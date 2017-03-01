₦airaland Forum

10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 12:55pm
Instant noodles are a fast, cheap and easy to cook food for the man on the go but do you know they can kill you.

Here we take a look at the top 10 reasons why we should avoid these sweet temptations:



1. Nutrient Absorption : Noodles inhibit the absorption of nutrients for the children under 5.

2. Cancer : The ingredient in the instant noodles called “Styrofoam’, is a cancer causing agent.

3. Miscarriage : Women who are Eating instant noodles during their pregnancy causes miscarriage, because it affect the development of a foetus.

4. Junk Food : instant noodles are enriched with full of carbohydrates,but no vitamins, fiber and minerals. This makes the instant noodles considered as a junk food.

5. Sodium : Instant noodles are power packed with high amounts of sodium. Excess consumption of sodium leads to heart disease, stroke, hypertension and kidney damage.

6. MSG : Monosodium Glutamate is used to enhance the flavour of instant noodles. People who are allergic to MSG consume it as part of their diet, then they end up suffering from headaches, facial flushing, pain, burning sensations.

7. Overweight : Eating Noodles is the leading cause of obesity. Noodles contains fat and large amounts of sodium, which causes water retention in the body and surely it leads to overweight, and obesity leads to heart problems.

8. Digestion : Instant noodles are bad for digestive system. Regular consumption of instant noodles causes irregular bowl movements and bloating.

9. Propylene Glycol : The ingredient in the instant noodles called “Propylene Glycol” which has a anti-freeze property. This ingredient is used because it prevents the noodles from drying by retaining moisture. It weakens the immune system of our body. It is easily absorbed by the body and it accumulates in the kidneys, heart and liver.
It causes abnormalities and damage to those areas.

10. Metabolism : Regular consumption of instant noodles affect the body’s metabolism, because of the chemical substances like additives, coloring and preservatives inside the noodles.

What Do You Have To Say?

www.agricinfo.com/2017/03/top-10-reasons-why-you-must-avoid.html?m=1

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 1:16pm
why you should start eating indomie 1. it taste yummy 2. the indomie super pack is now #50 3. it is easy to cook 4. you can easily go for it when exhausted 5. it smells good 6. you'll win a bicycle if u consume 1 carton in one week 7. it can be use to lure some ladies grin 8. Op love to eat it 9. its affordable and a carton is #1800 10. Because they are currently advertising it at Agege gringringringrin

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by acenazt: 1:31pm
Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 1:45pm
MayhorE:
why you should start eating indomie 1. it taste yummy 2. the indomie super pack is now #50 3. it is easy to cook 4. you can easily go for it when exhausted 5. it smells good 6. you'll win a bicycle if u consume 1 carton in one week 7. it can be use to lure some ladies grin 8. Op love to eat it 9. its affordable and a carton is #1800 10. Because they are currently advertising it at Agege gringringringrin
U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 1:46pm
acenazt:
Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!

Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 1:59pm
Adieza:


Thank U bro, The Carton is around 2,500
grin ;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price cheesy
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:11pm
Ayofaks:
grin ;DNa you dey discourage us...na you still dey give us correct market price cheesy

Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.

Operation Flush Indomie

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 2:12pm
Adieza:


Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.

Operation Flush Indomie
But I am proudly AFONJA cheesy cool

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:16pm
Ayofaks:
But I am proudly AFONJA cheesy cool

Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Ayofaks(f): 2:19pm
Adieza:


Abeg no vex ooo, Lols, Hope u re gud today? Me self no no oo, Aunty Kemi don teach me lesson, she dey for prison now, Check out d reasons and dont forget to visit my blog
I'd do that kiss
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 2:22pm
Ayofaks:
I'd do that kiss
And be a regular follower of my blog. Dnt forget to also follow me on nairaland.
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:15pm
[quote author=Adieza post=55100023]
U re funny bro, Me am talking about d side effect[/quoted don't mind me jare, I understand u
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:17pm
acenazt:
Bros We Dey B4 Me Abeg When N Where Indomie (nt Minimie Or Dangote) Noodles Carton Bcm 1800!

today
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by MayhorE(m): 3:20pm
Adieza:


Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.

Operation Flush Indomie

yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch one





am also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Adieza(m): 3:23pm
MayhorE:


yea here you come I know one of you will enter the trap. Op come o I dn catch one





am also surprise when they are doing the advertising at my area today

Am sorry bro, Maybe it d effect of d Dollar
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Keneking: 3:31pm
Can you give a meal for N60
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by chloride6: 3:31pm
Kukuma add bread, suya, garri and gala since you people have added coke and fanta, so that i can enter lagoon.

Shey you no say na these things guys dey take manage? undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

You chop Indomie, you die.

You no chop indoime, you die.

I chloride6 have chosen to chop indomie and die. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Iseddy: 3:32pm
How female students wan survive?
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by IMASTEX: 3:32pm
Eat natural to stay healthy. This is the secret that kept our foreparents aging healthily well over 100years.

Take our natural herbal tea to ensure perfect eretile health. See profile for details.
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Arsenalholic(m): 3:32pm
Awon ti noodles be like: story for the gods o

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by PublicAssurance: 3:32pm
I will continue to eat Indomie...because Indomie has always been there for me, in good times and bad
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by itiswellandwell: 3:33pm
Rubbish!!
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by burkingx(f): 3:33pm
cool

Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by jeromzy(m): 3:34pm
Indomie like no other...
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by DMeanMan(m): 3:34pm
Baba, forget story! cheesy cheesy
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Divay22(f): 3:34pm
cry cry cry cry cry cry He go hard to stop o.....
It all good....but i just won't be able to stop
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by HIRAETH(f): 3:34pm
8 My best food
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by AngelicBeing: 3:34pm
Keneking:
Can you give a meal for N60
Yes, buy vegetables, onions, tomatoes, dried fish and small garri to make eba, you have a balance diet tongue
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by Mutuwa(m): 3:34pm
Something must kill somebody o!
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by positivelord: 3:34pm
OP I hope you are ready for any eventual law suit ......Kemi quickly comes to mind
Re: 10 Reasons You Must Stop Eating Instant noodles by VickyRotex(f): 3:34pm
Adieza:


Lols, Na someone no know, am sure na Afonja him be, Dey no sabi anything.

Operation Flush Indomie

You're high on Osogbo weed abi! angry

