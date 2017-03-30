₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:05pm
The Senate, Thursday, passed amendments to the Electoral Act 2010, approving the use of electronic voting in future elections.
It also approved that election results should be electronically transmitted to collation centers.
The passage of bill followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on a Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and for other related matters (SB 231 and SB 234).
Major highlights of the new bill include provision for the use of electronic voting by INEC during future elections, use of Card Reader and also gives INEC power to modify the voting process if there is a challenge.
The Senate also approved a provision to enable INEC transmit the result of elections electronically in an encrypted and secured manner to prevent hacking.
To address the incident that happened in Kogi State, during last gubernatorial election, the amended Electoral Act provides that if a candidate dies before results of elections are declared, the results will not only remain valid but belongs to the political party that lost its candidate.
It also added that in such a scenario, the INEC should suspend the elections for 21 days during which period the affected political party will conduct fresh primaries to choose a new candidate.
The Bill also gives political parties power to adopt direct or indirect primaries in choosing their flag bearers, while qualification of disqualification of candidates for elections will be solely based on the Constitution.
In his comments after the adoption of the report by the Red Chamber, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, thanked his colleagues for a job well done and expressed optimism that the Bill would further improve the nation’s electoral system and also contribute to good governance.
Saraki said: “Distinguished colleagues, let me thank all of you for this job well done.
“I want to particularly thank the members of the Committee on INEC and particularly the former chairman of the Committee, Abubakar Kyari, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all the members of the committee who have worked very hard to ensure the passage of this very important bill which addresses our electoral process and goes on to strengthen our democracy.
“We have touched on new areas which I believe will improve the credibility of our elections and by so doing, definitely improve our democracy and good governance.
“Most importantly, I think, are some of the new sections we have added, in the area of technology, the smart card reader, and particularly the area of collation which has been an area of great concern.
“Collation of results after the polling units and some of the additions we put on the electronic way by which the compilation of results can be done, I think will go a long way to reduce some of the irregularities we have seen before.
“This is a great work you have been able to put together today and I want to commend everybody. I am also happy that we have passed the amendments very early. My concern has always been that if we don’t do it now, it will get more difficult as we get blowed to the 2019 elections.
“We hope that with this Bill that we have passed, very soon, we will sit together with the House of Representatives to be able to get the copy to the President for assent.
“I think when signed into law, it will enable INEC to have something to work early enough. I think what we have done today will really put our electoral law among the best that we have and it will go a long way in improving our electoral process,” he said.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/30/breaking-senate-finally-approves-e-voting-passes-amendment-electoral-act/
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by ESDKING: 6:08pm
Bad news to desperate politicians.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by three: 6:08pm
Finally!!!!
Now on to the next major task!
Locating Strong, Visionary, God fearing Leaders
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by dunkem21(m): 6:10pm
YES!!!
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:10pm
three:
i tell you. this is good for democracy
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by SweetLove0(f): 6:11pm
good
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:11pm
Rigging continues!!!
This time, They need computer wizards, that can do wonders!!!!
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:12pm
Zita55:
at least rigging will reduce
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Aufbauh(m): 6:13pm
They have technically set themselves up;
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:14pm
nice
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:14pm
Aufbauh:
abi
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:14pm
DONSMITH123:
DONSMITH123:
I hope so ooo, but surely, they will still bring another strategy that will favour ,the mumus
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by thesicilian: 6:15pm
E-voting ke? When we can't even perfect manual voting.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by kingphilip(m): 6:18pm
Ol
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:18pm
Zita55:
thats naija for you and the most dangerous set of human we need to be afraid of are politicians
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Young03: 6:19pm
Only nairaland will teach them lesson
bad market for buhari
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:21pm
DONSMITH123:
i'm telling you....
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
Young03:
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
Zita55:
fear them. They can do and un-do
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:22pm
DONSMITH123:
DONSMITH123:
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by smartty68(m): 6:25pm
.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by blackaxe78: 6:25pm
Zita55:
Rigging will be minimized.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:26pm
NIMC card
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by donnie(m): 6:27pm
Nigeria shall be great again... a nation under God.
Jesus is Lord.
|Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by chuksjuve(m): 6:27pm
Guess they just work up from sleep... nice move..
check my profile
thanks
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Jabioro: 6:27pm
Now you people are talking.. Where I mean Saraki where did he forget your name.. true talk.. I appreciate the act.. bill
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by bayocanny: 6:28pm
It will disenfranchise lots of people.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by discusant: 6:28pm
Most important: let the 15 million Diaspora Nigerians vote in presidential elections.
The result from abroad must be more accurate to the results obtained in Nigeria.
We no longer want the most qualified candidates losing to the old, least educated and least qualified presidential candidates.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:29pm
blackaxe78:Amen to that, bro
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by pkang: 6:29pm
My Russia brothers will be so Rich.
Re: Senate Approves E-Voting, Passes Amendment To Electoral Act by Zita55(f): 6:30pm
blackaxe78:Amen to that, bro
