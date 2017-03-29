Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun (5077 Views)

Recovered Loot Inadequate To Revive Economy- FG / 12 Things Buhari Govt Is Putting In Place To Revive Nigerian Economy - Adeosun / BUHARI GOVT: Eyeing Lagos Template To Solve Power Crisis. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Temitope Ogunbanke and Murtala Ayinla





The Federal Government has revealed it was already copying the Lagos State template to revive the economy, assuring that the country will soon be out of the economic recession.



It promised to help entrepreneurs to grow Made-in- Nigeria products to boost the country’s economy.



Speaking yesterday at the 9th Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister for Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), said that the Federal Government has already put policies in place to encourage and facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to promote madein- Nigeria goods. The colloquium had the theme, “Use what we make, Make what you use.”



It was meant to mark Tinubu’s 65th birthday. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said the Federal Government recently released N1 trillion for capital expenditure to make the economy productive, adding that measures were being taken to bring about multiple streams of revenue. The minister implored Nigerians, especially businessmen and the rich, to pay tax to increase government’s revenue.



“The economic template we copied from you (Lagos) is now being implemented for economic recovery of the country and we are not ashamed to say it. The impact of that template is that many of the states are now copying it, especially in the area of Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).



We are following that which you laid down. “The situation we found ourselves today demands that we have multiple sources of revenue. We need to create jobs for people. We need to drive the economy by creating jobs. We will change Nigeria by consuming what we make in Nigeria. Using what we make and consuming what we make is the best way towards economic recovery.



“The tax mobilisation we copied from Tinubu is what we are using and we thank you for leading the way in tax collection. As a matter of fact, when you (Tinubu) embarked on aggressive tax collection, which eventually led to increased IGR in the state, many people complained. But the truth is that we all can see the massive infrastructural development achieved from that aggressive tax collection,” she said.



Minister of Trade and Investment counterpart, Dr. Okechukwu Enelemah, assured entrepreneurs that government will make it easier for people to do business by creating a friendly environment, where business can grow. “Government is doing a lot to ensure that small and medium scale businesses grow in Nigeria.



We would make it easier for entrepreneurs to do their business in Nigeria,” he said. While stressing the need for Nigerians to embrace Made-in-Nigeria products, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed that some of the equipments being used presently by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) were locally produced at a reduced price.



Lagos State Governor, M.r Akinwunmi Ambode assured that his administration would continue to improve on indices of the ease of doing business to ensure that more products are made in Nigeria for the development and growth of our nation.



Also speaking, Tinubu said it is time for the Federal Government to press forward with its national industrial policy and national infrastructural plan, especially by creating infrastructural funding from financial institutions.



Tinubu, who commended the present leadership of the country, also advocated the need to embrace other forms of power generation and incentives to bring back some of the manufacturing companies that hitherto left Nigeria due to unfriendly business environment. He also urged Nigerians to embrace Made-in- Nigeria products to grow Nigerian economy, adding that “Not only must we use what we make and what we use; we must fix our minds to make what the world values.” There were presentations by small scale business owners of made-in Nigeria products on their successes and challenges.



Dignitaries that graced the event include Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi and Sokoto, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Sanni; Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola. Others are former Vice- President Namadi Sambo, senators, politicians, and entrepreneurs, among others.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/fg-copying-lagos-template-revive-economy-adeosun/ 1 Like

Its a welcoming idea. So sweet it sounds in their mouth for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria products. You need medical checkup - you travel overseas. Quality education - you send your kids overseas. Fleets of luxury cars - you import overseas and sneek it through borders to evade tax. Making too much noise on papers isn't what we need now - put them down to practice. Just do what you must do to fix this damn country. We're obsessed already. 16 Likes 1 Share

This is wonderful.. It's good you guys copy something worthwhile and commendable once a while and agree to it



Unlike a president who couldn't reference a someone's quote or a minister who couldn't give someone his share of praise before incorporating it into his



I hope Nigeria gets out of recession soon 1 Like 1 Share

Chai! Serious migraine and stomach ache some folks would develop over this simple news.. 11 Likes

If I carry u to ikeja my guy, u go love Lagos oh 3 Likes

omenkaLives:

Chai! Serious migraine and stomach ache some folks would develop over this simple news.. what's there to have migraine about



Anything that'll take us out of recession should be lauded by all what's there to have migraine aboutAnything that'll take us out of recession should be lauded by all 19 Likes 1 Share

If the Senate, leads by Saraki would not pour sandsand into it.. Lagos system.. the executive and state assembly are working hand in hand..

[/b] [b] Eko Oni Baje 1 Like

Please Do NOT copy Lagos State's FISCAL OPACITY!



Practically zero adherence to laid down rules on budgeting, procurement and expenditure. (see where that has gotten BRF (Babatunde Raji Fashola) with the BPE - Bureau of Public Enterprise)



Also, no need for copying continued payment to 'Tax Consultants' long after their 'consultation' (like paying a Structural Engineer a continuous annual fee for a design completed 30 years ago)

Because Lagos is in Syria!

USA is emulating New York in their economy growths.



Lemme not cry.

Lagos the Centre of Excellence. Eko o ni baje.



Tabletop Headed people can only keep being envious and hateful, but who God has blessed no man can curse.



God will keep blessing the good land of Oduduwa. 5 Likes

Good..but copy and modify..don't be a daft 1 Like

Islie:



















https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/fg-copying-lagos-template-revive-economy-adeosun/











Madam minister, you and your principal are so clueless...

What a shame Madam minister, you and your principal are so clueless...What a shame 2 Likes

mtcheew

Nigeria which way, these by far speaks for itself on how direction_less Adeosun is. This is pathetic on every level.



It means she have no economy plan or strategy of her own since 2015 or maybe she has been experimenting all her dumb policies all this while.



Why don't her just resign since it is glaring that she has nothing whatsoever to bring to the table, and maybe we just appoint Lagos commissioner of finance. 4 Likes

i like this.





lagos is a model for all states and even nigeria as a whole







itesiwaju eko 1 Like

omenkaLives:

There are some people that fervently pray we never get out of recession and also hate the celebrity status of Lagos. I know you know that, except of course you wanna live in denial.



Those are the people that would be experiencing what I talked about right now. then those people must hate themselves so much



How would such persons think they'd make it when Nigeria isn't then those people must hate themselves so muchHow would such persons think they'd make it when Nigeria isn't 1 Like

chiscodedon:

Good..but copy and modify..don't be a daft this got me laughing when I imagined the scenario



Like the government of Lagos state wishes to implement these policies to move the state forward



In daftness they might remove the Lagos state and forget to remove to move the state forward this got me laughing when I imagined the scenarioLike the government of Lagos state wishes to implement these policies to move the state forwardIn daftness they might remove the Lagos state and forget to remove to move the state forward

Dignitaries that graced the event include Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi and Sokoto, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Sanni; Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola. Others are former Vice- President Namadi Sambo, senators, politicians, and entrepreneurs, among others.

Where did this guy crawl out from? Where did this guy crawl out from?

Not a bad idea because lagos 2 much! 2 Likes

sdindan:

Because Lagos is in Syria!



USA is emulating New York in their economy growths.





Lemme not cry.

They are all clowns They are all clowns

three:

Please Do NOT copy Lagos State's FISCAL OPACITY!



Practically zero adherence to laid down rules on budgeting, procurement and expenditure. (see where that has gotten BRF with the BPE)



Also, no need for copying continued payment to 'Tax Consultants' long after their 'consultation' (like paying a Structural Engineer a continuous annual fee for a design completed 30 years ago)



One of the highest level of looting, unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.



A consulting firm owned by a sitting governor, ratified by his able self without recourse to competitive bidding and still collecting percentage from the state revenue long after vacating office. What more can we adjudge as professional way of stealing or day-light robbery.



All thanks to Baba Kekere, the able Commissioner of Justice (Professor of Law), under whose all illegality were made legal.



Posterity will judge all wicked capitalists in Nigeria. One of the highest level of looting, unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.A consulting firm owned by a sitting governor, ratified by his able self without recourse to competitive bidding and still collecting percentage from the state revenue long after vacating office. What more can we adjudge as professional way of stealing or day-light robbery.All thanks to Baba Kekere, the able Commissioner of Justice (Professor of Law), under whose all illegality were made legal.Posterity will judge all wicked capitalists in Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Chai! Serious migraine and stomach ache some folks would develop over this simple news..



Bros, try and be serious nah, I see high level of hatred and bitterness in all your comments in recent time, without any iota of objectivity.



I beg try, I know you can CHANGE.



A friendly comment and advise, no war intended.





Shalom. Bros, try and be serious nah, I see high level of hatred and bitterness in all your comments in recent time, without any iota of objectivity.I beg try, I know you can CHANGE.A friendly comment and advise, no war intended.Shalom. 3 Likes

Elthugnificent:

Nigeria which way, these by far speaks for itself on how direction_less Adeosun is. This is pathetic on every level.



It means she have no economy plan or strategy of her own since 2015 or maybe she has been experimenting all her dumb policies all this while.



Why don't her just resign since it is glaring that she has nothing whatsoever to bring to the table, and maybe we just appoint Lagos commissioner of finance. if she find it worthy of emulating a state within Nigeria and it's working for her...

If a coach finds out that his formation and policies are taking them to relegation and decided to adopt that of a champion and it start working for the team won't he temporary or permanently abandon his.. if she find it worthy of emulating a state within Nigeria and it's working for her...If a coach finds out that his formation and policies are taking them to relegation and decided to adopt that of a champion and it start working for the team won't he temporary or permanently abandon his.. 2 Likes

why dont you make Tinibu the finance minister then? or set up an economic recovery team with him at the head?



What policy? Tax?.. so tax is the policy that will save Nigerian?



Clowns 3 Likes