It's of no news that Islamic religion practice polygamy. Some people claim that the maximum wife men are allowed to marry is four, but we have seen in our society dat quite a reasonable number of Muslim men exceeds that acceptable number of wife. I keep wondering how one man who intends to marry more than one wife according to Islamic tradition can be accused of infidelity by his first wife or number of wives already married if she finds out that he is constantly seeing other lady(s). In this situation she don't know if the next woman could be a potential wife and therefore can't confront him for questioning. The question is, how can this woman filter between the potential wife and other side chicks her husband is keeping so that she can boldly accuse him of cheating on her?

A muslim man cannot have more than four wives at a time, if he wants to marry another woman, he will have to divorce one of the four. Having more than four wives not permissible in Islam. I have personally never met a man with four wives, this is not to say it doesn't exist though. Having more than one wife adds more responsibility to a man shoulders- he would have to be treat them equally in terms of spending, clothing, spending the night with them and other material things that are under his control which is a big responsibility.



Now, if dating is what you mean by seeing other women, then that is not permissible in Islam. Islam does not permit the free mixing between opposite genders. Even if a man wants to marry his first wife, he doesn't have 'date' her. There are specific guideline to pick a spouse. For example, if a man wants to marry a woman, he will have to ask about her, go to her family and make his intentions known. Then he will be able to speak with her, then we have a prayer for guidance (isthikhata) before he finally decides to marry her. The point I am trying to make a man isn't allowed to have extramarital affairs. if he is having extramarital relationships, he is cheating on his wife or wives.



Lastly, it is always much better if a man informs his wife about his intention to take another wife *she will find out one way or another* so say if from the beginning. If he doesn't want to tell her then he should at least be good at hiding it from her. If she doesn't know and finds out he's talking to other women, then she can confront him to find out the truth. 3 Likes