Nairametrics| The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slightly modified its forex operations with Bureau de Change (BDCs) operators in the country. According to Reuters, the CBN claims that the modifications are geared towards ensuring forex availability in the market.



The first of these modifications involve the sale of dollars to the BDCs twice a week instead of the weekly affair that was hitherto in place.

Secondly, the CBN will also increase the amount of dollars it offers to each BDC, from the current $8,000 up to $10,000.

Thirdly, a new rate will be set for the sale of USD to the BDCs, as well as a cap on how much the BDCs sell to the public. The new rates, the apex bank said, will be released next week.

This announcement by the CBN comes about a week after the President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, cried out over the unfair competition the BDCs were facing from both the parallel market and the commercial banks.



While the former was already selling at a lower rate than the CBN sells to the BDCs, the latter were offered a wide profit margin, a privilege the BDCs were not granted. However, it seems that the CBN is taking steps to correct the situation with its earlier adjustment of the exchange rate as sales to banks is now N357/$ while sale from banks to the public is capped at N360/$1. http://nairametrics.com/cbn-approves-10k-per-week-fx-sale-to-bdcs/

when will naira equals dollar? 2 Likes 1 Share

By fixing the rate for BDCs to sell to the public is good but CBN should allow the market forces to determine the price and CBN should continue with supplying of the dollar 2 Likes

Chai see comments, am sure many of us no read the story, just headline 3 Likes

Only country in the world where FX rates are regulated by wasting more money to stabilize instead of altering economic policies and dynamics that established BDCs in the first place.



Kick all BDCs out of business and allow banks handle banking. But they won't do this, because the BDCs are owned by surrogates of Federal Politicians.



The wise will continue to impoverish the foolish. 14 Likes

Adesiji77:



And there goes a country . Ni wonder the POUND gained N20 today to make it N4 60.

Bdc matter will not allow u pple to rest from....



Soon parallel dollar rate will go up again....

Billyonaire:

Only country in the world where FX rates are regulated by wasting more money to stabilize into of altering economic policies and dynamics that established BDCs in the first place.



Kick all BDCs out of business and allow banks handle banking. But they won't do these, because the BDCs are owned by surrogates of Federal Politicians.



I don't think that is wise.BDC have thier own role to play

Billyonaire:

Only country in the world where FX rates are regulated by wasting more money to stabilize into of altering economic policies and dynamics that established BDCs in the first place.



Kick all BDCs out of business and allow banks handle banking. But they won't do these, because the BDCs are owned by surrogates of Federal Politicians.



The wise will continue to impoverish the foolish. @ the bolded, you've said it all.



@ the bolded, you've said it all.

BDC IS FUCKINGSHIT!

felixomor:

Trying to open another doorgate...

Bdc matter will not allow u pple to rest from....



It's up already it has gone up two times already b4 12 noon today . I got alert from my agent two times .

eminikansoso:

By fixing the rate for BDCs to sell to the public is good but CBN should allow the market forces to determine the price and CBN should continue with supplying of the dollar

Greed is not helping market force.

veekid:

Buhari sef

Buhari matter no go kill this dude

Government of trial and error!

Billyonaire:

Only country in the world where FX rates are regulated by wasting more money to stabilize instead of altering economic policies and dynamics that established BDCs in the first place.



Kick all BDCs out of business and allow banks handle banking. But they won't do this, because the BDCs are owned by surrogates of Federal Politicians.



The wise will continue to impoverish the foolish.



O boy you wan render Northerners jobless, omo na to increase boko haram population ooooo





CBN just dy gamble with this FX price, Now the odd of naira coming down dy very low CBN just dy gamble with this FX price, Now the odd of naira coming down dy very low 1 Like

eminikansoso:

By fixing the rate for BDCs to sell to the public is good but CBN should allow the market forces to determine the price and CBN should continue with supplying of the dollar

My exact thoughts. Market forces will eventually solve this dollar issue. Well since those of us that didn't study Economics are not literate enough, they should continue.



What are we exporting to boost our foreign reserves?



What happens when CBN runs out of forex?



My exact thoughts. Market forces will eventually solve this dollar issue. Well since those of us that didn't study Economics are not literate enough, they should continue.

What are we exporting to boost our foreign reserves?

What happens when CBN runs out of forex?

Someone is certainly not asking questions. It's all about short term gains. We are watching.

erico2k2:



I don't think that is wise.BDC have thier own role to play



How many Economic Modules have you studied ? And which countries are Case Studies of your research. I am doing extensive work on this, and there is no country in this world where BDCs where not introduced for the sole purpose of round tripping, Auntie Sandy, Ponzi schemes and Fraud by the owners of the countries. There is so much money in this country outside of the banking sector that must always been washed and cleaned and recycled, then flown in private jets to safe heavens. There is no role that the BDCs play, that banks can not and has not been playing.



It is all fraud by the owners of the country who sit in their poolside to buy dollars at cheap prices and sell them at high prices, while you ignorant people work 9-5 daily without meeting your ever increasing needs.



How many Economic Modules have you studied ? And which countries are Case Studies of your research. I am doing extensive work on this, and there is no country in this world where BDCs where not introduced for the sole purpose of round tripping, Auntie Sandy, Ponzi schemes and Fraud by the owners of the countries. There is so much money in this country outside of the banking sector that must always been washed and cleaned and recycled, then flown in private jets to safe heavens. There is no role that the BDCs play, that banks can not and has not been playing.

It is all fraud by the owners of the country who sit in their poolside to buy dollars at cheap prices and sell them at high prices, while you ignorant people work 9-5 daily without meeting your ever increasing needs.

Keep supporting them instead of joining the fraud or fighting against it.

I have never seen an institution this clueless.... dollar increase to begin soon