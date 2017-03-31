₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,036 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s (4927 Views)
CBN Approves Special Forex Intervention For Airlines / Naira Strengthens Against The Dollar As Bdc Intervention Goes On / Buhari: BDC Is A Scam And Drain To Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Adesiji77: 1:21pm
Nairametrics| The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slightly modified its forex operations with Bureau de Change (BDCs) operators in the country. According to Reuters, the CBN claims that the modifications are geared towards ensuring forex availability in the market.http://nairametrics.com/cbn-approves-10k-per-week-fx-sale-to-bdcs/
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by veekid(m): 1:25pm
Buhari sef
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by dappyboy: 1:26pm
Hmmmmmm. I hope it works
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Epositive(m): 1:26pm
when will naira equals dollar?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by lastmaster(m): 1:26pm
ok
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by eminikansoso(m): 1:27pm
By fixing the rate for BDCs to sell to the public is good but CBN should allow the market forces to determine the price and CBN should continue with supplying of the dollar
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by beejaybig: 1:27pm
ok
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by ademusiwa3r: 1:27pm
That small.
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Ppresh2017(f): 1:27pm
For your extra source of income in Bitcoin dollars see signature
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by obembet(m): 1:28pm
Chai see comments, am sure many of us no read the story, just headline
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Billyonaire: 1:28pm
Only country in the world where FX rates are regulated by wasting more money to stabilize instead of altering economic policies and dynamics that established BDCs in the first place.
Kick all BDCs out of business and allow banks handle banking. But they won't do this, because the BDCs are owned by surrogates of Federal Politicians.
The wise will continue to impoverish the foolish.
14 Likes
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Ekakamba: 1:28pm
Absolute ........
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by willian10: 1:28pm
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by erico2k2(m): 1:29pm
Adesiji77:And there goes a country . Ni wonder the POUND gained N20 today to make it N4 60.
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by felixomor: 1:30pm
Trying to open another doorgate...
Bdc matter will not allow u pple to rest from....
Soon parallel dollar rate will go up again....
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by tabuski(m): 1:30pm
Na dem dem
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by erico2k2(m): 1:30pm
Billyonaire:I don't think that is wise.BDC have thier own role to play
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by fuckyoumhen: 1:31pm
Billyonaire:@ the bolded, you've said it all.
BDC IS FUCKINGSHIT!
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by erico2k2(m): 1:31pm
felixomor:It's up already it has gone up two times already b4 12 noon today . I got alert from my agent two times .
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by AntiWailer: 1:32pm
eminikansoso:
Greed is not helping market force.
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by darfay: 1:32pm
R
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by darfay: 1:32pm
veekid:
Buhari matter no go kill this dude
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by QuitNotice(m): 1:33pm
Ok
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Nwodosis(m): 1:33pm
Government of trial and error!
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by donziller(m): 1:34pm
hope it work
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by DollarAngel(m): 1:35pm
Billyonaire:
O boy you wan render Northerners jobless, omo na to increase boko haram population ooooo
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by GreenMavro: 1:36pm
CBN just dy gamble with this FX price, Now the odd of naira coming down dy very low
1 Like
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by dfrost: 1:36pm
eminikansoso:
My exact thoughts. Market forces will eventually solve this dollar issue. Well since those of us that didn't study Economics are not literate enough, they should continue.
What are we exporting to boost our foreign reserves?
What happens when CBN runs out of forex?
Someone is certainly not asking questions. It's all about short term gains. We are watching.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by Billyonaire: 1:39pm
erico2k2:
How many Economic Modules have you studied ? And which countries are Case Studies of your research. I am doing extensive work on this, and there is no country in this world where BDCs where not introduced for the sole purpose of round tripping, Auntie Sandy, Ponzi schemes and Fraud by the owners of the countries. There is so much money in this country outside of the banking sector that must always been washed and cleaned and recycled, then flown in private jets to safe heavens. There is no role that the BDCs play, that banks can not and has not been playing.
It is all fraud by the owners of the country who sit in their poolside to buy dollars at cheap prices and sell them at high prices, while you ignorant people work 9-5 daily without meeting your ever increasing needs.
Keep supporting them instead of joining the fraud or fighting against it.
5 Likes
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by richard870(m): 1:41pm
I have never seen an institution this clueless.... dollar increase to begin soon
|Re: CBN Approves $10k Per Week FX Sale To Bdc’s by morereb10: 1:42pm
Chai
What wrong with the clueless government?
Are we moving forward or backwards?
Just 10k for a week
Chineke mere umugi ebere
Is One Source Of Income Risky? / Naira To Dollar On Aliexpress / What Could Have Happened Between YEMKEM & LABE ORUN
Viewing this topic: Goahead(m), Hisvoice(m), indihaus, sarutobi, elyte89, yinkslinks(m), osusu(m), Xbee007(m), Kingexcellence(m), Scholarforever, dave07(m), borntosuccess(m), OBAGADAFFI, Kbworld, GreatMahmud, riseagain, ayukdaboss(m), Femiii, eezor(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27