|Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by dainformant(m): 8:24am
A Nigerian lady who lives in Italy, Mercy Alex, has shared photos of fellow citizens who lost their lives in the search for greener pastures abroad. According to information gathered online, the Nigerians died while trying to reach Italy through the sea. May their souls rest in peace.
Mercy Alex who posted the photos which have gone viral online wrote; After risking their lives no one live to tell the story, with tears in my eyes I pray may their soul rest in peace Amen...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/lady-shares-photos-of-nigerians-who.html
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Heromaniaa: 8:26am
Get rich or...
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by dainformant(m): 8:26am
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by zico530(m): 8:31am
All these small boys are girls with get rich fast mentality. What a pity!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by juman(m): 8:31am
dainformant:
Another terrible news.
See nigerians youths died away.
nigeria became a destroyed country.
A country without a sensible government.
11 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Jesusloveyou: 8:32am
And so?
They should go and die, and rest in hell.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Kingsasian(m): 8:32am
I will not say rip to them for they knew what they were going into.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Vickiweezy(m): 8:32am
Dem go jampack una for inside 1 boat make you use enta another country illegally and una gree follow, e sure me say una still pay money. Why not stay here, hustle and when your money is enough to travel, you fly out of the country legally and safely. Well, may your souls rest in perfect peace.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by MaziOmenuko: 8:33am
See the slay queens got slayed while venturing on a slaying mission.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Jesusloveyou: 8:34am
juman:so which sensible government wil tell his people to pass thru land to die
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by HawkToBar(m): 8:36am
♪Living things♪
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by MrRichy(m): 8:37am
I won't blame them....
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by DivneFavour(m): 8:38am
Success is for those who are ready to take and face the risk involved. You make it, you are great. You die trying, well we will just say RIP. And life goes on for the living.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by greatgod2012(f): 8:38am
I feel sorry for this country! If the country is conducive, no one will think of getting out of it by force or by crook!
They died while trying, may their souls rest in perfect peace!
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Marcofranz(m): 8:43am
Its not worth it. Moreover the grass is not always greener at the other side.
Anyways rip
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by DocHMD: 9:00am
Buhari well done.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by uboma(m): 9:02am
MrRichy:
Who Will you blame then?
there are the cause of their own misfortune?
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by DDeliverer(m): 10:41am
Jesusloveyou:
What is wrong with you?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Thisboysef(m): 10:41am
Ellahzy garra see this!
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by sotall(m): 10:42am
Get rich or die trying
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by RedTarantula: 10:42am
Jesusloveyou:
Change your moniker to SatanMyLord.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by martineverest(m): 10:42am
my edo blothers an d sistas
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by DDeliverer(m): 10:43am
Too bad.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by Jay542(m): 10:44am
The struggle is real. RIP
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by spartan117(m): 10:44am
Rip ur country failed u
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by ANNOY(m): 10:44am
May God take their souls.Amen
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by GreenMavro: 10:44am
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by franzis(m): 10:45am
If i never make am or comfortable enough for Nigeria , i see no reason going to another country ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea by segebase(m): 10:45am
I blame buhari
1 Like
