₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,360 members, 3,459,440 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices (1577 Views)
Nokia 3310 Relaunch Release Date, Price, Specs / Samsung Warns Galaxy Note 7 Owners To Stop Using Phones At Risk Of Exploding / How To Watch All Youtube Videos On Blackberry Os 7 Devices (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by ideologies(m): 1:01pm On Mar 30
September 2016, we reported that Samsung Mobile recalled Galaxy Note 7 device following one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history.
Following the incidence, Samsung hopes to refurbish the 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that it recalled after a battery fault led to some catching fire.
The company has released a statement regarding its plans to recycle Note 7 devices. The process comes in three parts: save salvageable components such as camera modules and semiconductors, extract metal parts with the help from “eco-friendly” third-party companies, and sell refurbished devices “where applicable.”
Don’t Miss – Samsung Galaxy S8 Release – see full Specs
The announcement appears to walk back on what Samsung initially pledged last fall, when it said it would dispose of the Note 7 and had no plans to repair or refurbish them. Instead, Samsung has confirmed it will work with local authorities and carriers to sell it as a refurbished device, rumored to come with a smaller battery to prevent it from overheating and catching fire. The company said available markets are to be determined as they work with local regulators to approve of the sale.
“The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact,” Samsung told The Verge in a statement. It also hinted that the phone may be renamed entirely when more details are unveiled. “The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US.”
Read Also – Samsung Mobile Recall Galaxy Note 7
The company also plans to recover and use or sell reusable components such as chips and camera modules and extract rare metals used in Note 7s such as copper, gold, nickel, and silver.
PayPorte...Your preferred online store
Would a consumer who heard and witnessed some of these stories in relation to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, will they be encouraged to purchase it after its relaunch?
http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/samsung-relaunch-refurbished-note-7/
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by ideologies(m): 11:48pm On Apr 04
cool
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Mouthgag: 7:23am
And they must not sell it more than 200 dollars because it is
REFUR
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by clickbnkgod: 7:23am
I love my infinix, at least it is still relatively safe
Check my signature guys
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by itzemar(m): 7:24am
cool
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Chrisozone: 7:24am
Ok. They should swap it with the one people have bought already with little money
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by jbkomo(m): 7:24am
I hope this is not luached only in nig. Cos anytin el entre dis country. It takes foreign developed country to expose lapses in product
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by yahmohy27: 7:25am
Are we not the one causing it ? Chai ,these people don see us finished
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Kizobaba(m): 7:25am
ok
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by nfemi1: 7:26am
okay we will be on the lookout
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by martineverest(m): 7:26am
Terrorists... Their plan to bomb people won't work
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Cunninlinguist: 7:27am
G
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Ksslib(m): 7:30am
I don't care if it's from Samsung or if it's the amazing galaxy note 7, this should not be more 15-18k in Nigerian currency. Anything other than that, they should go bleep themselves.
Afterall, they would not be striking Us markets off their list if they were so sure of the quality of what they want to resell.
1 Like
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by NCP: 7:31am
Dem no force any body to buy am.
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by maxiuc(m): 7:34am
NokiA blackberry Iphone lemme add gionee
1 Like
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by CellTabRepairs: 7:34am
More money for tech support
Click My Name & View That Resource You Need To Earn Huge Cash Returns Very Quickly!
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by teeshawt(m): 7:41am
Ksslib:
just what i have to say..... are u a psychologist?
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Thisis2raw(m): 7:42am
I hope this one's wouldn't blow up like C4's
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by iceprinxy(m): 7:43am
Make I deg enjoy my Leagoo shark 1 with great features this phone don't have
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by jericco1(m): 7:50am
A welcome development.
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by twosquare: 7:52am
Samsung should just forget the whole thing...Note 7 IS DEAD. One of the failures that come with business.
|Re: Samsung Plans To Relaunch Refurbished Note 7 Devices by Adesiji77: 8:02am
(0) (Reply)
Everything About Samsung Galaxy S8. A Phone Like Iphone 7 / Ring Back Tune Codes For Emajo On Mtn Is Only N50. / 2go Star Cheat Tips
Viewing this topic: haryorbarmie83(m), MrBONE2(m), Bobby4090, uchkochi(m), kacglobal, mesoprogress(m), adetony244(m), emmaBS(m), Jabioro, ahmedee, appleofGodseye, 2point5, ShinyJay22(m), mailemy(m), gnaftalee(m), Raymonbell(m), Unekz(m), akinszz, timpaker(m), Slonge2(m), pacino26(m), TGaines, dabwan123(m), Adesiji77 and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 39