



Chief Olufolake Solanke became the first female lawyer to be conferred with Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in March 1981.



Chief Solanke who was born in Abeokuta on 29th March 1932, is a female trailblazer, who has broken glass ceilings, and has many numerous achievements including the National honour of the Commander of the Order of Niger. In 1972, Solanke was appointed the first Commissioner of Western State and chairperson of the Western Nigeria Television Broadcasting Corporation (WNTBC).



On the international scene, Chief Folake Solanke became a source of pride for Nigerian woman and Africans as a whole when on July 21st 1994 she became the 42nd president of Zonta International, an organization that focus primarily on advancing the status of women, the first non – Caucasian to be elected to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1919.



Chief Folake Solanke has broken gender barriers to become a role model, making positive impact in our society. Join us in celebrating Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, OON, CON at 85.





