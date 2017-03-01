₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by AlexReports(m): 10:13am
Award winning Nigerian carrier, Dana Air has bagged the prestigious Leadership Brand of the year award, held recently at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
Speaking at the conference themed: THE RICE ECONOMY, the Chairman of Leadership Group Mr Sam Nda – Isaiah said, ‘ Leadership Conference and Awards is a yearly event organized to celebrate individuals and corporate organizations who have shown distinction in their different areas like governors, bankers, administrators, businessmen, companies and youth who have also shown that they are not limited by the disquieting recession.’’
‘Our choices are not influenced in anyway and our nominations go through rigorous and painstaking debates. Sometimes we fall into a dilemma and end of choosing more than one for a category but this is good as it shows that these individuals and organizations are doing really well.’’
The Communications and Media Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa while speaking to newsmen at theaward said, ‘we want to appreciate Leadership Group for this award. It just shows that people appreciate the effort we have put in to offer the best of services to our teeming guests.
We are unrelenting in our determination to ensure that our on-time performance remains unrivaled, and continue to offer our customers the best of in-flight and customer service. This is a clear nod for us to do more and we won’t disappoint.’’
On the recently released AIB report, he said we have received the report and I am happy to tell you that the recommendations have been implemented since 2013. We have also passed rigorous audits conducted by a couple credible organizations including the Flight Safety Group – The foreign partners of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the International Air Transport Association.
In 2014 we absorbed over 45 Nigerian Pilots and invested heavily in their training. Our Director of Flight Operations is a Nigerian with over 27 years experience and our Accountable Manager is also a Nigerian with over 30 years experience in aircraft maintenance, fleet management , quality and safety , and network planning. We have retooled a lot from our fuel audits to engineering and crewing. Our safety strategies are novel and world-class and our commitment to the safety and comfort of our guests is unwavering.
We have gone beyond the recommendations and we set an enviable standard that we review on a daily basis. Let me also mention that last year, in furtherance of our efforts to continue to recruit qualified Nigerian Pilots, we turned down the employment of some Pilots who didn’t meet the standards we have set even after their training. The investment in their training didn’t really matter to us but the standard that we have set.”
According to the organizers, Dana Air got the award for successfully pulling through the harsh operating environment, its consistency, and creating a brand synonymous with customer satisfaction in the ever -challenging aviation sector.
Meanwhile the airline says it has introduced a special fare for corp. members and students as part of its broad corporate social responsibility and to complement the efforts of their parents and the government in this regard.
According to the airline, to take advantage of the hugely discounted fare, all the students and corp members need to do is get the Naija Green Card, send an email to contact@flydanaair.comand reservations@flydanaair.com stating their the date of travel, route and preferred flight time at least 24 hours before departure and its done. The airline said it is committed to helping the Government, youth and students to achieve their dreams of a greater tomorrow.
Dana Air operates over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Kaduna, and Owerri. The airline having flown a record 4.5 million passengers of in the last 8 years of its operation recently entered into an airline partnership with the Imo state government to promote tourism, commercial activities and employment generation in the state.
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by Chinachriss(m): 10:32am
Abegi! Dana and her death-trap airplanes.
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by chidika: 10:59am
Chinachriss:
Stop being ignorant, how many times have you flown them...They currently have one of the best in-flight services in the country
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by Sijo01(f): 11:00am
It's a good thing they bounce back to the extent of bagging an award. Congratulations to them.
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by Sapphire86(f): 11:00am
Chinachriss:
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by sheedy407(m): 11:00am
Is those that dont fly that will say nonsense about Dana.
If you really fly,you will know that Dana Air is still the best in Nigeria.
It was so unfortunate they had a crash years back,even our so called Gov's and Presidential vehicle do have accidents too.
Fly with Dana today.
NOTE:
This is not a paid advert o.Thanks
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by DollarAngel(m): 11:01am
Yes atleast, they still have an undisputable record of highest figure of victims in plane crash ever in Nigeria
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by annnikky(f): 11:03am
I hope wat happened years back will never happen again
Meanwhile
keep up the good work unlike arikair that cancels flight like kilode
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by amoduokoh(m): 11:05am
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by happney65: 11:06am
Flew them for the first time Last week..To and fro..Must say they are exceptional..They did extremely well..I wish them more and better flying Hours with little or no mishap
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:08am
Nice try but I still aint getting on their planes
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by olamilekside2: 11:09am
Congrats
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:09am
sheedy407:Its not a paid advert but an advert nonetheless
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by UltraSphinx(m): 11:09am
chidika:... Just leave am, because one of Dana's aircrafts crashed some years back now makes him to conclude that all its airplanes are deathtraps... and their type fit Neva see where plane take off before talk less of boarding one
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:10am
chidika:Na by force?
If someone doesnt want to fly it how is it your business?
Re: Dana Air Bags leadership brand Of The Year, Offers Discounts For NYSC, Students by tivta(m): 11:17am
chidika:So in flight entertainment is better than the lives lost? You are obviously to young to understand the value of life.
