|BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 6:54am
By Terna Francis
Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) today, distrained by sealing the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) over unremitted Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to the tune of over N2.3 billion.
BIRS Execitive Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi who led an enforcement team to the University early hours of the day, sealed off the Vice Chancellor's office, the office of the Registrar as well as that of the Bursar.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said BIRS had to take that step after the institution failed to honour several letters written to it to pay up the outstanding Personal Income Tax from 2007 to 2011.
She explained that the BIRS got a court order to distrain FUAM because it deducted but failed to remit PAYE tax in some cases and under deducted in other cases; adding that the institution would now have to pay about N3 billion inclusive of penalties and interest.
While noting that though, the entire premises would have been sealed, the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is very concerned about education and would not want to render students helpless. She however posited that the decision to seal the institution became necessary owing to the continued evasion of tax by the school authority.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by kingphilip(m): 7:00am
A very welcomed development.. This I can relate to though when you've worked with any of the IRS before
The University should have remitted the money since they've been doing the deductions from the staff
Who knows how many contracts the University staff must have lost due to the institution not remitting this to BIRS.. it's just not fair
Almost everything in Nigeria isn't fair though they're dark.. Probably the weather contributes too
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 7:00am
na wao
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by gudnex22(m): 7:03am
fraud everywhere
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by GreenMavro: 10:44am
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by smartkester: 10:47am
I don't understand o.. Why state internal Revenue go seal Federal property
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 10:47am
My Alma mater
What is wrong?
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by olutop(m): 10:47am
Even at the level of the University...chai!
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by splash809: 10:47am
2.3BN?
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by lampard01: 10:47am
Abeg o... Who get BIRS ? Who get the UNIVERSITY??
Na wa for we country o
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by number5(m): 10:47am
LasgidiOnline:
Was that ORUBEBE I SAW?
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by number5(m): 10:48am
smartkester:
U see am too ba
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by Ptown(m): 10:48am
The National Assembly should call the attention of the JAMB Registrar.The processes involve in the registration is too tedious.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by symbianDON(m): 10:49am
quite hilarious the kind of things I see in my country a whole university sealed off
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by sirusX(m): 10:49am
Maybe the N2.3B was invested in a farm, and they would remit as soon as they get their produce
Afterall, they're all about agriculture
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:49am
What about the student
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by darfay: 10:49am
Benue is a very useless state walai cursed with useless governors. Imagine you don't want to industrialise your state but you want money and so you sealed up an educational institution of higher learning.is that not foolishness?
Useless state,useless country
Banana republic
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by burkingx(f): 10:50am
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by omenkaLives: 10:51am
BoooooM! Some of my guys would surely love this.
Perverts.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by symbianDON(m): 10:51am
smartkester:by law, your tax is payable to the government of the state you work in irrespective of whether or not your establishment is state, federal government or privately owned.....so yes! BIRS has the right to seal off the Federal university.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by burkingx(f): 10:54am
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by Tokziby: 10:55am
Ptown:
What has admission board got to do with tax and university
I honestly do not know what to say to u...
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by Femsmart(m): 10:56am
What? This poo can only happen in a country like this.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by Tokziby: 10:59am
smartkester:
Because they owe the state's money. Benue Internal Revenue Service. That is how they generate money internally through tax levied on PAYE system and others.
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by b3llo(m): 11:00am
Wike look at what Ortom did to FUAM
|Re: BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) by sorepco(m): 11:00am
Understand before commenting. They deduct monies from the workers which r suppose to be remitted into tge account of the state on a paye scheme. The vc fails to remit. Which means he pockets the money??
Its not a tax on the uni but on the personnels...
darfay:
