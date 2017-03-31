₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by viviangist: 8:35am
#VIVIANGIST
This is Don Jazzy's kid brother, James Collins fondly called ‘General’ or ‘Jay Mavin’. He is CEO of Mavin Energy Ltd. Happy Birthday #Blessup
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com/don-jazzys-younger-brother-and-ceo-mavin-energy-celebrates-birthday
5 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by dessz(m): 8:38am
a dope niggah would always look dope.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Ashleydolls(f): 8:44am
The resemblance is striking. Happy birthday
11 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Marcofranz(m): 8:48am
No one nose tomorrow
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by viviangist: 8:50am
Marcofranz:
LOL ...
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 9:05am
Them resemble
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by WeNoGoDie: 9:53am
Are they twins?
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by tompat86(m): 9:57am
and Don jazzy go start to dey claim 34 year old...Bros u can lie for Africa oooo...Happy bydae to ur bro,LLNP,no one Nose tomorrow
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by NixonsWorld(m): 9:59am
Wow that's nice. They really look alike.
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:53am
blood is thicker than water
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by themonk: 10:53am
You see why money is good.
He looks like Don jazzy and not Don jazzy looks like him or they look like themselves.
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by unclezuma: 10:53am
They nose what's good.
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Gepheral: 10:54am
See resemblance
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by jimi4us: 10:54am
nice one, Don't forget Don Jazzy, Uti and Rugged Man stand with TBoss. SMS: Vote TBoss to 32052
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by paschal47(m): 10:54am
The resemblance is uncanny
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by jzaina(f): 10:55am
Striking resemblance
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by dreamwords: 10:55am
unclezuma:
Marcofranz:
Nathan2016:
At your service sir
8 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Nathan2016: 10:55am
The family nose whats up
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Missmossy(f): 10:55am
Photocopy ko easy
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by yeyeboi(m): 10:56am
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by agboty(m): 10:56am
Marcofranz:O ga oh.....You for put mouth join am
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Lilientology: 10:56am
WeNoGoDie:twin?
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by gaetano: 10:57am
HBD to him
As don jazzy be 34 that means this one go be 32 or less. This people can lie ehn
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by maxiuc(m): 10:58am
That nose runs in the family blood
imagine sey don j dey fair in complexion
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by olamilekside2: 10:58am
Cabon copy
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by tribalistseun: 10:58am
Dem resemble well.
1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:58am
KID?
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by Sijo01(f): 10:58am
This is more than photocopy. This is a scan copy
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by idu1(m): 10:58am
|Re: Don Jazzy's Brother, James Collins Celebrates His Birthday by ekanDamie: 10:59am
which 1 is Marvin energy again.
all this celebrity because they have invested in buying generator n solar panels
for thier homes and businesses, dey will now say they have an energy plant.
dey will now employ their family member/child that will be putting fuel in generator n changing solar panels be calling him MD of Pacific/Marvin energy.
I don't blame y'all,I blame atiku n other politicians that have sold and crippled our power
1 Like
