



Bisola, Bally and TBoss were sat in the dressing room having a heated discussion about everything from stretch marks and pregancies to child support when the conversation shifted to to Ex-Housemate, ThinTallTony and Bisola's relationship.



Bally and TBoss were arguing that there was a spark between the two of them but Bisola kept insisting that they were just friends.



"Tony likes you!" they both exclaimed but with each new allegation Bisola seemed to have an excuse locked and loaded. "It depends on" what you mean by "like"



Bisola then had no choice but to cave saying of Thin Tall Tony, "we have a strong bond that will last a very, very long time!" Things then took a sudden turn as Bisola joked that TBoss and Bally were trying to force something that might never happen saying "How is she sure that he's not married?"



She chuckled for a bit before TBoss responded "I actually heard a few times in the House that he has a child."



Bisola's smile melted away and she sat still for a moment as the words washed over her.



