|Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by ochejoseph(m): 11:08pm On Mar 28
Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria Chief Orinya Otorkpa Passes On
It is with great pain, sorrow and sadness , that I Open this thread to announce the death of my father, the Former CA of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and patriarch of the Otorkpa Family In Ado Local Government of Benue state Chief Orinya Otorkpa.
Chief Otorkpa Died after a long battle with illness to which he eventually succumbed, My father who retired from services of the Nation's highest court in 2007, lived a peaceful and quiet life upon retirement, he left behind our mother and 7 of us (6 boys and a Girl)
Burial arrangements will soon be released, in the mean time we appreciate all institutions , individuals, and states that have identified with us at this moment of Grief.
May heaven be kind to us all.
Oche Joseph Otorkpa (FRSPH)
Son
https://mobile.twitter.com/ochejoseph/status/846847714105217026
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:12pm On Mar 28
Your father died a great man, he died at a time the country need his wisdom and services to chart a way out of our myriads of challenges....
RIP to him
Accept my condolence Oche
4 Likes
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by farouk0403(m): 11:30pm On Mar 28
Rest on
my condolences to the family
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Flexherbal(m): 11:41pm On Mar 28
May his soul rest in peace!
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by mazizitonene(m): 11:42pm On Mar 28
The end of all men.....RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Ezezima2012(m): 11:44pm On Mar 28
May God console you and ur siblings...... RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by nairascores: 11:45pm On Mar 28
Rip Sir, condolences Oche
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by onyii255: 11:46pm On Mar 28
Eh ya... May his soul rest in peace..
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by opethom(m): 11:47pm On Mar 28
Rip.... I hope na good man before he kicked the bucket
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by BE811APP: 11:53pm On Mar 28
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by lizzypro: 11:54pm On Mar 28
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:57pm On Mar 28
Ok
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Sketchandcraft: 12:00am
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by iykofias(m): 12:01am
ochejoseph:sorry for your loss
So u be ajebutter sef
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Josiah1150(m): 12:02am
a lost icon indeed RIP sir btw receive my condolences oche as God consoles you most!
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by ProsperUSA: 12:05am
Corruption = low life expectancy
Corruption = no standard hospital
Corruption = early death
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by SalamRushdie: 12:05am
RIP sir
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by solpat(m): 12:08am
RIP Sir
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Astrogeotech: 12:12am
.
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Herhmjay: 12:18am
Rest in perfect peace
And my condolences to the family
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by Atyodos: 12:25am
RIP SIR
1 Like
|Re: Chief Orinya Otorkpa Is Dead (Former CA Of The Supreme Court Of Nigeria) by embadee(m): 12:41am
ochejoseph:Do you happen to be the same Joseph Otorpka of Evans?
(0) (Reply)
