"Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 1:29pm
Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Minna Chapter, Taidi Jonathan, has described the decision of the senate to suspend its former Leader, Ali Ndume as illegal.

Recall that the senate had on Wednesday suspended Ndume for six months for raising allegations against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye through order 14 and 15 at plenary last week.

But, speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Minna, Jonathan said that the upper legislative chambers went beyond its authority on its decision on Ndume.

According to Jonathan, the senate’s resolution to suspend Ndume was clearly an abuse of the constitution.

Citing Section 6 (6) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution, the former NBA Chairman noted that the constitution gives powers to impose any sanction or punishment in the Judiciary and to be exercised by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The suspension of Sen. Ali Ndume is ultra vires under the powers of the legislature in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Therefore, any provision in the Senate rules of procedure which imposes any punishment to be exercised by it ultra vires the judicial powers.”

Jonathan insisted that the suspension was a fundamental denial of the rights of Ndume’s constituents to representation in the National Assembly.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/30/ndumes-suspension-illegal-jonathan/

1 Like

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:36pm
Go and stop the suspension

BMC will support him tho

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by modath(f): 1:37pm
cheesy
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 1:40pm
grin
swagagolic01:
Go and stop the suspension

BMC will support him tho

2 Likes

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:46pm
DONSMITH123:
grin

Bros, the whole thing tire me, y them go dey pay person like sarrki 250k a month to defend bubu when I can do a better job?? As for the topic, d Jonathan can goan stop d suspension in a sharia court , ion care

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Keneking: 1:47pm
Jonathan sef grin
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by sarrki(m): 1:51pm
Jonathan


you have spoken well sire
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by sarrki(m): 1:52pm
Keneking:
Jonathan sef grin

Wetin him do ?
He have spoken well

He's an elder statesman
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Keneking: 1:54pm
sarrki:


This is not Goodluck Ebele Nnamdi Jonathan oh grin


Wetin him do ?

He have spoken well


He's an elder statesman
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by TippyTop(m): 1:54pm
Fake Jonathan
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 1:54pm
sarrki:



Wetin him do ?

He have spoken well


He's an elder statesman


U dey see The boy no even read d post, yet BMC dey give em 250k a month...... I just dey vex

5 Likes

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by TippyTop(m): 1:57pm
sarrki:



Wetin him do ?

He have spoken well


He's an elder statesman
Go and read the post again. This Jonathan is from Minna, he's a fake Jonathan.

2 Likes

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 1:58pm
Keneking:
Jonathan sef grin
Wetin l do again now, l am not the one though but any name called Jonathan is connected to me because l am clueless, a thief, hero of looters, l was voted out in shame, l stole, my wife stole and all my associates also stole, free me jare, l am still in pains losing to APC, l am drinking my ogogoro now with fresh fish at otueke, Buhari is doing fine, tell him to jail all my associates including my wife wink tongue

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
swagagolic01:


Bros, the whole thing tire me, y them go dey pay person like sarrki 250k a month to defend bubu when I can do a better job?? As for the topic, d Jonathan can goan stop d suspension in a sharia court , ion care

cheesy
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Bizibi(m): 2:15pm
sarrki:



Wetin him do ?

He have spoken well


He's an elder statesman
wonders shall never end,he is an elder statesman now........I dey fear una hypocrisy fr here
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Alisegun(m): 2:19pm
Jonathan na true jare.. See What This Lady Shared On Twitter
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Blackfire(m): 2:21pm
I think say no my Jonah...

This one no abo. Ki Jonah.



Quote me not
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Blackfire(m): 2:22pm
I think say na my Jonah...

This one no abo. Ki Jonah.



Quote me not

1 Like

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:24pm
swagagolic01:


Bros, the whole thing tire me, y them go dey pay person like sarrki 250k a month to defend bubu when I can do a better job?? As for the topic, d Jonathan can goan stop d suspension in a sharia court , ion care

are you sure sarrki is even getting a kobo for what he's doing?
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:24pm
AngelicBeing:
Wetin l do again now, l am not the one though but any name called Jonathan is connected to me because l am clueless, a thief, hero of looters, l was voted out in shame, l stole, my wife stole and all my associates also stole, free me jare, l am still in pains losing to APC, l am drinking my ogogoro now with fresh fish at otueke, Buhari is going fine, tell him to jail all my associates including my wife wink tongue

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:27pm
[quote author=DONSMITH123 post=55101330][/quote] That your meme is funny wink
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:28pm
tongue
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:28pm
AngelicBeing:
That your meme is funny wink

cheesy
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by swagagolic01: 2:29pm
DONSMITH123:


are you sure sarrki is even getting a kobo for what he's doing?

Then his a grade A zone B
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by stephnie1(f): 2:29pm
Jonathannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:30pm
DONSMITH123:


cheesy
The way the guy turned is head at my comment is cracking me so hard, as if the guy knew l am kidding and not serious, nice gif by the way cheesy
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by SweetLove0(f): 2:31pm
lipsrsealed
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by SweetLove0(f): 2:31pm
fake jona sha
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:32pm
swagagolic01:


Then his a grade A zone B

on your own o

Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by DONSMITH123(m): 2:33pm
lalasticlala
Re: "Ndume’s Suspension Is Illegal" – Taidi Jonathan by Tazdroid(m): 2:33pm
As I see "Jonathan", I open the thread shap shap.



AngelicBeing:
Wetin l do again now, l am not the one though but any name called Jonathan is connected to me because l am clueless, a thief, hero of looters, l was voted out in shame, l stole, my wife stole and all my associates also stole, free me jare, l am still in pains losing to APC, l am drinking my ogogoro now with fresh fish at otueke, Buhari is doing fine, tell him to jail all my associates including my wife wink tongue
No vex but it seems...

