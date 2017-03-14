₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:39pm
The state governor is fulfilling the promise made to the town Ogbunike in Oyi local government area on road construction.
Here is how a young man from the town shared the good news.
Oyibo ababatago Umueri.
#Willie_is_the_man.
They said there is light at end of every tunnel. For long we have been l glamouring for road. We got much promises but no fulfillment but #Gov_Willie have done something different in history of Ogbunike. It may be late but what matters is emekwa ya ka odimma.
The pictures below displayed the ongoing road construction at Umueri. I with my families will vote #Willie for second tenure because so many governor did not remember Ogbunike but he did what #military_governors, #Dr_Ezeife, #Dr_Mbadinuju, #Dr_Ngige, #Andy_Uba and #Peter_Obi were unable to do.
You are free to channel your votes were you like but my vote is for #Willie.
From.
#His_Youthfulness_Comrade_Elochukwu_Radioman_Ekwugha
Ibudi Onye Nnedi
(Coordinator General, Ogbunike Progressive Volunteers and Coordinator Oyi Youth Council)
Source: http://thediamondblitz.blogspot.nl/2017/03/anambra-state-rural-roads-construction.html?m=1
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Senipapa(m): 12:41pm
Constructing road without a gutter on both sides is total waste of money. Watch as the road gets dilapidated and messy in few years time.
Modified: both sided gutters spotted. OP am sorry, Obiano sorry.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Omambala99: 1:04pm
The road has gutter on both side, i knew the road very well
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by nuelsylves(m): 1:10pm
Senipapa:
Oga look at the pictures very well before criticising. There are gutters at the both sides.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Senipapa(m): 1:20pm
nuelsylves:OK spotted, pardon my eyes abeg
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:21pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:23pm
In Nigeria, we 'glorify' polithiefcians for carrying out their duties/responsibilities.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 1:23pm
smh
. Willie the media Governor. Willie is working (only in Awka and his hometown).
other parts of the state should go to hell.
if you doubt me, go to Nnewi, ihiala and the rest.
that man ain't doing shít
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by blaise00700: 1:23pm
Nna this our red sand ehh
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by okochaik: 1:23pm
Obiano is on top of his game. Anambra adigo mma
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by ObikeNkem: 1:24pm
Onye Anambra, Ndi Ogwu Ego
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by fasdtrak: 1:25pm
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by linkers: 1:25pm
Trust politician at your own peril
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 1:25pm
Op you don't know the meaning of construction.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:26pm
[quote author=fasdtrak post=55131098][/quote]
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by hizaya61(m): 1:27pm
No gutter?
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 1:28pm
ObikeNkem:
Bury your head in shame..
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:37pm
MAY GOD BLESS
ANAMBRA
SOUTH EAST
SOUTH SOUTH
SOUTH WEST
SOUTH NORTH
SOUTH AFRICA
SOUTH AMERICA
AMEN.....
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by mooremoney(m): 1:38pm
Obiano is above all other governors in this country. The guy has a working brain
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 1:40pm
Owk
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by RALPHOW(m): 1:40pm
ANAMBRA STATE IS ONE THE LUCKIEST STATES IN THIS NEW DEMOCRACY / DISPENSATION
FROM GOVERNOR NGIGE TO PETER OBI AND NOW TO OBIANO.
FROM EDUCATION SECTOR TO INDUSTRIALIZATION
ROAD CONSTRUCTION IS SECOND TO NON
GOD BLESS THESE THREE GOVERNORS.
SHAME ON THE GOVERNOR BEFORE THEM
HOW I WISH OSUN, OYO, ONDO AND EKITI CAN EMULATE THESE GOVERNORS
ANYWAY PEOPLE DESERVED THE TIME OF GOVERNOR THEY HAVE
WHEN CHIEF BISI AKANDE STARTED A VERY GOOD WORK IN OSUN, MY PEOPLE VOTED HIM OUT BECAUSE OF IJEKUJE AND BROUGHT IN OYINLOLA (PARTY GOVERNOR).
THE WORST IS NOW AREGBESOLA ( OWING FAMILY MAN 6 MONTHS SALARY (AND HIS OWN SALARY PLUS MILLIONS OF NAIRA CALL SECURITY VOTE IS NOT TOUCHED, WHAT WICKED SET OF GOVERNORS). HOWEVER I WILL NOT BLAME OSUN PEOPLE FOR AREGBESOLA, HE WAS IMPOSED ON THEM MY BY RESPECTED JAGABAN, I WILL NOT BLAME JAGABAN TOO, BECAUSE YOU CAN ONLY HELP SOMEBODY TO BECOME A GOVERNOR (GOOD OR BAD HE IS LEFT TO BE JUDGED BY GOD AND MEN).
CONGRATULATIONS TO ANAMBRA PEOPLE !!!!
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Deepfreezer(m): 1:41pm
Senipapa:are u blind?
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Deepfreezer(m): 1:42pm
God jas blessed Anambra state state
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Billyonaire: 1:42pm
How come these politicians haven't yet figure out that cement roads are cheaper and last longer than bitumen based on our weather.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by RALPHOW(m): 1:43pm
Polyphony:
WHEN YOU BECOME A GOVERNOR GO AND DO YOUR TOWN TOO!!
EVERY TIME I PASS THROUGH THE STATE I RESPECT THE GOVERNORS
COMPARE TO THE TIME I VISITED MY WIFE DURING HER NYSC IN 1998,
ONITSHA WAS LIKE DEN OF ARMED ROBBERS THAT TIME, BUT EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED NOW
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Senipapa(m): 1:46pm
Deepfreezer:No, any other question?
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 1:47pm
RALPHOW:tf? nigga are you a governor?
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Senipapa(m): 1:47pm
blaise00700:As in, the thing tire me, e no dey pity shoe.
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by docadams: 1:47pm
Hmmmmmmm
This is very poor even by Anambra state standard. During Ngige's regime, the drainage precedes the asphalt layering. What is wrong with Obiano?
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by Cchuks27(m): 1:49pm
Final choppings
|Re: Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) by greatnation2: 1:49pm
Rural roads been constructed by Gov Obiano
