Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks"
"Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by TopCelebritiesM: 10:53am
FLASH James Ibori's Senator Peter Nwaoboshi took N4billion from Delta State for a contract he didn't execute, has undeclared assets in Lagoshttps://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/847613774408302594
EFCC probes lawmaker’s assets missing on Code of Conduct Bureau form
http://thenationonlineng.net/senator-trouble-n4b-contracts-20-bank-accounts/
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by LordIsaac(m): 10:58am
Robbers!
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by CriticMaestro: 11:05am
simply a thief....motto of a Nigeria politician
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by ESDKING: 11:06am
In Ondo woman's voice "This Naija don tire me and e no go better again, I dey go back to my village ondo state ,sorry I mean ondo local govt and you cannot convince me" . Honestly, I am doubting the future of this country.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by captainD567: 11:18am
oboy b4 magu falls he will rubbish alot of ppl o.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by Pieromania: 11:32am
The anti corruption war is getting sweeter,this is the best time to fight corruption by EFCC led by Magu cos many corrupt elements are not in his good book and that is another motivation for him.
More Kunu to ur belly Magu
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by Dildo(m): 1:37pm
Wetin be his name?
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by naijablood: 2:08pm
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by tommykiwi(m): 2:09pm
Just as baba Buhari refused to tell Nigerians how much he spent on his medical bills abroad. So dey r both birds of same feathers.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by WebSurfer(m): 2:09pm
Is it not that man boosting about how ibori was a Godfather even from Prison ?
Na so
Delta state and thieves/bad leaders are like
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by otokx(m): 2:09pm
Observing as usual, the senators should do the needful before things blow over.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by phetto(m): 2:09pm
.Dem go dey steal billions as if na change. dis country mata tire me
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by freshness2020(m): 2:10pm
...until they start hanging them by their balls . that's the only time I will take this government serious.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by rozayx5(m): 2:10pm
some politicians can feed many local governments for weeks
NIgeria is an error that should be deleted
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by alegbeleye(m): 2:10pm
We go spoil the country together.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by smartty68(m): 2:10pm
EFCC will be like "We've got you monitored". Nice move EFCC
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by SNOWCREAM(m): 2:11pm
Corruption jogs in their vein
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by omotommy84(m): 2:11pm
Are you basira baseje?
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by Badgers14: 2:11pm
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by shockwave91(m): 2:11pm
JEEEZUS!
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by MrMcJay(m): 2:12pm
It's Sahara Reporters again!
The nemesis of thieves and looters.
In Nigeria, once you are accused of an offence and being tried in court, you are presumed innocent and the job of the prosecution is to prove that you are guilty. Even if you keep quiet in court the prosecutors mess up their case, you win.
One innovative way to fight corruption cases is that persons accused of offences related to corruption should be presumed guilty. It is now left for the accused person to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he is innocent.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by Harwoyeez(m): 2:12pm
Can Nigeria ever be free from corruption in high places Lord save us
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by soberdrunk(m): 2:12pm
Magu Magu!! The confirm 'magun' to the looters!!
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by Oladelson(m): 2:12pm
God is so good!
am sure God isnt happy with this geographical part of the world (NIGERIA)
i wipe for my BELOVED COUNTrY...
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by AlexCk: 2:12pm
Politicians and their deceits.
All for what,
To even pay 10k to workers is a problem, but someone somewhere is 'thiefing' all the cash, or worse, is being paid millions of naira just to sit in an assembly and sleep.
The fact of even having newspaper allowances is baffling.
Nawa
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by obajoey(m): 2:12pm
I will continue to beg and beg until my Canadian visa becomes a reality. Somebody help me, I don tire
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by maxiuc(m): 2:12pm
How will my own share get to me if the recover the money
Money recovered by efcc should be shared among jobless youth
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by BabaCommander: 2:13pm
Ochei must be rolling on the floor laughing right now.
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by SeniorZato(m): 2:13pm
Who said magu should be disqualified should come and take one slap
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by PapaBrowne(m): 2:13pm
Every Nigerian has numerous bank accounts.
Why the heck is that a problem?
If he has a corruption case say he has a corruption case. Don't make it look as though it's a crime to hold multiple accounts
Re: "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" by unclezuma: 2:13pm
The bros above me sha...
