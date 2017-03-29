₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Explorers(m): 6:18pm
The King Cobra normally avoids confrontations with humans but desperate times call for desperate measures.
This deadly snake was so thirsty during a drought that it broke into an Indian village in a frantic search for water.
Dramatic footage shows the kind-hearted villagers looking after their local wildlife.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4357842/I-m-thirssssty-Angry-king-cobra-given-water.html
1 Like
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Explorers(m): 6:20pm
This deadly snake was so thirsty during a drought that it broke into an Indian village in a frantic search for water.
One man can be seen pouring a bottle of water over the snake's head as it greedily laps the liquid.
The man, knowing that the situation could turn nasty at any second, holds a snake catcher so he can grab the serpent in case things kicks off.
He is assisted by his friend who holds the cobra's tail to prevent it launchinga vicious attack.
The 12ft cobra was rescued from a village in Kaiga township.
Some parts of southern India have been hit by drought, making water scarce.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by DEXTROVERT: 6:23pm
lala
here
is
your
food
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Fame333(f): 6:26pm
Only in indian....and they still av the gut to call Nigerians Cannibas? I only blame the cabals that put us in this mess.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Epositive(m): 6:26pm
lalasnakelala where art thou?
1 Like
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by SexyNairalander: 6:27pm
booked
lalasticlala right now
6 Likes
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by PrinzCarter(m): 6:27pm
If dat snake was in Nigeria dey would HV said hunger, frustration above all recession in its peak has hit d jungle #eventhekingmustswallowhispride
1 Like
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by enyemy(m): 6:28pm
Space booked.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Kondomatic(m): 6:31pm
What Nigerians are seeing is a pot of pepper soup
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Ashleydolls(f): 6:32pm
The same India where they are accusing our brothers of cannibalism and they're there giving water to king cobra
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by skillful01: 6:33pm
Lalasticlala,easter package don show.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by MasViews: 6:34pm
Fame333:
Ashleydolls:
Fame333:
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Escalze(m): 6:34pm
snake island
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Ashleydolls(f): 6:35pm
MasViews:Problem?
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by sweetboiy(m): 6:36pm
The snack is lucky no be naija
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by sisisioge: 6:39pm
Awwww...these people are so kind? I hate snakes as much as lala loves them.
Lalasticalala come play with your paddies o.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by shoyemiayodeji(m): 6:44pm
Nairalaners lack manners.. ..make Dem no see snake thread nah to rush comment inside con dey take my FTC.
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Zaha(m): 7:00pm
lala food is ready, front page loading........
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by DrDeji20: 7:02pm
India, those people have magic in thier genes
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by CodeineSKroches: 7:13pm
India ooo
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by LAFO(f): 7:23pm
Nairaland and snake be like 5 and 6
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by okhiai1(m): 7:40pm
Lala people
Who get the mind to do this
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by EbukaHades10(m): 7:52pm
Lala baba,should we conduct a rescue mission for that snake to be brought to Nigeria?
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by willjoe: 8:12pm
Most of Indians live in d dark ages
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Vanpascore(m): 8:33pm
T
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by dirtymoney(m): 8:34pm
Cobra
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by oponzi: 8:34pm
Code name: Snake Destination: FP Agent: Lala
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by iKnowevents(m): 8:34pm
Hmmm, but how are we sure that it's not a snake charmer feeding his pet?
King Cobra no de joke even when at the point of death.
We can plan and execute your wedding event in a simple classy way with 805K. Open link for a breakdown
http://www.nairaland.com/3706288/simple-classy-wedding-total-expenses#54986214
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Iseoluwani: 8:35pm
For Nigeria, it will end inside lala 's pot
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by Richy4(m): 8:35pm
It's Snakes again ladies and gentlemen
|Re: Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). by GogetterMD(m): 8:35pm
Nigerians!
