Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Has 20 Bank Accounts In 6 Banks" (14540 Views)

Justice Ofili-ajumogobia Wired $900k To Foreign Bank Accounts In Two Years- EFCC / Fresh $30million Found In Bank Accounts Linked To Patience Jonathan (pic) / NNPC Doesn’t Know All Its Bank Accounts, Says Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

FLASH James Ibori's Senator Peter Nwaoboshi took N4billion from Delta State for a contract he didn't execute, has undeclared assets in Lagos

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/847613774408302594





EFCC probes lawmaker’s assets missing on Code of Conduct Bureau form



A senator is the subject of a massive probe for not executing N4 billion contracts awarded by the government of Delta State, The Nation learnt yesterday.



Sources told The Nation yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also looking into how the lawmaker operates 20 accounts in six banks with different signatories.



Besides, the senator allegedly used a company, to buy a 12-storey building in Apapa, Lagos, belonging to the Delta State Government for N805 million.



The Nation learnt that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) record showed that the senator “did not declare all the companies and bank accounts he has despite being operational prior to the time he made the declaration”.







The senator’s investigation, a source said, followed a petition from Delta State.



The petitioner alleged that the senator owns a firm which was awarded a N1,580,000,000 contract by the Direct Labour Agency to supply construction equipment.



Instead of following specifications, the petition said, the senator allegedly supplied used equipment, contrary to the Bill of Quantity which specified new ones.



Besides, his firm was alleged to have secured over N2 billion contracts from nine local government areas in Delta worth over N2billion when it was yet to be registered under the Company and Allied Matters Act.



The firm was alleged to have secured N474, 936,000 contract from the Waste Management Board to supply bulldozers, payloaders and tipper lorries.



The, EFCC, however, found out that the equipment were used items contrary to contract specifications.



A source in the anti-graft commission said: “We have traced five companies to the senator. We were able to detect that in the course of contract execution, his company imported and supplied used equipment, contrary to the specifications in the bill of quantity.







“Our team has discovered that the senator’s personal and companies’ bank accounts were linked to a bank verification number (BVN) which has more than 20 accounts domiciled in six banks.



“But his relative is the sole signatory to the accounts.



“They also located one foreign account identified with the senator in HSBC Bank in Marbile Arch London, United Kingdom”.



Responding to a question, the EFCC source added: “So far, the senator has questions to respond to bordering on false asset declaration, official corruption, procurement fraud, tax avoidance, false information, impersonation and embezzlement of public funds.



“We are almost concluding the investigation of the senator. We will soon invite him for interview.”

http://thenationonlineng.net/senator-trouble-n4b-contracts-20-bank-accounts/ 1 Like 3 Shares

Robbers! 9 Likes

simply a thief....motto of a Nigeria politician 12 Likes

In Ondo woman's voice "This Naija don tire me and e no go better again, I dey go back to my village ondo state ,sorry I mean ondo local govt and you cannot convince me" . Honestly, I am doubting the future of this country. 16 Likes 1 Share

oboy b4 magu falls he will rubbish alot of ppl o. 9 Likes

The anti corruption war is getting sweeter,this is the best time to fight corruption by EFCC led by Magu cos many corrupt elements are not in his good book and that is another motivation for him.

More Kunu to ur belly Magu 37 Likes 1 Share

Wetin be his name?

1 Like

Just as baba Buhari refused to tell Nigerians how much he spent on his medical bills abroad. So dey r both birds of same feathers. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Is it not that man boosting about how ibori was a Godfather even from Prison ?





Na so



Delta state and thieves/bad leaders are like 26 Likes 2 Shares

Observing as usual, the senators should do the needful before things blow over.

.Dem go dey steal billions as if na change. dis country mata tire me 2 Likes 1 Share

...until they start hanging them by their balls . that's the only time I will take this government serious. 3 Likes







some politicians can feed many local governments for weeks





NIgeria is an error that should be deleted some politicians can feed many local governments for weeksNIgeria is an error that should be deleted 4 Likes

We go spoil the country together. 2 Likes

EFCC will be like "We've got you monitored". Nice move EFCC 3 Likes

Corruption jogs in their vein 1 Like

Are you basira baseje?

JEEEZUS!

It's Sahara Reporters again!

The nemesis of thieves and looters.



In Nigeria, once you are accused of an offence and being tried in court, you are presumed innocent and the job of the prosecution is to prove that you are guilty. Even if you keep quiet in court the prosecutors mess up their case, you win.



One innovative way to fight corruption cases is that persons accused of offences related to corruption should be presumed guilty. It is now left for the accused person to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he is innocent. 8 Likes

Lord save us Can Nigeria ever be free from corruption in high placesLord save us 1 Like

Magu Magu!! The confirm 'magun' to the looters!! 2 Likes





am sure God isnt happy with this geographical part of the world (NIGERIA)



i wipe for my BELOVED COUNTrY... God is so good!am sure God isnt happy with this geographical part of the world (NIGERIA)i wipefor my BELOVED COUNTrY...

Politicians and their deceits.



All for what,



To even pay 10k to workers is a problem, but someone somewhere is 'thiefing' all the cash, or worse, is being paid millions of naira just to sit in an assembly and sleep.



The fact of even having newspaper allowances is baffling.



Nawa

I will continue to beg and beg until my Canadian visa becomes a reality. Somebody help me, I don tire 1 Like

How will my own share get to me if the recover the money









Money recovered by efcc should be shared among jobless youth

Ochei must be rolling on the floor laughing right now.

Who said magu should be disqualified should come and take one slap 4 Likes

Every Nigerian has numerous bank accounts.



Why the heck is that a problem?



If he has a corruption case say he has a corruption case. Don't make it look as though it's a crime to hold multiple accounts 3 Likes