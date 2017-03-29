Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Childless Woman Commits Suicide In Anambra By Hanging (3323 Views)

A 38-year-old petty trader, Mrs Lovina Odo, has committed suicide by hanging herself with rope tied to a ceiling fan at No. 1, Ukpaka lane, Umusiome village, Nkpor-agu near Onitsha in Anambra.







The incident occurred on March 28 at about 5 p.m.



Mr Okechukwu Odo, the husband of the deceased, said he and Lovina had been married for over eight years without a child.



Odo, a car washer, said he returned home from work at about 6:30 p.m. and met sympathisers around his one-room apartment.



“I left home for work that morning after taking my breakfast; she had asked that I buy a tuber of yam for dinner when I return.



“When I returned, I saw people gathered around my apartment only to be told that my wife had committed suicide,” he said.



Odo stressed that he and the deceased had no misunderstanding that could have led her to commit suicide.



The Divisional Police Officer of Ogidi, CSP Hassan Musa, confirmed the story, and said that the corpse of Lovina had been removed and deposited at the Mortuary of Iyienu Mission Hospital.



“No suicide note was seen around her but preliminary investigation reveals that she might have committed suicide because she had no child,” Musa said.



BUT WHY

Chineke! My part time jewish people? 8 Likes 1 Share

Why should she commit suicides because she had no child when a lot of born throway are roaming on Nairaland 10 Likes

Funlordjnr:



Chineke! My part time jewish people? Be careful, you are not married, Karma might be lurking around. Don't tribalise this because this is a woman who ended it because of childlessness and not hunger Be careful, you are not married, Karma might be lurking around. Don't tribalise this because this is a woman who ended it because of childlessness and not hunger 4 Likes

I think its due to poverty or she is in huge dept..

CarlosTheJackal:

Be careful, you are not married, Karma might be lurking around. Don't tribalise this because this is a woman who ended it because of childlessness and not hunger

You think I'm like you that can't find love hence why you are always online looking for who to hate or looking for your fellow nigerians or buhari to insult ?



2 kids and living comfortably boy! And the butt of my joke was kanu so how is that tribalism? Or is he no more igbo like the departed lady?



_Fuck kanu! If it pains you then that gladdens me! You think I'm like you that can't find love hence why you are always online looking for who to hate or looking for your fellow nigerians or buhari to insult ?2 kids and living comfortably boy! And the butt of my joke was kanu so how is that tribalism? Or is he no more igbo like the departed lady?_Fuck kanu! If it pains you then that gladdens me! 4 Likes 1 Share

She's not even that old, and they've been married for 8 years, just a little more patience , who knows what could have happened. Well it's just speculation that it's because she was childless that she committed suicide. Only God and her can tell why she really did it.

who will love your husband what about us parents, what if hearing the news leads to shock and god forbid, they join u .......smh. God gave u life but u think its by ur power to take it away without thinking abt how ur family will feel....who will feed your childrenwho will love your husbandwhat about us parents, what if hearing the news leads to shock and god forbid, they join u.......smh.

Funlordjnr:





You think I'm like you that can't find love hence why you are always online looking for who to hate or looking for your fellow nigerians or buhari to insult ?



2 kids and living comfortably boy! And the butt of my joke was kanu so how is that tribalism? Or is he no more igbo like the departed lady?



_Fuck kanu! If it pains you then that gladdens me! A married Man acting like a Kid here









Issorite A married Man acting like a Kid hereIssorite 12 Likes 1 Share



RIP RIP

CarlosTheJackal:

A married Man acting like a Kid here









Issorite



If putting you in your place makes me a kid then may I remain a 12 year old for life! See this one....or you want me to embarrass you further by bringing some of your posts here to let the public see you for what you really are?



Your fellow brothers never give you my gist abi? You will soon learn.... If putting you in your place makes me a kid then may I remain a 12 year old for life! See this one....or you want me to embarrass you further by bringing some of your posts here to let the public see you for what you really are?Your fellow brothers never give you my gist abi? You will soon learn.... 2 Likes

i pity this family. women that finds it difficult to bear fruits are emotionally haunted. 8 years without a single child, you cannot imagine what she is going through. I pray for all women out there hoping for a child, you will become pregnant in no time. RIP to this woman. 2 Likes

RIP





The rate at which people, especially Nigerians commit suicide this days is alarming. I even got a broadcast message on WhatsApp saying it's a number calling them and asking them to commit suicide. Yeah that's ridiculous and I can't believe that buh I can't even trust myself again





She could have easily adopted some of the Jobless IPAD touts here on Nairaland at no cost na. Ehhya.. she dey find pikin.She could have easily adopted some of the Jobless IPAD touts here on Nairaland at no cost na.

I suspect mental illness.so sad



Thats life for you



Good news is scares this days everywhere

Hardship in nigeria is just too much.

chai!!! nawa o

eeya . She can still bear a child at 38? where is her patience? Well, she might have been facing a hell of insulted from people especially the man's family members and neighbors, as she couldnt take it any more. So sad for that.

Besides, what is nairaland turning into in recent days/months? Hardly will you see a page, without first to fifth comments turning to insults, tribal wars and idiotic messages , even on a thread like this. HIAN!

Funlordjnr:



Chineke! My part time jewish people?

Tribalist Tribalist

2017 and suicide in Nigeria 1 Like

Suicide is a selfish act most times. You need empathy to think of how broken your action will keep the living.



Death, not today. Keep hope alive, tomorrow is better.





Some People Eeeeh

very sad she committed suicide, but no matter what; suicide is not the solution..



it will create a stigma to the family and relatives you have left behind...





RIP to the dead...





