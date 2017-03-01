n to think all this truama could have been avoided if some bastards in that religion of peace had applied common sense......n some bastards in government hadn't sponsored them

mykelmeezy:

Boko haram wouldn't have been avoided even if they did that. See, few days after september 11, 2001. The US did a threat assessment and discovered that Nigeria was a perfect breeding ground for terrorist. The states in Nigeria they mentioned then was where Boko haram later terrorised and emerged from. When they said this, as usual our government thought they were still suffering from the euphoria of the attack and ignored their warning. The major cause of Boko haram is our government. 70% state government fault, 20% federal government fault and 10% local government.