₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,607 members, 3,954,265 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) (13678 Views)
Bovi's House Gutted By Fire, His Phone Stolen By Man Who Came To Help (Photos) / Unbelievable! Man Catch His Wife Having S*x With Soldier On His Bed / Davido Pressing His Phone While In The Toilet ( Pics & Vids) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by viviangist: 2:22pm
@VIVIANGIST
How A Nigerian Artiste Used A Lady To Catch His Phone Thief
Shared with caption ..
This guy stole my phone on Sunday and dissapeared and he went ahead to pick my calls and afterwards turned the phone off , the next day I went in search of his number and I found it , and then I told a lady to call him after true caller told me his name is Abbey and the lady called him but he didn’t disclose his location but he was curious to know the lady calling so he kept calling and I told the lady not to pick the call, next thing he called with another number and I immediately checked for the number on Facebook and I found out the owner of that number is a lady schooling in Tasued so I decided to check her pictures , and also checked for the guy with the highest comment on her posts, then I waited for about three hours more before I called the number and I pretended to be the guy from her Facebook immediately she fell for the Trick and she disclosed her location Ijebu ode Tasued , Ijaagun, I had to travel immediately to Ijebu ode that same evening I got there at about 10, Pm and I went straight to their school Authority to file. A Report and i requested for Security Personnel to aid in getting the Arrested cos I know once I get the girl I ll get the guy too .
Thirty minutes later after proper documentation , I called the girl and she noticed my Voice was different from the person i told her I was so I told her it’s cos of the phone I was using to make the calls so she decribed her hostel
On getting there I saw a very pretty Fair lady and I asked her not to be afraid if she co operates with me she ll have nothing to worry about , so I asked her for Abbey , and she said he already left for Abeokuta I was so pissed off I gave her a dirty slap (which I apologized afterwards for ) and I told her she is Surrounded , immediately the hiding security personnel showed up and they intervened too so we asked the girl who she is to Abbey she said she is his Younger Brother’s Girlfriend so I told her to get me His younger brother and she did immediately I told them to hand over their School ID cards and clearance cos they are final year students
I begged them to call Abbey now and find out where he is without him suspecting anything so they did and he told them he was at the Hospital where his wife gave birth and no money yet to pay for her to be Released
So They asked for the name of the hospital and they told him they were coming to give him money the next day , so he disclosed the hospital was somewhere in Olomore Abeokuta , so the cadet in Ijebu ode controlled the Ones in Abeokuta and they went Straight to the Hospital in Abeokuta to pick him up at about 12;35am at First he Denied but later when he found out about the Whole Scenario he Confessed and told them the Phone is in Ago Iwoye, he got locked up for that Night , the next day they took him to Ago Iwoye to get the phone and brought him back to Ijebu ode to me and asked what I wish to do to him , Then I told them I m not interested in taking him to Court , as long as I got my Phone back let him go For Free , then I told him Nigga When Next you Try to Steal I promise you , You Will Never Be This Lucky
Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2014191015257788&id=100000007273615
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by viviangist: 2:24pm
Watch the Video Here : http://www.viviangist.ng/read-how-a-nigerian-artiste-used-a-lady-and-social-media-activities-to-catch-his-phone-thief/
By : Vivian Gist
Every Day for the Thief ....
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by billynoni(m): 2:50pm
Issokay
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by robosky02(m): 2:54pm
women have been the trap used for catching stubborn men from the time of methuselah
ask sampsom
22 Likes
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by idealsico(m): 3:06pm
Good move.
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by Benjom(m): 3:22pm
I suggest you put this your gift to a wider use; join SARS. You're the type we want there
Don't apply for jobs until you've seen these CV Samples & LinkedIn Profile written by the Best CV Writer in Nigeria. They are recruiters' choice:
CV Sample 1
CV Sample 2
LinkedIn Profile Sample
CV Testimonials
.
15 Likes
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 3:31pm
The thief should be putted in jail very fast.
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 3:31pm
Maybe nigga had plans of giving you back your phone, cos nigga can't be crying for money when he has a smart phone to sell for auction and settle bills.
Stealing is bad no matter the cause...
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by donstan18(m): 3:32pm
robosky02:
My Gee, Even Nikki Minaj and Rihanna put together won't even catch a hardened and real criminal,.... Everything get level by level!
Ask James Bond or Shekau
10 Likes
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 3:32pm
POWER OF A WOMAN
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:33pm
Good
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by emmayayodeji(m): 3:33pm
Please let us read the first 4 lines of this post
This guy said he went in search of the thiefs number and he found it.
How did he just randomly find the thiefs number?
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 3:33pm
Lool!
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 3:34pm
robosky02:Dont go too far ask me
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 3:34pm
The thief should be putted in jail very fast.
His legs and hands should be cutted.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by Originality007: 3:35pm
mikkyokilo:
where in lag?
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:35pm
Which kind fone be dat first before I go comment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by ihatebuhari(f): 3:36pm
op sorry to say but you're senseless why posting the guy pic on net, and you said you forgave him?
why disgracing him
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 3:36pm
nice one!! I wish he was brushed up just a little...not too much o...just swollen lips, black eye and probably a twisted ankle.
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by JideTheBlogger(m): 3:36pm
Is it iPhone X?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by Tanmusparties: 3:37pm
Ok
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 3:37pm
This boys no smart. Anytime you carry person phone break the sim and throw it away. He would have saved himself from all this drama.
Btw, OP you made nice moves there to catch him. But if that phone is not Iphone X, you sef deserve to be flogged
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 3:38pm
this guy should be recruited in the DSS... he can follow up issues like wetin.....
and now the phrase comes to play "fear woman and save ur life "
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by Chidonc(m): 3:38pm
dont think u are smart op, u were just been lucky and it seems the guy was frustrated into stealing to pay for his wife hospital bills, if that guy was truly a thief, sorry, by now you would be thinking of when next of visiting computer village or slot.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Bishi Catches His Phone Thief With A Lady (Photos) by emmpire: 3:38pm
Wow. Interesting. You went through all these to get a phone? Phone must be very expensive and mean a lot to you.
Your move is good in a way that it would serve as a deterrent to the thief and others as well. But you shouldn't have slapped the girl, if it's in the States, she will charge you for assault, because she is not even guilty of stealing your phone.
And by the way, who are you sef?
6 Likes 3 Shares
Crazy Things That Goes On In Nigeria Night Clubs Every Night (photos) / Who's The Best Dressed Between Davido And Wizkid? / Omotola On New Billboard Of Hollandia Yougurt
Viewing this topic: SHALLREIGN(m), johnwizey, mhiztarromeo(m), DaGC(m), feda01, holusormi(m), dhardline(m), waksman(m), marshalldgreat, Gladex(f), justinceejay(m), jahlid(m), Hysaac(m), howfar2, bayonet55, MRNICEGUYy(m), Djdamian(m), dgbaba, Mike4S, lifefaith(m), mentro, BhossTee, emmadejust(m), samlestic(m), topalistic, Okoh1(m), emmyclassic(m), johnsir(m), gypsey(m), youcantstopme, LAZAREY, inoki247, LuckyLadolce(m), Terver90, Salligreen, mthy(m), Freest(m), kakacoke01, nwadiuko1(m), chloroform, adatemi, xcommando(m), Nnamnsoj(m), sweetmusictv, coolphemie07(m), epot, TooDapper(m), Surveyor27, brunobaba(m), MrHenri, Donrissy(m), rayvelez, DeadRat(m), osemoses1234(m), Mrmoore14(m), Budumo22, AkintundeOGY, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), udychima(f), egbaguy2, Donsammi(m), djbussy(m), Patokpons, LordTrezy, Dogeland, yemikush, milanseedorf(m), monaxcel, twentyk(m), AUSTINABBA(m), joshrare(m), Kaymercury(m), Ajiksbaby(f), opmrules, mobiy007(m), Jagermeister(m), muri4mig, zeedrous, macdolly, bollyma(m), CandidNotes, Dollypeefash, Westmorland(m), nomskill, BrianVictor(m), Uyiii, dasrackhor(m), Dotmax53, pheezylyon(m), emperordelis(m), adem30, temmytope68(m), sadamawwal772, Shegman22(m), adebayo3449, kollysnut(m), olad98(m), Alexrayz(m), fayded(m), ward90, greypencils, KingsleyA2(m), AFONJAPIG(f), edrys(m), lopeye(m), doo6666, Eroslee(m), Peachbloom(f), emeraldknytt(m), ifeanyi83(m), Malakh, Leetunechi, Isaacaudu, adetayo87, JUBSAM(m), Targatarga(f), winnielle(f), balogun16(m), reachbenny(m), ridwando, ONE2ONE1, pearldaisy(f), Toyindiva(f), IDEKEALUMONA(m), Israel25(m), bigiyaro(m), lunacol(m), ediplan, Student125(m), payan(m), excelsiorfarm(m), kennosklint(m), Adebaba1(m), sulaimon22, Deleayoone, skedman(m), Ieltstrainer, ekene9, ND1243, mamuks(f), kologs, moscobabs(m), frankanyiks(m), Aniwhyte(m), itzcephas(m), oyb(m), adetayo234, Jully17(f), Ahmeduana(m), murchurat(m), tellwisdom, loye80, DesChyko(m), Pheo(f), MrTemple(m), dumo1(m), omoluabiguy, osnova(m), VERQUEST111(m), Madcow(m), alaminblaze(m), khvnggift(m), spadar4u, 7Alexander(m), SpaceAngel, xtaphare321(f), DONSMITH123(m), louiskay(m) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11