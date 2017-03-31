Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power Tablet Collection: How To Upload Passports, ID In Your NPVN Portal (4946 Views)

Preparations are in top gear for collection of Npower tablets nationwide.



In view of this, Npower volunteers are expected to login to their npvn portal to upload their photo and any valid ID card, a prelude to Npower device collection



How to it:

After uploading your photo that shows clearly your face, then upload any of the following ID cards:



National ID,



BVN card (if any),



International passport,



Driver's license, or



Voter card



When you login to your portal, click on "My Profile" and upload your photo, then scroll down to upload any of the aforementioned IDs, then click on Update profile.



That is all



Wait for further communication from Npower on the date of collection. 1 Like

npower and their scam issues sha... 1 Like

Am beginning 2 nurse de idea of disengaging masef 4rm dis Npower crap.. Most of us our February stipend has been tied down by manipulations cos no justifiable reasons wia given .. So much irregularities n inefficiencies in de scheme.. If fedral government don't kip close watch on de running of dis program den I feel sorry 4 our fate 2 Likes





chrisley:

Am beginning 2 nurse de idea of disengaging masef 4rm dis Npower crap.. Most of us our February stipend has been tied down by manipulations cos no justifiable reasons wia given .. So much irregularities n inefficiencies in de scheme.. If fedral government don't kip close watch on de running of dis program den I feel sorry 4 our fate That's true, especially in the area of communication: wider communication gap

opson2016:

How do I knw if it has been uploaded 1 Like

Thats nice...

I tried it but it could not upload. any information concerning it please share.

bannex:

I tried it but it could not upload. any information concerning it please share.

use a google chrome broswer use a google chrome broswer

opson2016:

Thanks for the info. But can one upload the temporary national I.D card too.





Fundamentalist:





E

NPower Peoples,



I like una superhero comic... 1 Like

Why

Cool



Hope it works sha .. ok concept

egestarch009:





Thanks for the info. But can one upload the temporary national I.D card too.



Pls i anticipate your quick response.

Yes u can use, as a matter of fact i used my NIMC d slip...........

chrisley:

Am beginning 2 nurse de idea of disengaging masef 4rm dis Npower crap.. Most of us our February stipend has been tied down by manipulations cos no justifiable reasons wia given .. So much irregularities n inefficiencies in de scheme.. If fedral government don't kip close watch on de running of dis program den I feel sorry 4 our fate





Buhari has used your stipend for medical purposes in the UK



If you have good device, you don't need to go to cafe to get this done.



It's simple! Snap yourself, or ready-to-use photo on your phone, snap the front page of any of your IDs and upload them. That's all.



Chrome, Firefox and new version of Opera mini browser can get this done.



Do this immediately. No one knows when the opportunity to upload elapses.



bannex:

I tried it but it could not upload. any information concerning it please share.

Make sure the pix. size max. is 400kb

or beta still u can download cam scanner from playstore for those using Android phones and snap crop it.

it automatically shapes it..

upload....

Thats all.............

opson2016:

For your convenience:

If you have good device, you don't need to go to cafe to get this done.



It's simple! Snap yourself, or ready-to-use photo on your phone, snap the front page of any of your IDs and upload them. That's all.



Chrome, Firefox and new version of Opera mini browser can get this done.



Just like that?

J

APC Propaganda

bannex:

make sure you're using the righ Web format for it! If not bros, it won't o! Check your PC or computer and resize to either of the two acceptable Web standard!

opson2016:

For your convenience:

If you have good device, you don't need to go to cafe to get this done.



It's simple! Snap yourself, or ready-to-use photo on your phone, snap the front page of any of your IDs and upload them. That's all.



Chrome, Firefox and new version of Opera mini browser can get this done.



Do this immediately. No one knows when the opportunity to upload elapses.

Do not take Image with your phone. Image not scanned will be deleted. Check the screenshot below.

