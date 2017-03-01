₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 12:55pm
Instant noodles are a fast, cheap and easy to cook food for the man on the go but do you know they can kill you.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 1:16pm
why you should start eating indomie 1. it taste yummy 2. the indomie super pack is now #50 3. it is easy to cook 4. you can easily go for it when exhausted 5. it smells good 6. you'll win a bicycle if u consume 1 carton in one week 7. it can be use to lure some ladies 8. Op love to eat it 9. its affordable and a carton is #1800 10. Because they are currently advertising it at Agege
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by acenazt: 1:31pm
Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 1:45pm
MayhorE:U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 1:46pm
acenazt:
Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 1:59pm
Adieza:;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:11pm
Ayofaks:
Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.
Operation Flush Indomie
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 2:12pm
Adieza:But I am proudly AFONJA
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:16pm
Ayofaks:
Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 2:19pm
Adieza:I'd do that
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:22pm
Ayofaks:And be a regular follower of my blog. Dnt forget to also follow me on nairaland.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:15pm
[quote author=Adieza post=55100023]
U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect[/quoted don't mind me jare, I understand u
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:17pm
acenazt:
today
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:20pm
Adieza:
yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch one
am also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 3:23pm
MayhorE:
Am sorry bro, Maybe it d effect of d Dollar
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Keneking: 3:31pm
Can you give a meal for N60
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by chloride6: 3:31pm
Kukuma add bread, suya, garri and gala since you people have added coke and fanta, so that i can enter lagoon.
Shey you no say na these things guys dey take manage?
You chop Indomie, you die.
You no chop indoime, you die.
I chloride6 have chosen to chop indomie and die.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Iseddy: 3:32pm
How female students wan survive?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by IMASTEX: 3:32pm
Eat natural to stay healthy. This is the secret that kept our foreparents aging healthily well over 100years.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Arsenalholic(m): 3:32pm
Awon ti noodles be like: story for the gods o
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by PublicAssurance: 3:32pm
I will continue to eat Indomie...because Indomie has always been there for me, in good times and bad
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by itiswellandwell: 3:33pm
Rubbish!!
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by burkingx(f): 3:33pm
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by jeromzy(m): 3:34pm
Indomie like no other...
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by DMeanMan(m): 3:34pm
Baba, forget story!
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Divay22(f): 3:34pm
He go hard to stop o.....
It all good....but i just won't be able to stop
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by HIRAETH(f): 3:34pm
8 My best food
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by AngelicBeing: 3:34pm
Keneking:Yes, buy vegetables, onions, tomatoes, dried fish and small garri to make eba, you have a balance diet
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Mutuwa(m): 3:34pm
Something must kill somebody o!
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by positivelord: 3:34pm
OP I hope you are ready for any eventual law suit ......Kemi quickly comes to mind
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by VickyRotex(f): 3:34pm
Adieza:
You're high on Osogbo weed abi!
