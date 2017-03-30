₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,786 members, 3,449,184 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:49 PM

Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) (4729 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by ijustdey: 3:18pm
A member of the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, was on Thursday arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for alleged forgery of a polytechnic diploma.

Mr. Ekpenyong represents the Oron Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, which arraigned the federal lawmaker on nine count charges, accused him of forging a national diploma certificate of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State.

“That you Nse Bassey Ekpenyong on or about 22 November 2012, at Uyo, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make a document to wit: Abia State Polytechnic National Diploma Certificate in Business Administration with No. 001181 dated 22nd November, 2012 with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under section 1 (2) of the same Act,” says one of the charges preferred against the lawmaker.

Mr. Ekpenyong pleaded not guilty to the charges. And from the accused box, he watched as his lawyer, Emmanuel Isangedoho, argued for his bail which was opposed by the EFCC.

The lawmaker wore a brown colour Niger Delta wear. He cut the image of a dejected and lonely man. He occasionally brought out a white handkerchief to wipe his face.

The presiding judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, said the case would be treated speedily.

She granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N10 million and adjourned the case to April 12.

The EFCC was represented by Ahmedu Arogha.

The case is coming amid a controversy over the genuineness of the university certificate of a Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye.

Mr. Melaye, a former member of the House of Representatives, from Kogi State, was accused of falsely claiming to have graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

On Tuesday, ABU vice chancellor told the Senate Mr. Melaye graduated from the school with a third class bachelors in geography.

A Senate committee cleared Mr. Melaye of wrongdoing, basing its decision on the VC’s testimony.

But the school’s position has been questioned, with some Nigerians demanding evidence beyond an oral testimony by the vice chancellor.


http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227499-nigerian-federal-lawmaker-arraigned-certificate-forgery.html

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Qmerit(m): 3:22pm
No result would come out of the forgery "result" just like the one of Dino Tin Tomato in the sinate.... on a lighter note..a law maker that can't accept forging certificate is that one a law maker sef abegiiiiiii. See head like grinding stone...

3 Likes

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Pureheart91(m): 3:29pm
tongue
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by PublicAssurance: 3:34pm
U do not need to have a certifcate to serve the Nigerian people. Why forge?

1 Like

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by charlydamianpat(m): 3:35pm
OK
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by flyca: 3:35pm
Finally, it is gradually becoming a norm. The future of the country is bleek cry

2 Likes

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by popsyleo1: 3:36pm
Okay
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by megrimor(m): 3:36pm
Dino Melaye junior brother

2 Likes

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Kennitrust: 3:36pm
Nigeria, a place where people force themselves to where they do not belongs grin

2 Likes

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:36pm
Its unfortunate that we have criminals as our political leaders. Right from the days of Salisu, the Toronto scammer, it has remained a consistent crime.

1 Like

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 3:36pm
Not new, Nigeria politicians are full of fakes, both the National & state assemblies are den of forgers , thieves, looters, nest of killers, heartless & barbaric souls, corrupt, inept and wicked sad

2 Likes

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by softwerk(f): 3:36pm
This guy should have understudied Dino Melaye! grin
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 3:36pm
Nigerians and forgery
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by obembet(m): 3:36pm
This is the one of the reason I love this Country, some people are above law while some are not...

When you have money or u are politician, you are above law, but..

If you are poor, even been poor is a crime
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 3:36pm
Nigeria politicians right now

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by JummyForReal: 3:36pm
who act best?





Nollywood actors or Nigerian senators?

1 Like

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by smartty68(m): 3:36pm
Nigeria is just a joke factory. And people like that will never win cases. Na so so to the collect money from clients then adjourn the case till further notice

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by techycontents: 3:36pm
okay
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by neoOduduwa: 3:37pm
Ghen Ghen! Na turn by turn. grin Waiting for Buhari's turn like...

Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yourexcellency: 3:37pm
You can see why Prof Sagay (SAN) said these bunch of 3rd class graduates and certificate forgers are unfit to summon him
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Mandesz(m): 3:37pm
diz may true to some extent cos it's from Sahara reporter.


meanwhile, I'm just coming out of ban. somebody shout hallelujah!
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by PublicAssurance: 3:37pm
Ijekun iya ni onje!
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 3:37pm
Forgery everywhere smh
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 3:37pm
Dino syndrome
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by GreenMavro: 3:38pm
cheesy
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by elishach69(m): 3:38pm
Another one
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by unclezuma: 3:39pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Keneking: 3:39pm
Dino loading

"She granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N10 million and adjourned the case to April 12." grin grin grin
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yungeez(m): 3:39pm
lol...wonder shall neva enter, a country whr people wit no certificate make law 4 people wit certificate to follow, wat a nation!
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by abeniagbon(m): 3:39pm
thanks to Sahara reporter on this, thats why I follow the motion plenty for senate, and awaiting to share money follow join.

make them oppose the motion, when they cant speak or argue a motion like obahiagbon
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yomalex(m): 3:39pm
Hmm
Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 3:39pm
Buhari's Government Is Full Of Corrupt Thieves angry

(0) (1) (Reply)

Enemies Of True Federalism / Www.suluzulu.com - A Customer & Citizen Satisfaction Website / Wanted: A Suicide Bomber; Pay In The Region Of 7k (Seven Thousand Naira - Cash!)

Viewing this topic: Harida123, emmanuelabadi, MemeTroll, Davidflight, ayotee(m), otijah2, judemmesoma(m), Chpstcks(m), scopoo(m), michael03, cloudview(m), muluk(m), nelajayi(m), kurajordan(m), johnie, cutetopsey(f), orobs93(m), Ohislee(m), rman, earnup, Seaen(m), oluwayimika123, J29, 2021, dgsam255, puremind1, teddybluez(m), buizyeazy, olurotimi1, dabonny(m), Mandesz(m), chaerless, AndyCole16(m), aje33, okamayamawocho, ucheo, Kekekenny(m), Nelgenius4me, King4Roller, Anthocracy(m), ExpiredNigeria, Jreserved(m), shegzydave(m), imarrpopson, Dagaya(m), criminalmindz, koladebrainiac(m), Fezchima, verygudbadguy(m), sincerlyyo(m), ReachHard, 9jakohai(m), Authentic2000, OfficialAwol(m), warriking(m), tegbrum(m), viktor01(m), whalesu(m), t0kunb0(m), NORSIYK(m), lanremayo, EgunMogaji(m), Fidecoo(m), Dapizu16(m), MyLagosApp, liljaydee(m), abdul1976(m), Easy023(m), Absa, Wfaluse, yankeedude(m), halilu44, preacherman247(m), Akeem1759, austelright1, Detolanny, elniro, TLU(m), Profeme, sammifrank, Vilshow(m), akanji4good(m), ibullem(m), ClickSis, JustinSlayer69, BABATEE251(m), 9hmo(m), sango147(m), oruma19, kriss27(m), simadokwu, cptjacksparrow, gregs, jakor77, enigma2007(m), bejay766, Fallasy(m), drexx(m), Adieza(m), tundelight, say241, DICKtator, nevilbot, sunsewa16, abeniagbon(m), wahles(m), squeekyclean, tellmoon(m), dafgee(m), Alexo4real, CLASSMAN, MichaelSokoto(m), Teedamaniac, BaEnki(m), tolufase(m), kalakuta11, Pureheart91(m), blackboy(m), taurusmena1, bodivi, lollmaolol, bamurum87(m), adeSoft2yk, Malocity(m), Kharez, jemimafelix(f), oijeleo, Shiru84, Asokobieke, niggereyez(f), Gigabite(m), niyilagun(m), OShepherd(m), Samtob90(m), ldpele(m), akhis, quinnboy, biolite(m), Aminat508(f), dammyloye(m), fashrola(m), melicent, delphia, adesilver(m), chiefmega, segmatt, drololaaof, deji15, dikachi01(m), Dozieson(m), mogboyelade(f), muyibaba222(m), Lollydbm(f), mollymotion, kropotkin2, mannys(m), mailadedamola(m), Alphaoscar, arafone(m), Qmerit(m), marv1, okey85, yemmight(m), chydon22 and 280 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.