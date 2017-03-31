₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by opson2016(m): 12:18am
Preparations are in top gear for collection of Npower tablets nationwide.
In view of this, Npower volunteers are expected to login to their npvn portal to upload their photo and any valid ID card, a prelude to Npower device collection
How to it:
After uploading your photo that shows clearly your face, then upload any of the following ID cards:
National ID,
BVN card (if any),
International passport,
Driver's license, or
Voter card
When you login to your portal, click on "My Profile" and upload your photo, then scroll down to upload any of the aforementioned IDs, then click on Update profile.
That is all
Wait for further communication from Npower on the date of collection.
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by fidel3431(m): 12:28am
this is actually my first FTC on nairaland
please guys show me some love
npower and their scam issues sha...
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by chrisley: 2:37am
Am beginning 2 nurse de idea of disengaging masef 4rm dis Npower crap.. Most of us our February stipend has been tied down by manipulations cos no justifiable reasons wia given .. So much irregularities n inefficiencies in de scheme.. If fedral government don't kip close watch on de running of dis program den I feel sorry 4 our fate
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by opson2016(m): 6:30am
That's true, especially in the area of communication: wider communication gap
chrisley:
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by famology(m): 6:52am
opson2016:The word photo means passport,i guess.
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by leunseyis(m): 8:01am
How do I knw if it has been uploaded
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by DrTims(m): 10:19am
Thats nice...
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by bannex(m): 11:28am
I tried it but it could not upload. any information concerning it please share.
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by Fundamentalist: 11:56am
bannex:
use a google chrome broswer
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by egestarch009: 1:19pm
opson2016:
Thanks for the info. But can one upload the temporary national I.D card too.
Pls i anticipate your quick response.
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by easzypeaszy(m): 1:32pm
Fundamentalist:any small tin use google crome as if it makes sense...abegyyy
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by darfay: 1:34pm
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by unclezuma: 1:34pm
NPower Peoples,
I like una superhero comic...
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by AntiWailer: 1:34pm
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by nmreports: 1:38pm
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by Bumbae1(f): 1:38pm
Is 35 young
Hope it works sha .. ok concept
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by gingger(m): 1:39pm
egestarch009:
Yes u can use, as a matter of fact i used my NIMC d slip...........
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by rhektor(m): 1:42pm
chrisley:
Buhari has used your stipend for medical purposes in the UK
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by opson2016(m): 1:47pm
For your convenience:
If you have good device, you don't need to go to cafe to get this done.
It's simple! Snap yourself, or ready-to-use photo on your phone, snap the front page of any of your IDs and upload them. That's all.
Chrome, Firefox and new version of Opera mini browser can get this done.
Do this immediately. No one knows when the opportunity to upload elapses.
Drop your question right here to get assistance. You might also want to join our discussion on infobase Facebook page: www.facebook.com/infobasecomng
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by gigfx(f): 1:48pm
bannex:
Make sure the pix. size max. is 400kb
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by gingger(m): 1:49pm
or beta still u can download cam scanner from playstore for those using Android phones and snap crop it.
it automatically shapes it..
upload....
Thats all.............
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by mooremoney(m): 1:49pm
opson2016:Just like that?
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by XaintJoel20(m): 1:49pm
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by Ezedon(m): 1:51pm
APC Propaganda
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by charlesucheh(m): 1:52pm
bannex:make sure you're using the righ Web format for it! If not bros, it won't o! Check your PC or computer and resize to either of the two acceptable Web standard!
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by TGM2015: 1:52pm
opson2016:Do not take Image with your phone. Image not scanned will be deleted. Check the screenshot below.
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by MrImole(m): 1:54pm
When will you release capsules?
|Re: N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal by chuksoyo21(m): 1:54pm
bannex:download photo resizer from Google app store.. us it to resize both the passport and the image of the ID card... then upload it...
I had the same experience this morning... do that and thank me later...
