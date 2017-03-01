₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 12:14pm
According to corps member, Angel Eluna, an NYSC official brutalized her for not wearing her Khaki jacket in Ekiti State.
Shared photos of her bruised hands on Facebook and wrote;
"This is just an example of how corpers are bn treated in Ekiti state. Someone will leave his or her state only 2b molested by NYSC officials who are supposed 2 make dem feel relaxed in an unknown state.
An NYSC official in Ado Ekiti brutalized me cos he said i didn't wear my jacket, of which most of d kits given 2me wasn't my size.
It is only in Ekiti state where Man-O-war hit corpers, it is only in Ekiti state where ppl who don't matter have d right 2 brutalize one who has gone 2ru d four walls of d university.
If this is d way corpers will b treated in their state of service, I hereby pledge my support 4d scrapping of NYSC. Leave us in our parents houses, rather than taking us 2 places where we will b maltreated."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nysc-official-allegedly-brutalize.html
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by sirusX(m): 12:18pm
It is only in Ekiti state where Man-O-war hit corpers, it is only in Ekiti state where ppl who don't matter have d right 2 brutalize one who has gone 2ru d four walls of d university.Despite what happened, I am not happy with this statement...especially looking at someone as a person that doesn't matter cz you had an education
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by delishpot: 12:18pm
Torrr! They should take it easy
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 12:25pm
RUBBISH..THE USELESS GUY FIT NO GET SSCE OOOO.
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by ikombe: 12:25pm
Next Time wear your jacket
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by OrestesDante: 12:25pm
The whole system is down.
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by lizzypro: 12:25pm
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Abbeyme: 12:26pm
Ekiti in the news again!!
But this time without the gladiators - Gov Fayose and Lere (Fayose's media manager)
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:26pm
End Time
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by TheGreatBinins: 12:26pm
What a state!
Fayose is the most useless governor in Nigeria, all he knows and is to attack Buhari and APC
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Adaodogwu(f): 12:26pm
our naija
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by saintkash(m): 12:26pm
sirusX:
Read at least before u rush to comment. ..
Where in her post did she mention Army?
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Destined2win: 12:27pm
This is crazy. This is why I should be President real fast
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Pabloosas(m): 12:27pm
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 12:27pm
She was not brutalized She was just beaten softly
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by bjhaid: 12:27pm
Nysc officials That's impossible
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Dannykool(m): 12:27pm
hmm. Sori dear. Such doesnt hapen hia in kano wia am servin
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Donprayer(m): 12:27pm
Speechless speechless that is how u made me feeeel
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Adaodogwu(f): 12:27pm
how many of our politicians pass through the rigours of nysc?
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by SINZ(m): 12:27pm
But that wound take style resemble something wey come resemble another thing o
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 12:28pm
i dont really like a one-sided story expecially when its comin from a lady
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by donziller(m): 12:28pm
dat small thing.
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Longcucumber(m): 12:28pm
That small thing
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Absa: 12:28pm
Oga do d right tin nd stop complaining
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Masquerade7: 12:28pm
Na real wa
|Re: NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) by Abbeyme: 12:29pm
Having read thru the post...
The lady is strongly on the wrong side of the story..
Why should she not wear her official gears??
Why would she choose to disobey officials? She wants to flaunt herself or one other senior official is eyeing her so she can all another officer 'someone that does not matter' because she 'went thru the walls of the university'.
She needs to learn to how to obey instrutions cos its not funny in the 'white-collar' world.
Do not belittle anyone, it boomerangs.
