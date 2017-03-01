₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by ChangeIsCostant: 4:13pm
The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Osun state governor Rauf Aregbesola and others joined the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Ikoyi-Lagos for his 65th birthday.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/bola-tinubu-celebrates-his-65th.html
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by jumpandpas(m): 4:18pm
Asiwaju the YELLOW TEETH of Afonja.
The only man that stole the property of the DEAD and the LIVING in Lagos state.
The CENTRAL BANK OF LAGOS STATE.
The manufacturer of MOUTH ODOUR worldwide.
Ndewooooooo!.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Unimaginable123: 4:22pm
Thief
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Udehpaschal1(m): 4:22pm
Baba Agba. Tuaile
4 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by oponzi: 4:23pm
now playing Ycee- Jagaban
4 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by charlydamianpat(m): 4:23pm
OK
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by oluwayimika123: 4:23pm
Ekun oko GEJ
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by davodyguy: 4:23pm
Long Live Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju of Africa.
The slayer of Incumbent president.
The man that made Buhari, the president
The man that discovered BRF
The man that discovered Ambode
The jagaban of the whole world.
The only Opposition Governor in SW in 2003, that refused to Join PDP despite what OBJ made him to go through.
Abeg Bola Tinubu is the man.
Forget that he is human and can make mistakes too, but give it to this man
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by oviejnr(m): 4:23pm
The Lion of Burdillon a.k.a Jagaban
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by easyfem: 4:23pm
Orimi tetela
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Thankful1970: 4:23pm
Wetin concern me. I just celebrated mine too. So he is not the only one celebrating.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Masculity(m): 4:24pm
Can someone please help me with the meaning of JAGABAN?
Truelly, this man is a hero.
God bless your life.
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Tenim47(m): 4:24pm
am connected to the real jagaban
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by IamAirforce1: 4:24pm
Hbd Jagaban
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by fergie001(m): 4:24pm
My annoyance is that,if you are told how much was budgeted for making this cake,mtchewww
Well,MODS allow me drink this gari in peace,
I take God beg U
6 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by abuaoyen(f): 4:24pm
Good
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by GreatChizzy(f): 4:24pm
AFONJA
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by kennosklint(m): 4:24pm
OK.
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by poki01: 4:24pm
see the people controlling Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by baslone: 4:24pm
All men dream: but not equally.
Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds wake up in the day to find it was vanity, but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes, to make it possible!
Tinubu is Living an accomplished life!
4 U 2 N V!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by RosaConsidine: 4:25pm
Whoever made the cake......on point
3 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by daryoor(m): 4:25pm
thieeefnubu happy buy day
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by OJOAYODEJI(m): 4:25pm
The Jagaban...... HBD to the leader of Yoruba land. May d good Lord continue to strength and protect you.
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by SINZ(m): 4:25pm
HBD good sir.
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by divicode: 4:25pm
Many flattties will jump inside the Atlantic today
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by pauljumbo: 4:25pm
one thing i love about tinubu is all his protegees are performers except aregbesola
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by davodyguy: 4:25pm
poki01:
Yes.
Through his amiable 'control' Lagos has become the most proporous state in Nigeria and in the entire west Africa sub region
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by Praktikals(m): 4:25pm
Jonathan's husband
|Re: Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence by dunkem21(m): 4:25pm
Happy birthday, Jagaban
