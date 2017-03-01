Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / BIRS Seals University Of Agriculture Makurdi Over N2.3B Debt (photos) (1897 Views)

Former NIMASA Boss Akpobolokemi, 3 Others Arraigned Over N2.3bn Fraud / Ghana Agrees To Pay N33.8bn Gas Debt Owed Nigeria By Feb. 2016 / Contract Workers At BIRS Seek's Gov. Ortom's Urgent Attention (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) today, distrained by sealing the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) over unremitted Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to the tune of over N2.3 billion.



BIRS Execitive Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi who led an enforcement team to the University early hours of the day, sealed off the Vice Chancellor's office, the office of the Registrar as well as that of the Bursar.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said BIRS had to take that step after the institution failed to honour several letters written to it to pay up the outstanding Personal Income Tax from 2007 to 2011.



She explained that the BIRS got a court order to distrain FUAM because it deducted but failed to remit PAYE tax in some cases and under deducted in other cases; adding that the institution would now have to pay about N3 billion inclusive of penalties and interest.





While noting that though, the entire premises would have been sealed, the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is very concerned about education and would not want to render students helpless. She however posited that the decision to seal the institution became necessary owing to the continued evasion of tax by the school authority.







http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/birs-seals-university-of-agriculture.html



lalasticlala By Terna FrancisBenue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) today, distrained by sealing the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) over unremitted Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to the tune of over N2.3 billion.BIRS Execitive Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi who led an enforcement team to the University early hours of the day, sealed off the Vice Chancellor's office, the office of the Registrar as well as that of the Bursar.Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said BIRS had to take that step after the institution failed to honour several letters written to it to pay up the outstanding Personal Income Tax from 2007 to 2011.She explained that the BIRS got a court order to distrain FUAM because it deducted but failed to remit PAYE tax in some cases and under deducted in other cases; adding that the institution would now have to pay about N3 billion inclusive of penalties and interest.While noting that though, the entire premises would have been sealed, the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is very concerned about education and would not want to render students helpless. She however posited that the decision to seal the institution became necessary owing to the continued evasion of tax by the school authority.lalasticlala

A very welcomed development.. This I can relate to though when you've worked with any of the IRS before



The University should have remitted the money since they've been doing the deductions from the staff



Who knows how many contracts the University staff must have lost due to the institution not remitting this to BIRS.. it's just not fair



Almost everything in Nigeria isn't fair though they're dark.. Probably the weather contributes too 3 Likes

na wao

fraud everywhere

I don't understand o.. Why state internal Revenue go seal Federal property

My Alma mater



What is wrong?

Even at the level of the University...chai!





Today Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate

Buy = N375 / Sell = N380 2.3BN?Buy = N375 / Sell = N380

Abeg o... Who get BIRS ? Who get the UNIVERSITY??



Na wa for we country o

LasgidiOnline:

By Terna Francis



Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) today, distrained by sealing the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) over unremitted Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to the tune of over N2.3 billion.



BIRS Execitive Chairman, Mrs. Mimi Adzape *orubibi* who led an enforcement team to the University early hours of the day, sealed off the Vice Chancellor's office, the office of the Registrar as well as that of the Bursar.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said BIRS had to take that step after the institution failed to honour several letters written to it to pay up the outstanding Personal Income Tax from 2007 to 2011.



She explained that the BIRS got a court order to distrain FUAM because it deducted but failed to remit PAYE tax in some cases and under deducted in other cases; adding that the institution would now have to pay about N3 billion inclusive of penalties and interest.





While noting that though, the entire premises would have been sealed, the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is very concerned about education and would not want to render students helpless. She however posited that the decision to seal the institution became necessary owing to the continued evasion of tax by the school authority.







http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/birs-seals-university-of-agriculture.html



lalasticlala



Was that ORUBEBE I SAW? Was that ORUBEBE I SAW?

smartkester:

I don't understand o.. Why state internal Revenue go seal Federal property



U see am too ba U see am too ba

The National Assembly should call the attention of the JAMB Registrar.The processes involve in the registration is too tedious.

a whole university sealed off quite hilarious the kind of things I see in my countrya whole university sealed off



Afterall, they're all about agriculture Maybe the N2.3B was invested in a farm, and they would remit as soon as they get their produceAfterall, they're all about agriculture

What about the student

Benue is a very useless state walai cursed with useless governors. Imagine you don't want to industrialise your state but you want money and so you sealed up an educational institution of higher learning.is that not foolishness?

Useless state,useless country

Banana republic





Perverts. BoooooM! Some of my guys would surely love this.Perverts.

smartkester:

I don't understand o.. Why state internal Revenue go seal Federal property by law, your tax is payable to the government of the state you work in irrespective of whether or not your establishment is state, federal government or privately owned.....so yes! BIRS has the right to seal off the Federal university. by law, your tax is payable to the government of the state you work in irrespective of whether or not your establishment is state, federal government or privately owned.....so yes! BIRS has the right to seal off the Federal university.

Ptown:

The National Assembly should call the attention of the JAMB Registrar.

What has admission board got to do with tax and university



I honestly do not know what to say to u... What has admission board got to do with tax and universityI honestly do not know what to say to u...

What? This poo can only happen in a country like this.

smartkester:

I don't understand o.. Why state internal Revenue go seal Federal property

Because they owe the state's money. Benue Internal Revenue Service. That is how they generate money internally through tax levied on PAYE system and others. Because they owe the state's money. BenueService. That is how they generate money internally through tax levied on PAYE system and others.

Wike look at what Ortom did to FUAM 1 Like 1 Share