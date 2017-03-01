Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / NYSC Official Brutalize Corper In Ekiti For Not Wearing Her Jacket (Photos) (19058 Views)

Shared photos of her bruised hands on Facebook and wrote;



"This is just an example of how corpers are bn treated in Ekiti state. Someone will leave his or her state only 2b molested by NYSC officials who are supposed 2 make dem feel relaxed in an unknown state.

An NYSC official in Ado Ekiti brutalized me cos he said i didn't wear my jacket, of which most of d kits given 2me wasn't my size.

It is only in Ekiti state where Man-O-war hit corpers, it is only in Ekiti state where ppl who don't matter have d right 2 brutalize one who has gone 2ru d four walls of d university.

If this is d way corpers will b treated in their state of service, I hereby pledge my support 4d scrapping of NYSC. Leave us in our parents houses, rather than taking us 2 places where we will b maltreated."



It is only in Ekiti state where Man-O-war hit corpers, it is only in Ekiti state where ppl who don't matter have d right 2 brutalize one who has gone 2ru d four walls of d university. Despite what happened, I am not happy with this statement...especially looking at someone as a person that doesn't matter cz you had an education Despite what happened, I am not happy with this statement...especially looking at someone as a person that doesn't matter cz you had an education 24 Likes 1 Share

RUBBISH..THE USELESS GUY FIT NO GET SSCE OOOO. 2 Likes 1 Share

Next Time wear your jacket 52 Likes 4 Shares

The whole system is down. 4 Likes





Ekiti in the news again!!







But this time without the gladiators - Gov Fayose and Lere (Fayose's media manager) Ekiti in the news again!!But this time without the gladiators - Gov Fayose and Lere (Fayose's media manager) 2 Likes

What a state!

Fayose is the most useless governor in Nigeria, all he knows and is to attack Buhari and APC 1 Share

sirusX:

Army...again



Read at least before u rush to comment. ..

Where in her post did she mention Army? Read at least before u rush to comment. ..Where in her post did she mention Army? 8 Likes 2 Shares

This is crazy. This is why I should be President real fast 1 Like

She was just beaten softly She was not brutalizedShe was just beaten softly 4 Likes

That's impossible Nysc officialsThat's impossible 2 Likes

hmm. Sori dear. Such doesnt hapen hia in kano wia am servin 2 Likes

how many of our politicians pass through the rigours of nysc?

But that wound take style resemble something wey come resemble another thing o 3 Likes

i dont really like a one-sided story expecially when its comin from a lady 18 Likes 1 Share

Oga do d right tin nd stop complaining 3 Likes

