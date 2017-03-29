₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Childless Woman Commits Suicide In Anambra By Hanging by murphyibiam15(m): 5:50pm
A 38-year-old petty trader, Mrs Lovina Odo, has committed suicide by hanging herself with rope tied to a ceiling fan at No. 1, Ukpaka lane, Umusiome village, Nkpor-agu near Onitsha in Anambra.
Why should she commit suicides because she had no child when a lot of born throway are roaming on Nairaland
Funlordjnr:Be careful, you are not married, Karma might be lurking around. Don't tribalise this because this is a woman who ended it because of childlessness and not hunger
I think its due to poverty or she is in huge dept..
You think I'm like you that can't find love hence why you are always online looking for who to hate or looking for your fellow nigerians or buhari to insult ?
2 kids and living comfortably boy! And the butt of my joke was kanu so how is that tribalism? Or is he no more igbo like the departed lady?
_Fuck kanu! If it pains you then that gladdens me!
She's not even that old, and they've been married for 8 years, just a little more patience , who knows what could have happened. Well it's just speculation that it's because she was childless that she committed suicide. Only God and her can tell why she really did it.
God gave u life but u think its by ur power to take it away without thinking abt how ur family will feel....who will feed your children who will love your husband what about us parents, what if hearing the news leads to shock and god forbid, they join u .......smh.
Funlordjnr:A married Man acting like a Kid here
Issorite
CarlosTheJackal:
If putting you in your place makes me a kid then may I remain a 12 year old for life! See this one....or you want me to embarrass you further by bringing some of your posts here to let the public see you for what you really are?
Your fellow brothers never give you my gist abi? You will soon learn....
i pity this family. women that finds it difficult to bear fruits are emotionally haunted. 8 years without a single child, you cannot imagine what she is going through. I pray for all women out there hoping for a child, you will become pregnant in no time. RIP to this woman.
The rate at which people, especially Nigerians commit suicide this days is alarming. I even got a broadcast message on WhatsApp saying it's a number calling them and asking them to commit suicide. Yeah that's ridiculous and I can't believe that buh I can't even trust myself again
Ehhya.. she dey find pikin.
She could have easily adopted some of the Jobless IPAD touts here on Nairaland at no cost na.
I suspect mental illness.so sad
Good news is scares this days everywhere
Hardship in nigeria is just too much.
chai!!! nawa o
eeya . She can still bear a child at 38? where is her patience? Well, she might have been facing a hell of insulted from people especially the man's family members and neighbors, as she couldnt take it any more. So sad for that.
Besides, what is nairaland turning into in recent days/months? Hardly will you see a page, without first to fifth comments turning to insults, tribal wars and idiotic messages , even on a thread like this. HIAN!
Funlordjnr:
Tribalist
2017 and suicide in Nigeria
Hmmm, RIP.
Suicide is a selfish act most times. You need empathy to think of how broken your action will keep the living.
Death, not today. Keep hope alive, tomorrow is better.
Though women pretend as if they don't like sex. Housewives employ men with 6 packs to teach them sex.
Some People Eeeeh
very sad she committed suicide, but no matter what; suicide is not the solution..
it will create a stigma to the family and relatives you have left behind...
RIP to the dead...
