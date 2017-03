Boys fleeing Boko Haram draw what they've experienced or seen, including United Nations helicopters delivering humanitarian aid. The activity is part of our mental health support. More than one million children are displaced because of the conflict in northeastern Nigeria.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/children-fleeing-boko-haram-draw-what.html

