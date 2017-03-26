₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,111 members, 3,447,072 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child (19843 Views)
Thin Tall Tony Mocks Bisola's Teeth & Body Size, Bisola Gives Epic Reply / 'I Never Gave Kemen Consent'- Tboss Reveals How She Found Out Kemen Violated Her / Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by Nnamddi(m): 11:29am
Bisola seemed visibly shaken by TBoss' revelation that her Big Brother Naija Bae, Thin Tall Tony had a child.
Bisola, Bally and TBoss were sat in the dressing room having a heated discussion about everything from stretch marks and pregancies to child support when the conversation shifted to to Ex-Housemate, ThinTallTony and Bisola's relationship.
Bally and TBoss were arguing that there was a spark between the two of them but Bisola kept insisting that they were just friends.
"Tony likes you!" they both exclaimed but with each new allegation Bisola seemed to have an excuse locked and loaded. "It depends on" what you mean by "like"
Bisola then had no choice but to cave saying of Thin Tall Tony, "we have a strong bond that will last a very, very long time!" Things then took a sudden turn as Bisola joked that TBoss and Bally were trying to force something that might never happen saying "How is she sure that he's not married?"
She chuckled for a bit before TBoss responded "I actually heard a few times in the House that he has a child."
Bisola's smile melted away and she sat still for a moment as the words washed over her.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/bbnaija-finally-tboss-reveals-to-bisola.html?m=1
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by coolesmile: 11:31am
Ok. She will see everything by herself when she leaves the house. Even the BJ part. She go watch am.
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by rossyc(f): 11:34am
It will shock her when she eventually leaves the house.
22 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by bounty007(m): 11:57am
Bisola.. just dey pity the lady as she d jones.
Tony na really bad guy.
14 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by mona1ene: 12:19pm
how tboss take know?
17 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by PERFECT2(m): 12:19pm
Please I need a girlfriend.
Requirements :
1.Must be a stamarer
2. Must know how to snore
15 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by okonji11: 12:19pm
Tboss the tatafo
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by AngelicBeing: 12:19pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by lizzypro: 12:20pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by LordHiffy(m): 12:20pm
Lol
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by nony43(m): 12:20pm
Make I hear say Tony no straff Kissola after this BB show forget matter, na those robotic cameras they make them hold body small, mean while I am team Kissola that babe hustle don they biko
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by ikombe: 12:21pm
Na biggie go tell Tboss
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by jbreezy: 12:21pm
Nowadays, d "big gals" are d gullible ones...and d locos ar d smart ones
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by dunkem21(m): 12:21pm
I always tell people that Big Brother is a soft porn that corrupts and should be discontinued.
Can you tell your adolescent child to narrate the last episode of Big Brother if you missed it
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by Dexema(m): 12:21pm
She shouldn't be surprised he has a child she should only be surprised he didn't tell her as close as they were. Shebi she sef get pikin.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by Micah360(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by jimi4us: 12:22pm
mona1ene:Na that idiot Ese tell them
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by NubiLove(m): 12:22pm
okay, she is just finding out..lol... ladies sha!
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by padiga047(m): 12:23pm
jimi4us:I NO SEE ANY SINGLE MEANING HERE, U GO PRIMARY SCHOOL?!!
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by goodforsomthing: 12:23pm
Which housemate deserves to win #BBNaija?
Make cool cash while supporting your Favorite Housemate
Bet Now ➡️ NaijaBet.com
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by Nofuckgiven: 12:24pm
She never chi chumtin!
Bally who is single, wey dey die for you,you no see na married man. Even after ESE told her before she left the house,she no hear!! Mtchewwww!
#queenofheads
Meanwhile, Tboss is smart! At least she has dignity and doesn't just fall for any guy,she goes for the young guys cos she is 95% sure they aren't married. To play this game,you need to be smart. No be to they make noise upandan!
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by oviejnr(m): 12:26pm
jimi4us:
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by LecciGucci: 12:27pm
M
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by dunkem21(m): 12:27pm
coolesmile:
BJ? What is the meaning pls?
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by flyDixon: 12:28pm
I wonder why Tboss is disliked so much, when she is actually sincere and outspoken (my opinion). why didn't her so called friends in the house hint her all along?
11 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by puncha: 12:28pm
PERFECT2:
You need a dictionary first and fore most.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by jworos(m): 12:28pm
Nansense
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by Scream(m): 12:29pm
He's got Children!!
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Reveals To Bisola That Thin Tall Tony Has A Child by HIRAETH(f): 12:30pm
The story is not true.. .. Op, why na
5 Likes
"The Walking Dead" - Season 4 / Meet Maurice Tillet, The Real World Shrek! / Favourite Movie Quotes
Viewing this topic: PietraK(m), nogames, Echelle(m), Whynotthetruth(m), Healthwellness0(m), smogup, Blonchilli(m), prettywit, Lado89(m), Hoodfriend(m), christay(m), tochi8888(m), yansky(m), yommexe(m), zyzzx, ebonychic18(f), Issygirl(f), AJJ17(m), Stevez32(m), dickhead01(m), purplelady, stgift, saraphina(f), johnny2013, contactlenz, MrEndowed1, Otori123(m), AIREGIN360(m), timawoku(m), Drhym, HIScraziness(m), Bosco5551(m), Ccanyanwu(m), galaxy2020, segmark90, immex2(m), Kaypure(m), Eguaikide(m), Fresia01(f), tgmservice, tjskii(f), Cosmore9(m), willibounce1(m), LostCity(m), Syncan(m), oshare2015(m), KingDerin, PrincessC11(f), Nancykay, Promxy94(m), Agwoden(m), Jreserved(m), dljbd1(m), rill, nnanyereugo, masterP042(m), STOKLOSA, Angelyna(f), misschoc, slyman1(m), Fecz(m), nitt, motaio, softchristo(m), kingkenny06(m), Seunnzy(m), reginaeb, fabububu, petroldollar, kingDavidda1st(m), Philawole(m), purplejane(f), easyzworld, Ddy(m), walcut(m), DieuDonee(m) and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7