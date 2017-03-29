Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "No Headmistress Was Demoted In Abia For Embarrassing Governor's Wife"- Abia Gov (2487 Views)

I read with some measure of bemusement in a news daily and on some online media that the headmistress of a primary school which the Wife of the Governor visited sometime last week was allegedly posted out for asking that teachers salaries be paid.



The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor Mr. Enyinnaya Apollos has come out with a statement that the report carried by that daily was unconfirmed and that Government is investigating to find out the veracity of the claims made by the newspaper.



While Mr. Apollos’ response is sufficient, it would be adequate as spokesperson for the wife of the governor for me to go on record to give her perspective on the issue. I wish to state clearly and unequivocally that the wife of the Governor is not aware of any posting or otherwise as reported by the paper.



Anyone who is familiar with civil service procedures and the workings of government can clearly understand that the wife of the Governor is not privy to such posting where and if they occur or not. The service is structured with laid down rules guiding its operations at all levels and wives of governors are not briefed nor their opinion sort in whatever form before such postings are made.



It is uncharitable for any well meaning citizen, corporate or individual, to attempt to drag the name of the wife of the governor into a scenario which at this stage only exists as a figment of the imagination of the newspaper reporter and his sponsors who of course are of the ilk of detractors who would never see any good coming from this administration but would flail at every good programme in a futile effort to diminish the immutable profile of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as one of the best performing governors in the country.



This harebrained effort by the opposition is coming only a few days to the scheduled expansion of one of the biggest social safety net programmes of Abia State, that is the free school meal programme. Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu is the initiator and major promoter of the Abia State Free School Meal Initiative, a public/ private sector driven programme which commenced almost a year ago. The wife of the governor has exerted so much personal goodwill in engaging philanthropists, corporate organizations and government to pool resources together to provide one meal a day to primary school pupils in a phased approach. This pioneering effort by Mrs. Ikpeazu has attracted the interest of the Federal Government and it’s newly introduced Home-Grown School Feeding programme with Abia being amongst the first three states in the country to benefit from the Federal Government intervention. Over 1,500 direct jobs of food vendors have been created for Abians through this collaboration while thousands more including local farmers and traders will benefit from the chain of activities. As I speak right now, the food vendors have been engaged in all the LGAS and schools. Today they began a two-day training in food handling and security in all the LGA’s. The training will end tomorrow with Ummunneochi LGA.



I have not even mentioned the economic relief the programme will offer parents whose kids will enjoy a free meal a day as well as the nutritional and dietary benefits to School children in Abia State. As matter of fact, government is looking at an expected spike in school enrollment as well as a peak in academic performance from school children who are benefitting from the feeding programme.



We call on Abians to see the report from the news paper as diversionary and a shamefaced attempt by the dimwitted opposition to diminish the successes of the free school meal progrmme. Rather than encourage Mrs. Ikpeazu and the collaborators, the visionless opposition, true to type, have set about trying to pool wool over the faces of discerning Abians.



Abians should rise collectively to resist all attempts being made to discredit this programme which is one of the greatest legacies we can bequeath to our children who are the leaders of tomorrow.



Eze Ajuzie,

Chief Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor.



seun Seun liars in Abia State has been bursted again



see the lie below

http://www.nairaland.com/3710263/salary-arrears-abia-headmistress-demoted/3#55064749 Bro lalasticlala please come and correct the lies you unintentionally help to spread.

Press statement



Our attention has been drawn to several malicious publications, outright lies and propaganda being churned out against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Abia State Government by desperate politicians and their hirelings using mainstream and social media platforms.



As May 12th 2017, fixed for Supreme Court judgement in the Uche Ogah versus Governor Ikpeazu matter approaches, we fully expect further spikes in such malicious publications aimed at discrediting the Governor and his government.



We wish to urge Abians and the general public to continue to ignore and disregard the well funded campaign of calumny aimed at convincing the court that illegally removing the incumbent will serve public good.



In the past, the same gang of desperadoes had gone as far as manufacturing fictitious documents purporting same to be evidence of oath taking by the Governor. They also repeatedly shared false and misleading stories and even imported bad roads pictures from other locations and shared as images from Abia.



All their negative efforts failed in the past and this also will surely fail.



The government of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is firmly focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State and will not be drawn into a media war with the miscreants and their sponsors. Rather we continue to count on the ability of our people to sieve through the lies and remain steadfast with the task of collectively building a greater Abia for our children and generations yet unborn.



We also wish to use this opportunity to warn that the government might be compelled to pursue legal actions against those publishing and spreading falsehood and lies to undermine the government and its functionaries.



The issues before the Supreme Court have been litigated on points of law and we firmly believe that the learned judges of the Supreme Court handling the matter will dispense justice based on facts presented and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



We therefore wish to urge all law abiding citizens and residents of Abia state to go about their normal duties and await the final victory of the people against the desperate cabal seeking to reverse the great gains we have made collectively in the past 20 months, as Governor Ikpeazu is not perturbed about their lies and propaganda.



Thank you.



Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor 1 Like

Liars.



This press release just confirmed that the story that the Head Mistress was demoted, and sent into the wilderness is true.



Sometimes,those writing press releases,should respect the intelligence of those that will be reading it.



How can this press release say they have not confirmed the story,but are quick to come out to denounce it?verifying this information is one phone call away from the Governors Office,or any body in a position of power In Abia.



For you guys to come here, and start playing TEN-TEN with our intelligence is dumb.



The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor should be sacked for this blatant hocuspocus. 12 Likes

Mynd44 and lalasticlala it would amount to injustice and bias if you do not move this to front page as the lies of the weak and dead oppositions in Abia State has been bursted again 1 Like

stop lieing op

The names of the schools where mentioned 2 Likes

This man and Pro-Abia issues are like 5&6 This man and Pro-Abia issues are like 5&6 1 Like

Meanwhile, Calabar street by Aba-Owerri Road opposite Abiapoly in Aba is now free from traffic...thank you TIMAAS for doing the needful...

HungerBAD:

Liars.



This press release just confirmed that the story,that the Head Mistress was demoted and sent into the wilderness is true.



Sometimes,those writing press releases,should respect the intelligence of those that will be reading it.



How can this press release say they have not confirmed the story,but are quick to come out to denounce it?verifying this information is one phone call away from the Governors Office,or any body in a position of power In Abia.



For you guys to come here, and start playing TEN-TEN with our intelligence is dumb.



The Chief Press Secretary to the Governors wife,should be sacked.

Just as they manufactured the name and village of an Abia worker that committed suicide but at the end the whole world saw it that it never happened and such name was never in existence in Abia payroll let alone in the said village. We are ready for all the liars. Shebi u never dey die? I go post bit by bit details of this their lie here. Bet on me guy Just as they manufactured the name and village of an Abia worker that committed suicide but at the end the whole world saw it that it never happened and such name was never in existence in Abia payroll let alone in the said village. We are ready for all the liars. Shebi u never dey die? I go post bit by bit details of this their lie here. Bet on me guy 1 Like

Ajasco222:

This man and Pro-Abia issues are like 5&6 My brother! No place like home o,me I be true homeboy, nwangwa nwaaba nwanigeria nwaafrica. Got it? My brother! No place like home o,me I be true homeboy, nwangwa nwaaba nwanigeria nwaafrica. Got it?

Abia is on the right tracks

government never ever accepts to anything wrong







same with the army

I won't belive this

Homeboiy:

stop lieing op



The names of the schools where mentioned yeah right... abi na ghost schools? yeah right... abi na ghost schools?

Tell them oooo before they spread lies

The spokesperson who wrote this nonsense is an expired version of the White House's lying Sean Spicer. This poorly scripted rebuttal debunks ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. 2 Likes

Only the headmistress can confirm this, not some government circular.

no matter how you try to defend this, it doesn't change the fact that Abia teachers are owed several months salary. you guys just keep defending the undefendable. Posterity will judge us all. continue 2 Likes

I am heading to my village to confirm the news. I know the said woman very well.









Have your perfect wedding planned and executed for 805K. Open link for breakdown



Ok, na to verify the news sure pass, because in Nigeria, government is licensed to lie.

HungerBAD:

Liars.



This press release just confirmed that the story,that the Head Mistress was demoted and sent into the wilderness is true.



Sometimes,those writing press releases,should respect the intelligence of those that will be reading it.



How can this press release say they have not confirmed the story,but are quick to come out to denounce it?verifying this information is one phone call away from the Governors Office,or any body in a position of power In Abia.



For you guys to come here, and start playing TEN-TEN with our intelligence is dumb.



The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor should be sacked for this blatant hocuspocus.



Don't worry. I know that headmistress very well. They are denying because of the outburst by the media. Don't worry. I know that headmistress very well. They are denying because of the outburst by the media. 1 Like

Ponponkon:

PRESS RELEASE.



I read with some measure of bemusement in a news daily and on some online media that the headmistress of a primary school which the Wife of the Governor visited sometime last week was allegedly posted out for asking that teachers salaries be paid.



The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor Mr. Enyinnaya Apollos has come out with a statement that the report carried by that daily was unconfirmed and that Government is investigating to find out the veracity of the claims made by the newspaper.



While Mr. Apollos’ response is sufficient, it would be adequate as spokesperson for the wife of the governor for me to go on record to give her perspective on the issue. I wish to state clearly and unequivocally that the wife of the Governor is not aware of any posting or otherwise as reported by the paper.



Anyone who is familiar with civil service procedures and the workings of government can clearly understand that the wife of the Governor is not privy to such posting where and if they occur or not. The service is structured with laid down rules guiding its operations at all levels and wives of governors are not briefed nor their opinion sort in whatever form before such postings are made.



It is uncharitable for any well meaning citizen, corporate or individual, to attempt to drag the name of the wife of the governor into a scenario which at this stage only exists as a figment of the imagination of the newspaper reporter and his sponsors who of course are of the ilk of detractors who would never see any good coming from this administration but would flail at every good programme in a futile effort to diminish the immutable profile of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as one of the best performing governors in the country.



This harebrained effort by the opposition is coming only a few days to the scheduled expansion of one of the biggest social safety net programmes of Abia State, that is the free school meal programme. Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu is the initiator and major promoter of the Abia State Free School Meal Initiative, a public/ private sector driven programme which commenced almost a year ago. The wife of the governor has exerted so much personal goodwill in engaging philanthropists, corporate organizations and government to pool resources together to provide one meal a day to primary school pupils in a phased approach. This pioneering effort by Mrs. Ikpeazu has attracted the interest of the Federal Government and it’s newly introduced Home-Grown School Feeding programme with Abia being amongst the first three states in the country to benefit from the Federal Government intervention. Over 1,500 direct jobs of food vendors have been created for Abians through this collaboration while thousands more including local farmers and traders will benefit from the chain of activities. As I speak right now, the food vendors have been engaged in all the LGAS and schools. Today they began a two-day training in food handling and security in all the LGA’s. The training will end tomorrow with Ummunneochi LGA.



I have not even mentioned the economic relief the programme will offer parents whose kids will enjoy a free meal a day as well as the nutritional and dietary benefits to School children in Abia State. As matter of fact, government is looking at an expected spike in school enrollment as well as a peak in academic performance from school children who are benefitting from the feeding programme.



We call on Abians to see the report from the news paper as diversionary and a shamefaced attempt by the dimwitted opposition to diminish the successes of the free school meal progrmme. Rather than encourage Mrs. Ikpeazu and the collaborators, the visionless opposition, true to type, have set about trying to pool wool over the faces of discerning Abians.



Abians should rise collectively to resist all attempts being made to discredit this programme which is one of the greatest legacies we can bequeath to our children who are the leaders of tomorrow.



Eze Ajuzie,

Chief Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor.



www.abiaonline.com bia nwoke m stop lying with your useless abiaonline rubbish bia nwoke m stop lying with your useless abiaonline rubbish

They keep posting picture from brass junction to factory road why not post from brass junction down to abayi.



The government you serve Is a government of thieves 5 Likes 1 Share

These press secretaries are just shameless. I won't blame them though they are doing the job they are paid for. But yet failed to convince anybody that it was a lie. How?? Just debunk the "rumour" that teachers are owed 7 salary hence nothing like that occurred. They can't deny because is true. Abians are suffering and these lowlifes are just trying to cover a black charcoal with a white hue. Which is not possible.



Ikpeazu pay abia civil servants oo!!!!

Vision less piece of poo 2 Likes

Ponponkon:

Meanwhile, Calabar street by Aba-Owerri Road opposite Abiapoly in Aba is now free from traffic...thank you TIMAAS for doing the needful... Gawd..... I would have insulted you, but we are still in lenten period. So that picture you posted is Calabar street? Abi? Moreover, at what time is that road ever free from traffic? That's how this administration will be breaking up roads in the name of creating a gutter and after sometimes the contractor will abandon it. Since last year the gutter dug around Aba owerri road is still not closed and you people have opened another one near factory road by First bank.

Come no let me wash our dirty linens here oh. Gawd..... I would have insulted you, but we are still in lenten period. So that picture you posted is Calabar street? Abi? Moreover, at what time is that road ever free from traffic? That's how this administration will be breaking up roads in the name of creating a gutter and after sometimes the contractor will abandon it. Since last year the gutter dug around Aba owerri road is still not closed and you people have opened another one near factory road by First bank.Come no let me wash our dirty linens here oh. 2 Likes