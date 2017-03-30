₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,938 members, 3,449,583 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 07:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds (2950 Views)
Travelex To Commence Sales Of Forex To Bdcs Today / CBN To Banks: Sell Forex To BDCs - Nairametrics / CBN Stops Sales Of Forex To Bureax-De-Change (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by Adesiji77: 5:35pm
Nairametrics| The Central Bank of Nigeria now allocates foreign exchange (FX) to banks based on the size of their unimpaired shareholders’ funds – the value of shareholder investment in a bank.
http://nairametrics.com/exclusive-%E2%80%8Bcbn-to-allocate-forex-to-banks-based-on-the-size-of-their-shareholders-funds/
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by kaboninc(m): 6:00pm
Adesiji77
Do you work for Nairametrics?
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by Einl(m): 6:27pm
When it comes to something as sensitive as selling Forex or dollars, CBN should be careful not to show a bias to anyone.
When it comes to Forex another method should be used to calculate the sharing formula.
Wema Bank can't compete with FirstBank.
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by Kidaakudz: 6:27pm
Na WA oo
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by HandsomeJude: 6:27pm
many nairalanders Won't understand this news , wonder why its here
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by oluwaseyi000(m): 6:27pm
any policy that will make the country better is welcome
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by smartty68(m): 6:28pm
Just watching
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by telim: 6:29pm
What is cbn talking about? Can someone explain this new policy in simple term.
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by watchindelta(m): 6:33pm
non capito
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by miqos02(m): 6:38pm
na wa oh
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by Ngasky(m): 6:43pm
H
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by ashala(m): 6:46pm
Na wah oooo
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by burkingx(f): 6:47pm
....ABEG !!!
ATTENTION. .!!!
I DEY BEG UNA !!! PLEASE MAKE UNA GO READ THE ARTICLE FOR NIGERIABULLETIN.COM BEFORE UNA COMMENT
Thank una !
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by Spidermon: 6:50pm
All na runs.
The dollars dey go BDC hand.
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by silibaba: 6:54pm
This policy alone don make naira depreciate to 377/$ as against the 360/$
1 Like
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by yomalex(m): 7:08pm
okay o
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by obaataaokpaewu: 7:10pm
How much be heritage bank shareholders fund?
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by dearie(m): 7:25pm
Obnoxious policy that will only reverse the gains hitherto made by the Naira.
Please anyone with the ears of Emefiele had better call him to order.
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by sapientia(m): 7:36pm
Is this part of Tinubu Policies used in Lagos State?
Well... thats what FGN said.
|Re: CBN To Allocate Forex To Banks Based On The Size Of Their Shareholder’s Funds by otomatic(m): 7:53pm
The risks (business) a bank can undertake is always a function of their capital (shareholder funds). So the CBN is in order. Even international conventions like the Basel I and II has clearly spelt this out.
(0) (Reply)
Filling Station For Purchase? / How To Make Money Into Payoneer Card - PLS HELP / Cashless Policy: CBN Exempt Embassies And Donor Agencies
Viewing this topic: Olutola88(m), otomatic(m), Juchii(m), postemail, Zenlife, Tlake(m), PoliticalWatch, Mikeln, joxhibit(m), khalleb(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13