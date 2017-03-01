₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,364 members, 3,447,872 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) (9800 Views)
Judge Orders Immediate Commencement Of Edo Election Vote Recount / Inec And Obaseki Begs Tribunal Not To Recount Ballot papers / 100 Chibok Girls Unwilling To Leave Their Boko Haram Captors - Daily Mail (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by jonhemma11: 8:05pm
Boys fleeing Boko Haram draw what they've experienced or seen, including United Nations helicopters delivering humanitarian aid. The activity is part of our mental health support. More than one million children are displaced because of the conflict in northeastern Nigeria.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/children-fleeing-boko-haram-draw-what.html
1 Share
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 8:12pm
May GOD help and restore them
10 Likes
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by roymary: 10:00pm
^^^
Amen
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 10:00pm
White kids
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by abclassic15: 10:00pm
Mrjo:AMEN OOO
1 Like
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:00pm
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Kaptainkoko: 10:00pm
Terrible experience
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by esmarcq(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:00pm
boko haram are bad
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 10:00pm
Gosh! do they even bathe?
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by muhdchilli(m): 10:00pm
Amen
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by WHOcarex: 10:01pm
4 Likes
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 10:01pm
we Don see am
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by amtalkin(f): 10:01pm
I hate to see children suffer.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by hopeforcharles(m): 10:01pm
Rilwayne001:Lol
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Kokaine(m): 10:02pm
I don't even understand it.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by mmsen: 10:02pm
Rilwayne001:
Talcum powder. Soothes the skin in the heat.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by mmsen: 10:02pm
YonkijiSappo:
It's clearly talcum powder.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 10:03pm
n to think all this truama could have been avoided if some bastards in that religion of peace had applied common sense......n some bastards in government hadn't sponsored them
4 Likes
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by ekanDamie: 10:03pm
if it was oyibo police. FBI would have use DOS pics as lead as to their hideouts
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 10:04pm
these are scars imprinted on their young minds.... I hope they heal with time.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by pqako: 10:05pm
God help them
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by ReaLFuckingOG: 10:06pm
Boko haram has jangilova
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 10:07pm
May God heal them
They are future Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:08pm
Congratulations
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 10:12pm
Rilwayne001:islam messed them up.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by ijayebonyi(f): 10:13pm
WHOcarex:you're funny
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by TheLogicalMind: 10:14pm
Rilwayne001:
More like Terrorists in training.
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by Augustusbest: 10:14pm
bad experience for d little kids. wich way naija
|Re: Children Draw To Recount Their Boko Haram Experiences (Photos) by khadaffi(m): 10:17pm
mykelmeezy:
Boko haram wouldn't have been avoided even if they did that. See, few days after september 11, 2001. The US did a threat assessment and discovered that Nigeria was a perfect breeding ground for terrorist. The states in Nigeria they mentioned then was where Boko haram later terrorised and emerged from. When they said this, as usual our government thought they were still suffering from the euphoria of the attack and ignored their warning. The major cause of Boko haram is our government. 70% state government fault, 20% federal government fault and 10% local government.
1 Like
OBJ - I'm Getting Tired Of Politics / Nigeria Loses $966m To Crude Oil Swap Deal – NEITI / Femi Gbajabiamila: The Decision To Relieve Jibrin Was A Collective One
Viewing this topic: grandstar(m), watered(m), donsam2020(m), Swiftlee(m), timota(m), Cnachy(m), nolyyy(m), wandeykul(f), olaplenty89(m), Richdee1(m), kingsmecca(m), passion007, jedisco(m), KingofHearts(m), kaybee88(m), spartoo, Osu175(m), jojotemitopaz(m), mexxy1(m), kingkakaone(m), Pabloosas(m), studM(m), kjhova(m), Flodel(f), okuya, Dreamwaker(m), texmi2u(m), Timinho23(m), Takeit2017(m), koladebrainiac(m), AceRoyal, tayo200(m), Electrica(f), Rossybliss(f), cyphher(m), crystar, chibboy, panmichaels79(m), cal2fly(m), haywhy28(m), tunazi(m), SoupNazi(m), eraly(m), 8701mayor, prinzstiles(m), JUBSAM, Princejboy(m), botson(m), pneme, Xyzaid(m), Dikolas(m), yareemahaliyu and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11