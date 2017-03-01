Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Nigerians Who Died On Their Way To Italy Through Sea (10282 Views)

Mercy Alex who posted the photos which have gone viral online wrote; After risking their lives no one live to tell the story, with tears in my eyes I pray may their soul rest in peace Amen...



Get rich or...

All these small boys are girls with get rich fast mentality. What a pity! 1 Like 1 Share

Another terrible news.

See nigerians youths died away.



nigeria became a destroyed country.

And so?

They should go and die, and rest in hell. 1 Like 1 Share

I will not say rip to them for they knew what they were going into. 4 Likes 1 Share

Dem go jampack una for inside 1 boat make you use enta another country illegally and una gree follow, e sure me say una still pay money. Why not stay here, hustle and when your money is enough to travel, you fly out of the country legally and safely. Well, may your souls rest in perfect peace. 4 Likes 1 Share

See the slay queens got slayed while venturing on a slaying mission. 1 Like

Another terrible news.

See nigerians youths died away.



nigeria became a destroyed country.

♪Living things♪

I won't blame them....



RIP 1 Like

Success is for those who are ready to take and face the risk involved. You make it, you are great. You die trying, well we will just say RIP. And life goes on for the living. 3 Likes

I feel sorry for this country! If the country is conducive, no one will think of getting out of it by force or by crook!



They died while trying, may their souls rest in perfect peace! 2 Likes

Its not worth it. Moreover the grass is not always greener at the other side.

Anyways rip

Buhari well done. 1 Like

I won't blame them....

RIP





Who Will you blame then?

And so?

They should go and die, and rest in hell.

Ellahzy garra see this!

Get rich or die trying

And so?

They should go and die, and rest in hell.

my edo blothers an d sistas

Too bad.

The struggle is real. RIP 1 Like

Rip ur country failed u

May God take their souls.Amen

If i never make am or comfortable enough for Nigeria , i see no reason going to another country ... 1 Like 1 Share