Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo
|Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by ObiOmaMu: 3:37pm
Ex-Big brother Naija housemate, ThinTallTony's wife shared this beautiful family photo to mark their son, Mayson's 2nd birthday.
Mayson turned 2 years old 3 days ago... Lovely family..
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-thintalltony-wife-and-kids-in.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:39pm
Okay so we should boil pringles abi?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Ashleydolls(f): 3:47pm
ObiOmaMu:When will Thin Tall Tony share it?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by richommie(m): 3:49pm
Cute family
Happy birthday in arrears bwoY
#YOLO
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by mokoshalb(m): 3:51pm
roses are red violets are blue, nice
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Teekrayne(m): 3:51pm
Iranu..... How does dis return our looted funds
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by NightRains(m): 3:51pm
Seen
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by iamnicer: 3:51pm
THE ENTIRE STUFF THAT WAS DONE IN BBNaija HOUSE
WAS ALL POLITICAL, THE WIFE WAS AWARE OF THE PLAN.
THOUGH THE PLAN GOT FOILED SHAAAAAAR
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Houseofglam7: 3:51pm
After e deny dem abi
They're not all dead after all
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Oceancorp: 3:51pm
ok no wahala
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Ayantoyeopeyem(f): 3:51pm
God bless those children in Jesus name. Amen.
They r cute.
I so much love children.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by tribalistseun: 3:52pm
Let me see any haters here
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by ndujekwu(m): 3:52pm
Nice one; His wife is such an understanding woman; who knows when it's business and deals with it as business..
Wailers and Moralists.... food don show for una oo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Theblackstalln: 3:53pm
Nice family pic
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by PublicAssurance: 3:53pm
Beautiful Family. Best Wish to Triple T! Una don do Niaja proud!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by piperson(m): 3:53pm
nairaland try oo, make dem famous by force
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by tribalistseun: 3:54pm
Ashleydolls:they are one, get used to that. Una no succeed in breaking his family. Ntooo who get that Dino meleye picture, I need am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Jagaban01(m): 3:54pm
ObiOmaMu:Bisola, com nd see o
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Tenim47(m): 3:54pm
yam is now costly
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by MrTypist: 3:54pm
So this guy is now a celebrity like this o according to Nairaland.
Can someone tell me what he is being celebrated for?
And what positive impact is he contributing to the Nigerian economy?
So much for the wife and kids he publicly denied because of 25 million that he didn't get at the end of the day.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by tribalistseun: 3:55pm
Teekrayne:the one wey you save abi?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Nma27(f): 3:56pm
Family over haters
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by BUTCHCASSIDY: 3:56pm
He should be renamed Simon the denier
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by cubby4(f): 3:56pm
hmmm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by paschal47(m): 3:56pm
To all those girls waiting for TTT's home to be broken, I say may thunder fire you
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Brownbarbie97(f): 3:57pm
The kain stroke wey Bisola go get when she finds out "her" TTT is married with kids ehn
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by beautiful232(f): 3:58pm
cute family ...I want
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by permsec: 3:58pm
Seems the boy has mesut Ozil kind of eyes.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by bayocanny: 3:58pm
What exactly is the moral of this thread?
Op, use your sense next time before u post rubbish, anyways, is not your fault let me blame the idi.ot mod that push it to front page
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by Ashleydolls(f): 3:59pm
tribalistseun:Stop acting all serious. It was just a question you could have treated it as rhetoric
|Re: Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo by ikennaf1(m): 3:59pm
ndujekwu:
Nothing business about your diick being suckedd. Except between prostitute and client.
