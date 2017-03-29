₦airaland Forum

Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 7:26pm On Mar 28
Where are the genius in the house?

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by MrRichy(m): 7:31pm On Mar 28
u want my brain to knock abi ??

abeg person never chop.. embarassed

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by hahn(m): 7:35pm On Mar 28
062

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Khd95(m): 7:46pm On Mar 28
hahn:
062
hahn:
062
hahn:
062
one cold bear for yousmiley

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 8:45pm On Mar 28
hahn:
062
you are the genius bro. Nice one.

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Obinoscopy(m): 6:21am
hahn:
062
Khd95:
one cold bear for yousmiley
lifezone247:
you are the genius bro. Nice one.
I don't think it's 062.

This is because of the third hint: 206

062 implies that three numbers are correct but two are wrong placed which is not what the hint says wink

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lifezone247(m): 7:58am
Obinoscopy:
I don't think it's 062.

This is because of the third hint: 206

062 implies that three numbers are correct but two are wrong placed which is not what the hint says wink
Super mods obinoscopy is here, bros help us push am go fp, if you think 062 is not correct let's get more suggestion, to me it's the correct code.
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Flexherbal(m): 7:48pm
Let me try.

062
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by chynie: 7:48pm
What is behind the lock first grin

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lonngmann(m): 7:49pm
042

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by obajoey(m): 7:49pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:49pm
062 jare..... Old thing

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by godfatherx: 7:49pm
042

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by cana882(m): 7:49pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Millz404(m): 7:50pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by wassade: 7:50pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by Divay22(f): 7:50pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by ALAYORMII: 7:50pm
Where's the key??

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by unclezuma: 7:51pm
Don't bring a stick to a gunfight...
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by TINALETC3(f): 7:51pm
042 al d way

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by lasrondo: 7:51pm
042

Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by kingvectorv(m): 7:51pm
crack wetin..
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by sonnie10: 7:52pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by DanXplore(m): 7:52pm
042. Any other answer is wrong
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by tabithababy(f): 7:52pm
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by davodyguy: 7:52pm
O42
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by larrytorch(m): 7:52pm
042
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by bjhaid: 7:52pm
How many times do you want to put this on fp? Cc lalasticlala
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by sonnie10: 7:52pm
062

Modified: the answer 062 is dumb cos of the third option [combination].

If this is correct, then that third option should state that all 3 number are correct but wrong positions.

042 final answer !
Re: Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? by alexpumpin: 7:53pm
682

