Olufolake Solanke Celebrates Her 85th Birthday (Photos)
The Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, celebrated with an icon, Chief Olufolake Solanke, the first female SAN in Nigeria, on her 85th birthday.
Chief Olufolake Solanke became the first female lawyer to be conferred with Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in March 1981.
Chief Solanke who was born in Abeokuta on 29th March 1932, is a female trailblazer, who has broken glass ceilings, and has many numerous achievements including the National honour of the Commander of the Order of Niger. In 1972, Solanke was appointed the first Commissioner of Western State and chairperson of the Western Nigeria Television Broadcasting Corporation (WNTBC).
On the international scene, Chief Folake Solanke became a source of pride for Nigerian woman and Africans as a whole when on July 21st 1994 she became the 42nd president of Zonta International, an organization that focus primarily on advancing the status of women, the first non – Caucasian to be elected to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1919.
Chief Folake Solanke has broken gender barriers to become a role model, making positive impact in our society. Join us in celebrating Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, OON, CON at 85.
you are living a fulfilled life grandma
happy birthday to you ..
Happy birthday to an Icon and great woman.
Happy belated
birthday
Happy born day
hbd
No be woman be this?
Gone are those days when women had morals and goals and pursued their dreams with vigours!
Our future mothers are now chewing gum babes and pests!
Happy Birthday Ma!
Happy Birthday
Cool I'm right behind you
I won't fail my children.... Noooooooooo
Why afonjas always be the first in everything?. I too love this ppl. Some ppl won't love this.
Happy birthday ma
Before opening the thread I already knew it was going to be a Yoruba woman. As an Igbo man, I must confess that when it comes to success stories, the Yoruba's are pacesetters, but when it concerns crime and other evil vices, we Igbos take the lead.
HBD ma,
I love my country will keep producing best brain around the world in any field.
#Keepthechange SAN
Happy 85th Ma'am.
God continue to bless you.
But if nigerian system fails you nkọ?
