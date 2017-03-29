₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Islie: 7:06am
Temitope Ogunbanke and Murtala Ayinla
https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/fg-copying-lagos-template-revive-economy-adeosun/
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by smartty68(m): 7:07am
Its a welcoming idea. So sweet it sounds in their mouth for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria products. You need medical checkup - you travel overseas. Quality education - you send your kids overseas. Fleets of luxury cars - you import overseas and sneek it through borders to evade tax. Making too much noise on papers isn't what we need now - put them down to practice. Just do what you must do to fix this damn country. We're obsessed already.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by kingphilip(m): 7:09am
This is wonderful.. It's good you guys copy something worthwhile and commendable once a while and agree to it
Unlike a president who couldn't reference a someone's quote or a minister who couldn't give someone his share of praise before incorporating it into his
I hope Nigeria gets out of recession soon
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by omenkaLives: 7:11am
Chai! Serious migraine and stomach ache some folks would develop over this simple news..
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by diportivo: 7:11am
If I carry u to ikeja my guy, u go love Lagos oh
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by kingphilip(m): 7:14am
omenkaLives:what's there to have migraine about
Anything that'll take us out of recession should be lauded by all
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Jabioro: 7:14am
If the Senate, leads by Saraki would not pour sandsand into it.. Lagos system.. the executive and state assembly are working hand in hand..
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by ybalogs(m): 7:14am
[/b] [b] Eko Oni Baje
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by three: 7:19am
Please Do NOT copy Lagos State's FISCAL OPACITY!
Practically zero adherence to laid down rules on budgeting, procurement and expenditure. (see where that has gotten BRF (Babatunde Raji Fashola) with the BPE - Bureau of Public Enterprise)
Also, no need for copying continued payment to 'Tax Consultants' long after their 'consultation' (like paying a Structural Engineer a continuous annual fee for a design completed 30 years ago)
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by sdindan: 7:20am
Because Lagos is in Syria!
USA is emulating New York in their economy growths.
Lemme not cry.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by papparatzzi2013: 7:21am
Lagos the Centre of Excellence. Eko o ni baje.
Tabletop Headed people can only keep being envious and hateful, but who God has blessed no man can curse.
God will keep blessing the good land of Oduduwa.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by chiscodedon(m): 7:23am
Good..but copy and modify..don't be a daft
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by talk2macs: 7:30am
Islie:
Madam minister, you and your principal are so clueless...
What a shame
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Homeboiy: 7:32am
mtcheew
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Elthugnificent(m): 7:38am
Nigeria which way, these by far speaks for itself on how direction_less Adeosun is. This is pathetic on every level.
It means she have no economy plan or strategy of her own since 2015 or maybe she has been experimenting all her dumb policies all this while.
Why don't her just resign since it is glaring that she has nothing whatsoever to bring to the table, and maybe we just appoint Lagos commissioner of finance.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by moufan(m): 7:39am
i like this.
lagos is a model for all states and even nigeria as a whole
itesiwaju eko
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by kingphilip(m): 7:41am
omenkaLives:then those people must hate themselves so much
How would such persons think they'd make it when Nigeria isn't
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by kingphilip(m): 7:44am
chiscodedon:this got me laughing when I imagined the scenario
Like the government of Lagos state wishes to implement these policies to move the state forward
In daftness they might remove the Lagos state and forget to remove to move the state forward
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by arewafederation: 7:58am
Dignitaries that graced the event include Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi and Sokoto, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Sanni; Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola. Others are former Vice- President Namadi Sambo, senators, politicians, and entrepreneurs, among others.
Where did this guy crawl out from?
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Funlordjnr: 8:09am
Not a bad idea because lagos 2 much!
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Buharimustgo: 8:54am
sdindan:
They are all clowns
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Firefire(m): 9:00am
three:
One of the highest level of looting, unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.
A consulting firm owned by a sitting governor, ratified by his able self without recourse to competitive bidding and still collecting percentage from the state revenue long after vacating office. What more can we adjudge as professional way of stealing or day-light robbery.
All thanks to Baba Kekere, the able Commissioner of Justice (Professor of Law), under whose all illegality were made legal.
Posterity will judge all wicked capitalists in Nigeria.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Firefire(m): 9:04am
omenkaLives:
Bros, try and be serious nah, I see high level of hatred and bitterness in all your comments in recent time, without any iota of objectivity.
I beg try, I know you can CHANGE.
A friendly comment and advise, no war intended.
Shalom.
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by Sketchandcraft: 9:07am
Elthugnificent:if she find it worthy of emulating a state within Nigeria and it's working for her...
If a coach finds out that his formation and policies are taking them to relegation and decided to adopt that of a champion and it start working for the team won't he temporary or permanently abandon his..
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by sapientia(m): 9:15am
why dont you make Tinibu the finance minister then? or set up an economic recovery team with him at the head?
What policy? Tax?.. so tax is the policy that will save Nigerian?
Clowns
|Re: FG Copying Lagos’ Template To Revive Economy –adeosun by omenkaLives: 9:20am
Firefire:lol. OK. Advice taken.
