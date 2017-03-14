Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra State Rural Roads Construction Continues (Photos) (6178 Views)

Here is how a young man from the town shared the good news.

Oyibo ababatago Umueri.

#Willie_is_the_man.

They said there is light at end of every tunnel. For long we have been l glamouring for road. We got much promises but no fulfillment but #Gov_Willie have done something different in history of Ogbunike. It may be late but what matters is emekwa ya ka odimma.



The pictures below displayed the ongoing road construction at Umueri. I with my families will vote #Willie for second tenure because so many governor did not remember Ogbunike but he did what #military_governors, #Dr_Ezeife, #Dr_Mbadinuju, #Dr_Ngige, #Andy_Uba and #Peter_Obi were unable to do.

You are free to channel your votes were you like but my vote is for #Willie.

From.



#His_Youthfulness_Comrade_Elochukwu_Radioman_Ekwugha

Ibudi Onye Nnedi

(Coordinator General, Ogbunike Progressive Volunteers and Coordinator Oyi Youth Council)

Constructing road without a gutter on both sides is total waste of money. Watch as the road gets dilapidated and messy in few years time.



Modified: both sided gutters spotted. OP am sorry, Obiano sorry. 11 Likes 3 Shares

The road has gutter on both side, i knew the road very well 3 Likes

Senipapa:

Constructing road without a gutter on both sides is total waste of money. Watch as the road gets dilapidated and messy in few years time.

Oga look at the pictures very well before criticising. There are gutters at the both sides. Oga look at the pictures very well before criticising. There are gutters at the both sides. 16 Likes 1 Share

nuelsylves:





Oga look at the pictures very well before criticising. There are gutters at the both sides. OK spotted, pardon my eyes abeg OK spotted, pardon my eyes abeg 4 Likes 2 Shares

In Nigeria, we 'glorify' polithiefcians for carrying out their duties/responsibilities.

. Willie the media Governor. Willie is working (only in Awka and his hometown).

other parts of the state should go to hell.

if you doubt me, go to Nnewi, ihiala and the rest.

that man ain't doing shít 1 Like

Nna this our red sand ehh 2 Likes

Obiano is on top of his game. Anambra adigo mma 8 Likes

Onye Anambra, Ndi Ogwu Ego 2 Likes 1 Share

Trust politician at your own peril

Op you don't know the meaning of construction.

No gutter?

ObikeNkem:

Onye Anambra, Ndi Ogwu Ego



Bury your head in shame.. Bury your head in shame.. 8 Likes 2 Shares

MAY GOD BLESS

ANAMBRA

SOUTH EAST

SOUTH SOUTH

SOUTH WEST

SOUTH NORTH

SOUTH AFRICA

SOUTH AMERICA

AMEN..... 6 Likes

Obiano is above all other governors in this country. The guy has a working brain 2 Likes 1 Share

ANAMBRA STATE IS ONE THE LUCKIEST STATES IN THIS NEW DEMOCRACY / DISPENSATION

FROM GOVERNOR NGIGE TO PETER OBI AND NOW TO OBIANO.

FROM EDUCATION SECTOR TO INDUSTRIALIZATION

ROAD CONSTRUCTION IS SECOND TO NON

GOD BLESS THESE THREE GOVERNORS.



SHAME ON THE GOVERNOR BEFORE THEM



HOW I WISH OSUN, OYO, ONDO AND EKITI CAN EMULATE THESE GOVERNORS

ANYWAY PEOPLE DESERVED THE TIME OF GOVERNOR THEY HAVE



WHEN CHIEF BISI AKANDE STARTED A VERY GOOD WORK IN OSUN, MY PEOPLE VOTED HIM OUT BECAUSE OF IJEKUJE AND BROUGHT IN OYINLOLA (PARTY GOVERNOR).

THE WORST IS NOW AREGBESOLA ( OWING FAMILY MAN 6 MONTHS SALARY (AND HIS OWN SALARY PLUS MILLIONS OF NAIRA CALL SECURITY VOTE IS NOT TOUCHED, WHAT WICKED SET OF GOVERNORS). HOWEVER I WILL NOT BLAME OSUN PEOPLE FOR AREGBESOLA, HE WAS IMPOSED ON THEM MY BY RESPECTED JAGABAN, I WILL NOT BLAME JAGABAN TOO, BECAUSE YOU CAN ONLY HELP SOMEBODY TO BECOME A GOVERNOR (GOOD OR BAD HE IS LEFT TO BE JUDGED BY GOD AND MEN).



CONGRATULATIONS TO ANAMBRA PEOPLE !!!! 6 Likes

Senipapa:

Constructing road without a gutter on both sides is total waste of money. Watch as the road gets dilapidated and messy in few years time.



Modified: both sided gutters spotted. OP am sorry, Obiano sorry. are u blind? are u blind?

God jas blessed Anambra state state 4 Likes

How come these politicians haven't yet figure out that cement roads are cheaper and last longer than bitumen based on our weather.

Polyphony:

smh

. Willie the media Governor. Willie is working (only in Awka and his hometown).

other parts of the state should go to hell.

if you doubt me, go to Nnewi, ihiala and the rest.

that man ain't doing shít



WHEN YOU BECOME A GOVERNOR GO AND DO YOUR TOWN TOO!!

EVERY TIME I PASS THROUGH THE STATE I RESPECT THE GOVERNORS

COMPARE TO THE TIME I VISITED MY WIFE DURING HER NYSC IN 1998,

ONITSHA WAS LIKE DEN OF ARMED ROBBERS THAT TIME, BUT EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED NOW WHEN YOU BECOME A GOVERNOR GO AND DO YOUR TOWN TOO!!EVERY TIME I PASS THROUGH THE STATE I RESPECT THE GOVERNORSCOMPARE TO THE TIME I VISITED MY WIFE DURING HER NYSC IN 1998,ONITSHA WAS LIKE DEN OF ARMED ROBBERS THAT TIME, BUT EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED NOW 5 Likes

Deepfreezer:

are u blind? No, any other question? No, any other question? 2 Likes

RALPHOW:





WHEN YO BECOME A GOVERNOR GO AND DO YOUR TOWN TOO!! tf? nigga are you a governor? tf? nigga are you a governor?

blaise00700:

Nna this our red sand ehh As in, the thing tire me, e no dey pity shoe. As in, the thing tire me, e no dey pity shoe.

This is very poor even by Anambra state standard. During Ngige's regime, the drainage precedes the asphalt layering. What is wrong with Obiano?

Final choppings