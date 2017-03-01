Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo (22206 Views)

Mayson turned 2 years old 3 days ago... Lovely family..





Okay so we should boil pringles abi?

43 Likes 1 Share

ObiOmaMu:

ThinTallTony's wife shared When will Thin Tall Tony share it? When will Thin Tall Tony share it? 28 Likes 1 Share





Happy birthday in arrears bwoY







#YOLO Cute familyHappy birthday in arrears bwoY#YOLO 1 Like 1 Share

roses are red violets are blue, nice



Iranu..... How does dis return our looted funds 1 Like

Seen





THE ENTIRE STUFF THAT WAS DONE IN BBNaija HOUSE



WAS ALL POLITICAL, THE WIFE WAS AWARE OF THE PLAN.



THOUGH THE PLAN GOT FOILED SHAAAAAAR



1 Like





They're not all dead after all After e deny dem abiThey're not all dead after all 3 Likes

ok no wahala

God bless those children in Jesus name. Amen.

They r cute.

I so much love children. 5 Likes 1 Share

Let me see any haters here 3 Likes

Nice one; His wife is such an understanding woman; who knows when it's business and deals with it as business..



Wailers and Moralists.... food don show for una oo 4 Likes

Nice family pic 3 Likes

Beautiful Family. Best Wish to Triple T! Una don do Niaja proud! 2 Likes

nairaland try oo, make dem famous by force

Ashleydolls:

When will Thin Tall Tony share it? they are one, get used to that. Una no succeed in breaking his family. Ntooo who get that Dino meleye picture, I need am they are one, get used to that. Una no succeed in breaking his family. Ntooo who get that Dino meleye picture, I need am 1 Like

ObiOmaMu:

Bisola, com nd see o Bisola, com nd see o 4 Likes 1 Share

yam is now costly 1 Like

So this guy is now a celebrity like this o according to Nairaland.



Can someone tell me what he is being celebrated for?



And what positive impact is he contributing to the Nigerian economy?



So much for the wife and kids he publicly denied because of 25 million that he didn't get at the end of the day. 1 Like

Teekrayne:

Iranu..... How does dis return our looted funds the one wey you save abi? the one wey you save abi?

Family over haters 3 Likes

He should be renamed Simon the denier 1 Like

hmmm

To all those girls waiting for TTT's home to be broken, I say may thunder fire you

The kain stroke wey Bisola go get when she finds out "her" TTT is married with kids ehn 1 Like

cute family ...I want

Seems the boy has mesut Ozil kind of eyes. 1 Like

What exactly is the moral of this thread?

Op, use your sense next time before u post rubbish, anyways, is not your fault let me blame the idi.ot mod that push it to front page 2 Likes

tribalistseun:

they are one, get used to that. Una no succeed in breaking his family. Ntooo who get that Dino meleye picture, I need am Stop acting all serious. It was just a question you could have treated it as rhetoric Stop acting all serious. It was just a question you could have treated it as rhetoric