|Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 7:26pm On Mar 28
Where are the genius in the house?
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by MrRichy(m): 7:31pm On Mar 28
u want my brain to knock abi ??
abeg person never chop..
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by hahn(m): 7:35pm On Mar 28
062
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Khd95(m): 7:46pm On Mar 28
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 8:45pm On Mar 28
hahn:you are the genius bro. Nice one.
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Obinoscopy(m): 6:21am
hahn:
Khd95:
lifezone247:I don't think it's 062.
This is because of the third hint: 206
062 implies that three numbers are correct but two are wrong placed which is not what the hint says
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 7:58am
Obinoscopy:Super mods obinoscopy is here, bros help us push am go fp, if you think 062 is not correct let's get more suggestion, to me it's the correct code.
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Flexherbal(m): 7:48pm
Let me try.
062
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by chynie: 7:48pm
What is behind the lock first
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lonngmann(m): 7:49pm
042
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by obajoey(m): 7:49pm
ok
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:49pm
062 jare..... Old thing
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by godfatherx: 7:49pm
042
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by cana882(m): 7:49pm
Me
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Millz404(m): 7:50pm
J
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by wassade: 7:50pm
Nhx
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Divay22(f): 7:50pm
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by ALAYORMII: 7:50pm
Where's the key??
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by unclezuma: 7:51pm
Don't bring a stick to a gunfight...
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by TINALETC3(f): 7:51pm
042 al d way
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lasrondo: 7:51pm
042
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by kingvectorv(m): 7:51pm
crack wetin..
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by sonnie10: 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by DanXplore(m): 7:52pm
042. Any other answer is wrong
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by tabithababy(f): 7:52pm
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by davodyguy: 7:52pm
O42
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by larrytorch(m): 7:52pm
042
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by bjhaid: 7:52pm
How many times do you want to put this on fp? Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by sonnie10: 7:52pm
062
Modified: the answer 062 is dumb cos of the third option [combination].
If this is correct, then that third option should state that all 3 number are correct but wrong positions.
042 final answer !
|Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by alexpumpin: 7:53pm
682
