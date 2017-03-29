Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) (2790 Views)

Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria Chief Orinya Otorkpa Passes On



It is with great pain, sorrow and sadness , that I Open this thread to announce the death of my father, the Former CA of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and patriarch of the Otorkpa Family In Ado Local Government of Benue state Chief Orinya Otorkpa.



Chief Otorkpa Died after a long battle with illness to which he eventually succumbed, My father who retired from services of the Nation's highest court in 2007, lived a peaceful and quiet life upon retirement, he left behind our mother and 7 of us (6 boys and a Girl)



Burial arrangements will soon be released, in the mean time we appreciate all institutions , individuals, and states that have identified with us at this moment of Grief.



May heaven be kind to us all.



Oche Joseph Otorkpa (FRSPH)



Son







Your father died a great man, he died at a time the country need his wisdom and services to chart a way out of our myriads of challenges....

RIP to him





Accept my condolence Oche 4 Likes

my condolences to the family 1 Like

May his soul rest in peace! 1 Like

The end of all men.....RIP 2 Likes

May God console you and ur siblings...... RIP to the dead 1 Like

Rip Sir, condolences Oche 1 Like

Eh ya... May his soul rest in peace.. 1 Like

sorry for your loss



So u be ajebutter sef sorry for your lossSo u be ajebutter sef 1 Like

a lost icon indeed RIP sir btw receive my condolences oche as God consoles you most! 1 Like

And my condolences to the family 1 Like

