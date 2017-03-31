Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday (8086 Views)

Photo: Kiss Daniel's Younger Brother Looks Way Older / Iheme Nancy Celebrates Birthday By Baring Her Body In New Photo: Sexy Or Trashy / Laura Ikeji's Boyfriend Ogbonna, Kanu Nwankwo's Younger Brother (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is Don Jazzy's kid brother, James Collins fondly called ‘General’ or ‘Jay Mavin’. He is CEO of Mavin Energy Ltd. Happy Birthday #Blessup



SOURCE - #VIVIANGISTThis is Don Jazzy's kid brother, James Collins fondly called ‘General’ or ‘Jay Mavin’. He is CEO of Mavin Energy Ltd. Happy Birthday #BlessupSOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com/don-jazzys-younger-brother-and-ceo-mavin-energy-celebrates-birthday 5 Likes

a dope niggah would always look dope. 1 Like

The resemblance is striking. Happy birthday 11 Likes

No one nose tomorrow 41 Likes 1 Share

Marcofranz:

No one nose tomorrow

LOL ... LOL ... 2 Likes

Them resemble 1 Like

Are they twins?

and Don jazzy go start to dey claim 34 year old...Bros u can lie for Africa oooo...Happy bydae to ur bro,LLNP,no one Nose tomorrow 2 Likes

Wow that's nice. They really look alike.

blood is thicker than water blood is thicker than water

You see why money is good.

He looks like Don jazzy and not Don jazzy looks like him or they look like themselves.

They nose what's good.

See resemblance

nice one, Don't forget Don Jazzy, Uti and Rugged Man stand with TBoss. SMS: Vote TBoss to 32052

The resemblance is uncanny

Striking resemblance

unclezuma:

They nose what's good. Marcofranz:

No one nose tomorrow Nathan2016:

The family nose whats up

At your service sir At your service sir 8 Likes

The family nose whats up

Photocopy ko easy

Ok

Marcofranz:

No one nose tomorrow O ga oh.....You for put mouth join am O ga oh.....You for put mouth join am

WeNoGoDie:

Are they twins? twin? twin? 1 Like







As don jazzy be 34 that means this one go be 32 or less. This people can lie ehn HBD to himAs don jazzy be 34 that means this one go be 32 or less. This people can lie ehn 1 Like

That nose runs in the family blood



imagine sey don j dey fair in complexion 1 Like

Cabon copy

Dem resemble well. 1 Share

? KID

This is more than photocopy. This is a scan copy