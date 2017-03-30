₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 1:29pm
Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Minna Chapter, Taidi Jonathan, has described the decision of the senate to suspend its former Leader, Ali Ndume as illegal.
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:36pm
Go and stop the suspension
BMC will support him tho
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by modath(f): 1:37pm
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 1:40pm
swagagolic01:
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:46pm
DONSMITH123:
Bros, the whole thing tire me, y them go dey pay person like sarrki 250k a month to defend bubu when I can do a better job?? As for the topic, d Jonathan can goan stop d suspension in a sharia court , ion care
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Keneking: 1:47pm
Jonathan sef
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by sarrki(m): 1:51pm
Jonathan
you have spoken well sire
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by sarrki(m): 1:52pm
Keneking:
Wetin him do ?
He have spoken well
He's an elder statesman
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Keneking: 1:54pm
sarrki:
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by TippyTop(m): 1:54pm
Fake Jonathan
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:54pm
sarrki:
U dey see The boy no even read d post, yet BMC dey give em 250k a month...... I just dey vex
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by TippyTop(m): 1:57pm
sarrki:Go and read the post again. This Jonathan is from Minna, he's a fake Jonathan.
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 1:58pm
Keneking:Wetin l do again now, l am not the one though but any name called Jonathan is connected to me because l am clueless, a thief, hero of looters, l was voted out in shame, l stole, my wife stole and all my associates also stole, free me jare, l am still in pains losing to APC, l am drinking my ogogoro now with fresh fish at otueke, Buhari is doing fine, tell him to jail all my associates including my wife
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
swagagolic01:
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Bizibi(m): 2:15pm
sarrki:wonders shall never end,he is an elder statesman now........I dey fear una hypocrisy fr here
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Alisegun(m): 2:19pm
Jonathan na true jare.. See What This Lady Shared On Twitter
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Blackfire(m): 2:21pm
I think say no my Jonah...
This one no abo. Ki Jonah.
Quote me not
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Blackfire(m): 2:22pm
I think say na my Jonah...
This one no abo. Ki Jonah.
Quote me not
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:24pm
swagagolic01:
are you sure sarrki is even getting a kobo for what he's doing?
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:24pm
AngelicBeing:
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:27pm
[quote author=DONSMITH123 post=55101330][/quote] That your meme is funny
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:28pm
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:28pm
AngelicBeing:
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 2:29pm
DONSMITH123:
Then his a grade A zone B
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by stephnie1(f): 2:29pm
Jonathannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:30pm
DONSMITH123:The way the guy turned is head at my comment is cracking me so hard, as if the guy knew l am kidding and not serious, nice gif by the way
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by SweetLove0(f): 2:31pm
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by SweetLove0(f): 2:31pm
fake jona sha
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:32pm
swagagolic01:
on your own o
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:33pm
lalasticlala
|Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Tazdroid(m): 2:33pm
As I see "Jonathan", I open the thread shap shap.
AngelicBeing:No vex but it seems...
