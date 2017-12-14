₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,824 members, 3,969,190 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter (3943 Views)
Remi Surutu's Letter To Her Late Daughter / Kwam 1 Poses With His Giant Ostrich Bird In His Ijebu Ode Country Home / KWAM 1's Birthday Party, Money Rain (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by olokeded: 10:58am
King Wasiu Marshall Ayinde known as Kwam 1, has paid a moving tribute to his daughter Olaronke Marshall, who died after a bried illness on Tuesday.
The Fuji maestro sharing a video of the deceased wrote;
OLARONKE ASHABI MIIl: 17th July 1983 -12th December 2017, The 2 dates in HISTORY and shall never be forgotten ever in my life.. The first, a date you came to this world and the later the day you departed. I give glory & thanks to God Almighty who gave you to me as a GIFT by you coming to this world for a purpose and through me, I have seen that severally while you were growing that I am PRIVILEGED to be your FATHER and also to the kind of a child that also double as my FRIEND.
About your sickness and all our efforts through Medical means that was available to us to make you better failed us, neither did your prayer and that of mine and everybody that loves you never heeded by God, rather it is a direct word from God Almighty that Allah Subhanalahi Watahala wants you around him in his PARADISE and I totally submit to that and never question him God for doing that.
You embraced God and his commandments, also with your knowledge of the Holy QURAN is enough TESTIMONY to the fact that you truly served your God whom you knew too well inside and outside. If you are able to look back right now this minute You will see how people across the GLOBE are all trying to comfort me and soften my heart with many beautiful words and verses from both QURAN and BIBLE, the books that guide us to our CREATOR then you will agree with me your DEATH is well celebrated as one already in ALJANATA. ADESUBOMI BABAMI: Shagbola Ogoji, O kobi foshika ko fenu a rare wuree, Omo Olorule Sesese Natiijebuode titi de Epe, Omoba Alade Merindilogun, Omo Awujale Fidipote ton gbenu Aafinpase dede lu. Alayeeeeeee Dajiiiijii Rest peacefully well with your creator as I have submitted to his Will without regret or complain. Many thanks to you friends, Fans, Family and all Associates across the GLOBE that Grief and Mourns with us in this home-call of my Best Friend. I thank you once again.. Ao ni fi irue san oo. Ojo gbogbo wa ati awon omowa aape lorile aiye. OLASUNKANMI MARSHAL- K1 DE ULTIMATE ULE OMO OJUSHAGBOLA VILLA IJEBU-ODE OGUN STATE NIGERIA.
http://www.metronaija.com/kwam-1-pays-tribute-late-daughter/
1 Like
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by AntiWailer: 11:00am
So sad.
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by Kabeeru(m): 11:38am
This is really sad. I know Wasilat to be her father bestie long time ago. RIP Asabi Wasilat Olaronke
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by goldbim(f): 12:27pm
R.I.p senior wasilat!!she used to be quiet and intelligent.you could never know she is from a wealthy home..may God comfort the bereaved!!
3 Likes
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by goldbim(f): 12:29pm
Kabeeru:very true..as busy as kwam1 is,he has close relationship with most of his kids..a doting dad that does not joke with good education!!
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by miqos02(m): 3:29pm
Rip
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by joystickextend1(m): 3:31pm
Rip..
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by omooba969: 3:31pm
To God be the glory & onto Him alone do we give our praises.
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by ramdris(m): 3:31pm
So touching...
1 Like
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by unitysheart(m): 3:32pm
So sorry about the loss. May you and your family be comforted
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by NwaAmaikpe: 3:33pm
Why the tribute when rumour around town has it that he used her to pay for his 2018 subscription.
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by grandstar(m): 3:33pm
She rests in peace (Eccl 9:5,10)
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by Johnbosco77(m): 3:33pm
RIp dear...
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by agarawu23(m): 3:33pm
Rip
It's sad to lose one's child
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by grandstar(m): 3:34pm
Oga, this isn't the place or time (Eccl 3:1)
FrancisTony
https://www.ebonystory.com/story/resuscitated-hope/episode-4
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by Nedfed(m): 3:35pm
Kabeeru:
goldbim:
Dey form familiarity.
2 Likes
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by earldoyex(m): 3:35pm
Famzing..........She used to give u gala and pure water abi when u dey hungry.
goldbim:
1 Like
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by ULSHERLAN(m): 3:38pm
No parent deserves to lose their child while still alive but God knows best.
RIP dearie
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by abbeyty(m): 3:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
would you keep quite ?a**hole
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by newsynews: 3:42pm
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FZy6OANxLU
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by Lexusgs430: 3:42pm
Indeed a heartbreaking situation. Not a good thing, for parents to bury their child.........
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by holluphemydavid(m): 3:48pm
RIP to d dead so painful
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by generalcorper042(m): 3:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:
ohhhh not again...... u dis idiot..
chai u no get human feelin ooo..
oyaa take dis
|Re: Kwam 1's Tribute To Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, His Late Daughter by pol23: 3:55pm
This is painful.
I pray the Good God should comfort him and everyone in similar situation.
(0) (Reply)
Designers & Celebs get together on the red Carpet / Ryan Seacrest's Nigerian Stalker / World Exclusive: Timaya ? All The Way
Viewing this topic: Olushta, crimewatch, mediocre(m), betilla(f), okpukpu(m), Jokkarm2, borie4u(m), Itsachair, SEGAD, clinik(f), Jane77(f), SIRKAY98(m), daddytime, Dayg88(m), HisMajesty1(m), blackHAZE, adeoluwale, kayceeD2(m), youseuph(m), Hesh2004, imagyne2002(m), temak1, morili, ajishomo, Vhalentino09(m), juman(m), siddique07, akeweje, teawhy01(m), samoice(m), stevo78(m), kunyeo(m), famuchie, diggz, Canme4u(m), Cooladex(m), NaijaCelebrity, adedeji4(m), comradespade(m), abbeycool, OboOlora(f), GBOYEBABA, Danchoco, twinstaiye(m), sunky1097(m), Bobbybenard(m), buchi6622, Mydazz(m), Almansur1(m), donwilz(m), pol23, TheAlchemist, Cleanbabe, MT, KITAMATA, abbeyty(m), johnpalmer774, Omotayo7(m), kaysy(m), worldwida, smithoo(m), Lamzee(m), izzou(m), Yian1(m), teoo, conquerorb, Ease1(m), Benz4pimp(m), Lukgaf(m), aviazuva, 2ru9jaman and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6