They are not eating the name.

1 Like

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by sod09(m): 2:19pm
Na every snake be cobra....that is boa constrictor
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by freshness2020(m): 2:19pm
Upcoming hunter
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by HottestFire: 2:19pm
Wait, anyone contesting with Lalasticlala on this.. grin
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Ermacc: 2:19pm
if they can kill all these at their tender age, who knows what they will kill when they are all grown

4 Likes

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by laiza(m): 2:20pm
Achieverbb:
Check out the snake (cobra), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire grin grin
that's not a cobra joor. It's a diamond back rattlesnake

1 Like

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 2:20pm
Hunters!
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by unclezuma: 2:20pm
Now I know what happened to the dinosaurs...Africans!

4 Likes

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by oladipo322(m): 2:20pm
lala food e haf come
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by FvckShiT: 2:20pm
That ain't a fúçking cobra→
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by roland2rule(m): 2:20pm
Omo see food grin grin... E don dey red for pot shocked
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Dominiquez: 2:21pm
With the way we are going and the way Lala is promoting these evil to animals, very soon we won't have any living animal in Nigeria except the ones we will see on Nat. Geo Channels or books.
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by asumo12: 2:21pm
Achieverbb:
Check out the snake (cobra), grass cutters and antelope that was killed some minutes ago (this morning) by a small boy and his brother in a small bush at the back of a mechanics shop, Though not their first time of killing grass cutters but the cobra and antelope surprised everyone having shops around the place...............the antelope is already on fire grin grin
NA COBRA BE THIS?


undecided undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by Olateef(m): 2:21pm
Too much pleasure in a thread for lala..
Lala, cum here
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by masseratti: 2:21pm
So sad....
Re: Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) by maxiuc(m): 2:21pm
Did I just hear snake




Snake some people way of life

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Men Gossip More Than Women — Study / Parents Now Sell Their Children For N4000 - N5000 In Makurdi / How To Write A Complaint Letter That Gets The Result You Want

Viewing this topic: ajalaolanr(m), DeAvenger, nicerichard05, elniro, cogwuche, Pilar4u(m), Topol99, Vickky55(f), oneitalia, daamazing(m), zubizareta(m), nickxtra(m), oluking, emydot(m), moralex(m), princejite(m), BILILIS, Ladyzinny, Magnitki, FavoredGuy, shynrichies(m), bamtos14(m), laposta, mikkymaths(m), skukimania(f), yommytino(m), fmlala, Chomsky1967, Captainsama(m), northvietnam(m), mascot19(m), Frankbaro(m), sauceEEP(m), MurderX, ifeconwamama247, bakerzone, sleepyeyez(m), donwilz(m), Samcent, rexlims(m), muhawal001(m), dorofresh, Sholexyz(m), mysteriousman(m), Ehis042, fagin1982(m), Enkaylala2, Davinex(m), Akandegbng, kelechi17(m), hibeekay20(m), abdul4new, ekunu(f), buffalowings, Goovo(m), ades0la(f), shadow88, CeoMYN, OlatunbosunAb13, donziller(m), mustashfa(m), adomuwiner(m), GEJfan1, Kings1464(m), R0LL0N(m), femolakasta89(m), Draei, makavelidon, Megasaucy, ayoola2002(m), AJvine(m), 009(m), fabulousk8(m), publicenemy(m), olaNL, bamideleolushol(m), MGeey(f), jaysnow(m), ADAMUdaCOWBOY, Dichrys(m), gokay11(m), davido101(m), Luiz1, macb(m), chyket(m), Yungpac(m), stevecantrell, milloguy, femi4(m), sharrp, aniland, DickDastardly(m), Ayantoyeopeyem(f), Primadonna4u, babdap, Jakama90(m), chrisighor(m), Lamiri, QUINNCY, GrandFinale2017(m), legwa10(m), frankie2K(m), Piroo, tomX1(m), thexzy(m), Vicolan, Skyeline, trinity11(m), Toluabigr8(m), sambas, nikusbabe(f), nan1, yemi1261(m), Rubymagic(m), Achieverbb(m), shonekzy, bisoye11, SeniorZato(m), sekundosekundo, delezac(m), puyol005(m), mbhs139(m), Dennisana(m), Ptown(m), Narldon, Vwederian(m), ayodelem(m), XVIER(m), Zikdik(m), silent10(m), 2poundz(m), dimade1, RigimData48, rasscoco, 1Rebel and 256 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.