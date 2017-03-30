₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by ijustdey: 3:18pm
A member of the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, was on Thursday arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for alleged forgery of a polytechnic diploma.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227499-nigerian-federal-lawmaker-arraigned-certificate-forgery.html
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Qmerit(m): 3:22pm
No result would come out of the forgery "result" just like the one of Dino Tin Tomato in the sinate.... on a lighter note..a law maker that can't accept forging certificate is that one a law maker sef abegiiiiiii. See head like grinding stone...
3 Likes
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Pureheart91(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by PublicAssurance: 3:34pm
U do not need to have a certifcate to serve the Nigerian people. Why forge?
1 Like
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by charlydamianpat(m): 3:35pm
OK
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by flyca: 3:35pm
Finally, it is gradually becoming a norm. The future of the country is bleek
2 Likes
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by popsyleo1: 3:36pm
Okay
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by megrimor(m): 3:36pm
Dino Melaye junior brother
2 Likes
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Kennitrust: 3:36pm
Nigeria, a place where people force themselves to where they do not belongs
2 Likes
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 3:36pm
Its unfortunate that we have criminals as our political leaders. Right from the days of Salisu, the Toronto scammer, it has remained a consistent crime.
1 Like
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 3:36pm
Not new, Nigeria politicians are full of fakes, both the National & state assemblies are den of forgers , thieves, looters, nest of killers, heartless & barbaric souls, corrupt, inept and wicked
2 Likes
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by softwerk(f): 3:36pm
This guy should have understudied Dino Melaye!
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 3:36pm
Nigerians and forgery
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by obembet(m): 3:36pm
This is the one of the reason I love this Country, some people are above law while some are not...
When you have money or u are politician, you are above law, but..
If you are poor, even been poor is a crime
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 3:36pm
Nigeria politicians right now
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by JummyForReal: 3:36pm
who act best?
Nollywood actors or Nigerian senators?
1 Like
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by smartty68(m): 3:36pm
Nigeria is just a joke factory. And people like that will never win cases. Na so so to the collect money from clients then adjourn the case till further notice
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by techycontents: 3:36pm
okay
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by neoOduduwa: 3:37pm
Ghen Ghen! Na turn by turn. Waiting for Buhari's turn like...
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yourexcellency: 3:37pm
You can see why Prof Sagay (SAN) said these bunch of 3rd class graduates and certificate forgers are unfit to summon him
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Mandesz(m): 3:37pm
diz may true to some extent cos it's from Sahara reporter.
meanwhile, I'm just coming out of ban. somebody shout hallelujah!
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by PublicAssurance: 3:37pm
Ijekun iya ni onje!
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 3:37pm
Forgery everywhere smh
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 3:37pm
Dino syndrome
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by GreenMavro: 3:38pm
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by elishach69(m): 3:38pm
Another one
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by unclezuma: 3:39pm
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by Keneking: 3:39pm
Dino loading
"She granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N10 million and adjourned the case to April 12."
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yungeez(m): 3:39pm
lol...wonder shall neva enter, a country whr people wit no certificate make law 4 people wit certificate to follow, wat a nation!
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by abeniagbon(m): 3:39pm
thanks to Sahara reporter on this, thats why I follow the motion plenty for senate, and awaiting to share money follow join.
make them oppose the motion, when they cant speak or argue a motion like obahiagbon
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yomalex(m): 3:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 3:39pm
Buhari's Government Is Full Of Corrupt Thieves
Enemies Of True Federalism / Www.suluzulu.com - A Customer & Citizen Satisfaction Website / Wanted: A Suicide Bomber; Pay In The Region Of 7k (Seven Thousand Naira - Cash!)
