|Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by PapiNigga: 8:33pm On Mar 30
The endowed actress shared the slutry photo on her social media page with the caption;
"*Everything you want is on the other side of fear *... *** #keepgoing **"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSRUZR0gZ0O/?hl=en
1 Share
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by PapiNigga: 8:33pm On Mar 30
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by yomi007k(m): 8:46pm On Mar 30
Chai.......career- damaging
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by subtlemee(f): 8:49pm On Mar 30
Too much adipose tissue
4 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by Davash222(m): 8:50pm On Mar 30
PapiNigga:
Everything I want is where
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by Adewalefae(m): 8:52pm On Mar 30
na poo full there....it's just too much
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 8:53pm On Mar 30
Moyo i can't see any "line" on you big nyansh....so you no wear payint! Haa
11 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by dacovajnr: 8:56pm On Mar 30
TNT Mobile Septic Tank on Display
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by youngberry001(m): 9:44pm On Mar 30
I rilly hate big asss
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by veekid(m): 11:05pm On Mar 30
Big ass dey smell, ion know why
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by PhilAmadeus: 11:41pm On Mar 30
LesbianBoy:Bros eh
7 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 11:47pm On Mar 30
Na dis type of yansh I dey like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by PhilAmadeus: 11:48pm On Mar 30
firstclassmumu:udontmeanit
5 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 12:00am
PhilAmadeus:ah swear
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by toygod2: 12:52am
I doubt if she isn't stylishly suffering from elephantiasis with this her legs
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by potbelly(m): 1:21am
This type their mess na die...
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by uzoclinton(m): 6:38am
.
6 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by hiambib(m): 10:07am
house 9f sheet
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by xpensivNas(m): 3:38pm
Times are coming when dos 'tins' will drop.. So flunt it pending d time
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:17pm
This problem..............
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by bobowaja(m): 8:17pm
Well..... Non of my business
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by NLevents: 8:17pm
I love what I am seeing.
Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!
Check my signature for more information
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
Some people like it very massive!
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:17pm
Chaii...i just grab this yansh from the back.. .i go fυck her like say tomorrow no dey
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by gqboyy(m): 8:18pm
She has nothing to offer other than her fat ugly ass.
*************
Op I see what u did there.....SLUTRY photo indeed
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by adeadeyera(m): 8:18pm
Is she not the self-professed virgin?
Sultriness(sexually enthralling) and virginity(absolute abstinence from intercourse) are water and oil. They don't mix.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by Alisegun(m): 8:18pm
AM SEEING THINGS ..Halle Berry Goes Braless on the street see what she open
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by lampard01: 8:18pm
I won't be tempted
*puts vaseline back*
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:19pm
She looks like Mone Divine .. the P0rn actress
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:20pm
LesbianBoy:
|Re: Moyo Lawal Stuns In New Sultry Photos by meekmera: 8:20pm
This rude and insultive girl
Beyonce Vs Rihanna: / See Rihanna's New Painful And Messy Traditional Tattoo(yuck) / See The Model Who Went Nak*ed In Brazil Just Because Of Chritiano Ronaldo
