Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Publ1cEnemy(m): 5:21pm
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Akbar Salubiro, 25, went missing after setting off to harvest palm oil in Indonesia
Friends found a python in his back garden and feared he had been swallowed
Local used 18-inch hunting knife to slice open the snake and found Akbar inside
People 'heard cries' night before he was found inside seven-metre long python
This is the sickening moment a dead man was cut out of a seven-metre long python's stomach after being swallowed whole.
Akbar Salubiro, 25, went missing on Sunday night after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village on the island of west Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Concerned friends and relatives found a giant python sprawled out in Akbar's own back garden the next evening - and feared he had been suffocated and swallowed.
Akbar's lifeless body was found inside the serpent after horrified locals sliced open its belly using a 18-inch long hunting knife.
Horrifying footage shows the corpse being slowly removed from the killer reptile as the leathery skin is peeled away.
Neighbour Satriawan - who knew Akbar - said: 'He was found in the location of the garden.
'Initially Akbar set out from his home to go to harvest palm. After not returning to his home, people looked for him.'
Akbar's wife, Munu, was away at the time and only found out when pictures and video emerged in the news, local media reported.
Village secretary Salubiro Junaidi said: 'People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake's stomach.
'When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake.
'Resident cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless.'
Reticulated pythons are boa constrictors that suffocate their victims before swallowing them whole.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4356866/Villagers-man-swallowed-inside-giant-python.html?ito=social-facebook
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Publ1cEnemy(m): 5:22pm
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Rtopzy(f): 5:25pm
Yuck
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by dingbang(m): 5:27pm
Lalasticlala shebi u see what you've caused...
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by dhardline(m): 5:27pm
Omg
Lalasticlala come and see o this one na American wonder
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by pat1612(m): 5:35pm
Let ride begin
We reached O come pay for your ride
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by omenkaLives: 5:36pm
Jesus Christ! It is freaking real!
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Rilwayne001: 5:37pm
Did he die¿
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Publ1cEnemy(m): 5:37pm
Rilwayne001:
no... will live forever.
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:38pm
lala come and see your food
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by OlujobaSamuel: 5:42pm
wey the animal right activists dem? wetin we go talk about dis now? make we blame the victim for carelessness?
any animal na kill n chop for me ooo, except domestic dog and pig wey i never chop before
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by bennybaba(m): 5:42pm
what an horrible way to die
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Homeboiy: 5:45pm
for which country?
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by anotherydz(m): 5:45pm
A Python swallowed a human. It is very rare except for anaconda.
If not for the special preference given to Snakes on this forum.
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by cana882(m): 5:53pm
LaaaaaLaaaaasticLaaaaLaaaaa.. see snake o
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by dolphinife: 6:02pm
His spinal cord would have been shredded into pieces by the Python....
But is it possible for ordinary python to swallow a human being as huge as that man?
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by psucc(m): 6:09pm
This is a season movie.
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by obafemee80(m): 6:33pm
Where are Nairaland snake lovers that castigate people killing snakes...
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Giel: 6:56pm
This is horrible
RIP
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by helphelp: 7:16pm
Wow...
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by jeeqaa7(m): 7:16pm
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Drsheddy(m): 7:16pm
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Dottore: 7:16pm
Na wao
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by ANIEXTY(m): 7:16pm
And if it was the other way round, now some people would come here and say "why kill it ?", " why not leave the poor animal to go it way ?"
But shout out to all my naija niggas; who kill this sh*t at first sight, i respect una, twuale, kpong keme sad !!! ...... GOD knows i hate that creature
R.I.P to the dead !
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by MARKone(m): 7:16pm
wey Nigerians, Awon snake eaters, make them come carry chop.
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by Shiitposter: 7:16pm
Publ1cEnemy:
Lol
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by FreeSpirited(m): 7:16pm
Wot kind of evil snake is this...God have mercy o
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by CuteJude: 7:17pm
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by CuteCeo: 7:18pm
Chai na wa o. RIP man.
Re: Indonesians Cut Open A Giant Python And Discover Their Missing Friend Inside by davodyguy: 7:18pm
Wow.
Finally after taking a break, we have a snake story.
Ejo afi aiya fa
