|Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 5:36pm On Mar 28
Former Big Brother Naija housmate, Miyonse, over the weekend turned payporte's delivery man... as he delivered a food package to a surprised customer who is also a fan...
He was later invited inside by the female fan, as they consumed the assorted delicacy together...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-lovely-moment-miyonse-delivered.html?m=1
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by PetrePan(m): 5:39pm On Mar 28
Invited in...is ok..is ok..i no go talk
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 5:40pm On Mar 28
Payporte market strategy ... issorait
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:41pm On Mar 28
see Asss
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 5:47pm On Mar 28
Seen
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by UnknownT: 7:21pm On Mar 28
He should be careful, make dem no kill am put for soakaway like that Jumia delivery man in PH
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 12:31am
nice house
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by datswasup(f): 11:21am
Why she come change shoe? Scripted
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by chichi820(f): 2:45pm
MIYONSE is now looking like taxi driver .. Tboss ass licker
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by chchinedu(m): 4:07pm
Fine boy Miyonse
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by paskyboy: 4:07pm
BEWARE of going close to the soak away, may the case of Jumia never be ur case
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by RichFoundation(m): 4:08pm
Efe
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by maberry(m): 4:08pm
Oh boy
All I see here is Ass
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by oponzi: 4:08pm
delivery boy... did he kemen her afterwards or she bisolad him??
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Dottore: 4:08pm
Nothing wey no dey make news here
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by zzzzy: 4:08pm
Does any one actually believe this scripted poo?
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Amberon: 4:08pm
Lol
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 4:08pm
Miyonse wey like older women make he no collect another thing oh!!
Meanwhile, this is why I hardly dey on twitter!
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:08pm
Some of the house mates will even make it bigger than the winner!
It boils down to how sellable you personally happen to be.
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 4:08pm
from Big Brother to Food Delivery man! Congrats!
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 4:09pm
Orchestrated.
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by obailala(m): 4:09pm
Wetin delivery man dey enter house for? ... E even balance for parlour?... Na so e dey start.
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by onyii255: 4:09pm
So for payporte mind now, we go believe say dey no write script for dis film.... Yinmu..
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by OgidiOlu3(m): 4:09pm
So na only rich and fine people dey order from Payporte eh? Why he no go deliver for Mushin?
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by positivelord: 4:09pm
I thought Delivery Men are now Soft Target.....Miyonse, its ok..continue
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by fergie001(m): 4:10pm
PetrePan:I say make I help,
Thank me later
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:10pm
At least. He has an endorsement deal
|Re: Miyonse Delivered A Payporte's Package To A Customer (Photos) by poki01: 4:10pm
zzzzy:azzin my brother I tire
