Instant noodles are a fast, cheap and easy to cook food for the man on the go but do you know they can kill you.



Here we take a look at the top 10 reasons why we should avoid these sweet temptations:







1. Nutrient Absorption : Noodles inhibit the absorption of nutrients for the children under 5.



2. Cancer : The ingredient in the instant noodles called “Styrofoam’, is a cancer causing agent.



3. Miscarriage : Women who are Eating instant noodles during their pregnancy causes miscarriage, because it affect the development of a foetus.



4. Junk Food : instant noodles are enriched with full of carbohydrates,but no vitamins, fiber and minerals. This makes the instant noodles considered as a junk food.



5. Sodium : Instant noodles are power packed with high amounts of sodium. Excess consumption of sodium leads to heart disease, stroke, hypertension and kidney damage.



6. MSG : Monosodium Glutamate is used to enhance the flavour of instant noodles. People who are allergic to MSG consume it as part of their diet, then they end up suffering from headaches, facial flushing, pain, burning sensations.



7. Overweight : Eating Noodles is the leading cause of obesity. Noodles contains fat and large amounts of sodium, which causes water retention in the body and surely it leads to overweight, and obesity leads to heart problems.



8. Digestion : Instant noodles are bad for digestive system. Regular consumption of instant noodles causes irregular bowl movements and bloating.



9. Propylene Glycol : The ingredient in the instant noodles called “Propylene Glycol” which has a anti-freeze property. This ingredient is used because it prevents the noodles from drying by retaining moisture. It weakens the immune system of our body. It is easily absorbed by the body and it accumulates in the kidneys, heart and liver.

It causes abnormalities and damage to those areas.



10. Metabolism : Regular consumption of instant noodles affect the body’s metabolism, because of the chemical substances like additives, coloring and preservatives inside the noodles.



www.agricinfo.com/2017/03/top-10-reasons-why-you-must-avoid.html?m=1

why you should start eating indomie 1. it taste yummy 2. the indomie super pack is now #50 3. it is easy to cook 4. you can easily go for it when exhausted 5. it smells good 6. you'll win a bicycle if u consume 1 carton in one week 7. it can be use to lure some ladies8. Op love to eat it 9. its affordable and a carton is #1800 10. Because they are currently advertising it at Agege

Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!

MayhorE:

why you should start eating indomie 1. it taste yummy 2. the indomie super pack is now #50 3. it is easy to cook 4. you can easily go for it when exhausted 5. it smells good 6. you'll win a bicycle if u consume 1 carton in one week 7. it can be use to lure some ladies 8. Op love to eat it 9. its affordable and a carton is #1800 10. Because they are currently advertising it at Agege U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect

acenazt:

Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!

Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500 Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500 2 Likes

Adieza:





Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500 ;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price ;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price

Ayofaks:

;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price

Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.



Operation Flush Indomie Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.Operation Flush Indomie 1 Like

Adieza:





Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.



Operation Flush Indomie But I am proudly AFONJA But I am proudly AFONJA 4 Likes

Ayofaks:

But I am proudly AFONJA

Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog

Adieza:





Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog I'd do that I'd do that

Ayofaks:

I'd do that And be a regular follower of my blog. Dnt forget to also follow me on nairaland. And be a regular follower of my blog. Dnt forget to also follow me on nairaland.

[quote author=Adieza post=55100023]

U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect[/quoted don't mind me jare, I understand u

acenazt:

Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!

today today

Adieza:





Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.



Operation Flush Indomie

yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch one











am also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch oneam also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today

MayhorE:





yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch one











am also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today

Am sorry bro, Maybe it d effect of d Dollar Am sorry bro, Maybe it d effect of d Dollar

Can you give a meal for N60





Shey you no say na these things guys dey take manage?



You chop Indomie, you die.



You no chop indoime, you die.



I chloride6 have chosen to chop indomie and die. Kukuma add bread, suya, garri and gala since you people have added coke and fanta, so that i can enter lagoon.Shey you no say na these things guys dey take manage?You chop Indomie, you die.You no chop indoime, you die.I chloride6 have chosen to chop indomie and die.

How female students wan survive?

Eat natural to stay healthy. This is the secret that kept our foreparents aging healthily well over 100years.



Awon ti noodles be like: story for the gods o 1 Like

I will continue to eat Indomie...because Indomie has always been there for me, in good times and bad

Rubbish!!

Indomie like no other...

Baba, forget story!

He go hard to stop o.....

It all good....but i just won't be able to stop He go hard to stop o.....It all good....but i just won't be able to stop

My best food My best food

Keneking:

Can you give a meal for N60 Yes, buy vegetables, onions, tomatoes, dried fish and small garri to make eba, you have a balance diet

Something must kill somebody o!

OP I hope you are ready for any eventual law suit ......Kemi quickly comes to mind