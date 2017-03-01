₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by jesusson22: 10:25pm On Mar 29
A pastor and his followers spent the day at Embu mortuary in Nairobi praying with the hope that his wife will resurrect.
Pastor Robinson Githumba, 40, of Eagle Prophetic Church camped at the Gakwegori funeral from 8 am for the mission.
With bibles, they prayed enthusiastically, singing and shouting at the top of their voices expecting a miracle.
They intend to resurrect Polly Kagendo, 38, who died of TB on Sunday.
Githumba insisted that his wife was not dead but only resting and would resurrect on the fourth day like the biblical Lazarus.
The pastor traveled from Rwika Village, Mbeere South sub-county with his followers.
He asked the mortuary attendants to remove his wife's body and put it in an open place for the prayers.
Drenched in sweat, they continued until 5pm when the attendants sought to return the body as they were to close for the day.
The pastor and his team did not allow the press to enter the mortuary, only speaking to members of the media outside.
He said his wife fell sick and was rushed to Mwea hospital where she passed way. He carried for her clothes to put in case she rose.
She was later transferred to the funeral home for preservation.
Githumba said he believes his wife, 'whom he loved so much', will rise again.
"That is why we are praying for her resurrection. We know God is the most powerful being."
"I know she will be visited after three days the way Jesus visited Lazarus and woke him up from the dead," he said.
"I know this will also happen to my wife," Githumba, a father of four, said.
The woman is set to be buried on Saturday. But with the current development, the plan is likely to change
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/pastor-storms-mortuary-in-nairobi-to.html?m=1
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:25pm On Mar 29
Oh my!
The agony and pains of losing a loved one
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by Davash222(m): 10:31pm On Mar 29
emeijeh:The agony of what That's stupidity in quantum!!
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by newyorks(m): 10:36pm On Mar 29
only in kenya.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by Abdhul(m): 10:36pm On Mar 29
I AM TIRED
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by Archaa(m): 10:36pm On Mar 29
Lo and behold
Stupidity at its peak
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:40pm On Mar 29
Better to try and fail than not to try at all.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by illegalGangla(m): 10:41pm On Mar 29
E for slice the woman take chop ABACHA....nonsense
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by pbethel: 10:46pm On Mar 29
God is faithful
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 11:03pm On Mar 29
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by kimbra(f): 11:12pm On Mar 29
You don't put God under a test and expect a miracle to happen. Perhaps her time was up!.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by marshalcarter: 11:20pm On Mar 29
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:20pm On Mar 29
I believe that TB doesn't kill instantly when contacted,Why didn't he exercise his faith for her to be healed while she was still alive and battling with the ailment?I pray his faith works for him.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by NevetsIbot: 11:22pm On Mar 29
see epic fail.
Pastor go dey hide for church now o
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:22pm On Mar 29
ReneeNuttall:
God bless you. When next you are passing through Badagry, pm me for a free bottle of hot origin
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 11:25pm On Mar 29
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by nepapole(m): 11:27pm On Mar 29
Eeya....disappointment toh badt.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:33pm On Mar 29
izzou:
Amen,and u too,BTW,I don't take hot origin,,I prefer the mortuary standard origin,u know wat I mean
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:35pm On Mar 29
ReneeNuttall:
We haff not see light for two days now
Fashola is not remember us at all
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:39pm On Mar 29
izzou:
Lol,go and buy gen then.even here too,its a national thing.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:40pm On Mar 29
ReneeNuttall:
My gen is not good ee ohh
The piston is not well at all.
Borrow me your piston let me on my fridge small
Abeg
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:42pm On Mar 29
izzou:Oh! u want to put me and my family in darkness abi?ya plan yaff failing.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:43pm On Mar 29
ReneeNuttall:
It's just for the night
I will borrow you our torchlight
Heat wan kill person here
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:45pm On Mar 29
[quote author=izzou post=55084788]
It's just for the night
I will borrow you our torchlight
Heat wan kill person here
[/quote
lol,welcome to Nigeria. The heat is like MTN,everywhere u go.Meanwhile keep ur touch,I will borrow it wen d need arises.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:47pm On Mar 29
[quote author=ReneeNuttall post=55084836][/quote]
Aunt
It's not fair oh
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:51pm On Mar 29
izzou:Life itself ain't fare.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by izzou(m): 11:54pm On Mar 29
ReneeNuttall:
Lol
Good night ma
Greet the shiilldren and family
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:57pm On Mar 29
izzou:tnx,same here.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by jericco1(m): 12:50am
Lazarus effect.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by PaulKillerman(m): 1:28am
When will Africans learn this are all myths and fables told; and start living in reality..
Na wa for Africa...
I grew out of those juvenile infantile tales, I wonder why many adults are yet to.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by MarkGeraldo(m): 3:17am
why is Kenya a country?
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Storms Mortuary To Resurrect Wife, But Failed (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 6:54am
Height of Tom foolery on display
who still believe miracles this 21st century
mitchewww
