How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by Kazrem(m): 3:54pm On Mar 31
By Kazeem Abolore
In the last 7 years I have worked in 3 different schools and at different capacities and if fate had me to go back to any of them, they would gladly and honourably welcome me (not bragging). I know this because we still have interactions. This is not because they did not employ other people, perhaps better ones, but simply because I set standards that made me almost indispensable. I remember what a former boss said the day I went to drop my resignation letter to her. She said, “I still enjoy your work here and would like to still have you here …”
Did I have superior qualification? No, for there were colleagues who had higher education.
Did I have more experience? No, there were staff that had better experience on the job than I.
Did I have superior knowledge? Probably Yes. For I have read books on personal effectiveness and also met people with excellent human relations skills and more importantly, used the knowledge I grabbed from them.
There are 3 things I realized made me almost indispensable at my places of work and I will share them with you.
Genuine Interest in Pupils
Irrespective of the kind of student; slow learner, fast learner or average learner, I had real interest in them. I was (am) so in love with my pupils that I asked of their wellbeing at home, their birthdays and noted them… Why shouldn’t I have genuine interest in them? Weren’t they the reason I was in class? Weren’t they the reason I got paid and could pay bills? But aside the material reasons for really liking them, I see them as my children and wouldn’t want my children to be poor academically.
Working to Express and Not to Impress
I remember in one of the places I had worked, my boss was a lover of eye-service. She must see you teaching in class else you are not hardworking. In spite of that, I didn’t work to impress her, rather I worked to express myself and fulfill the purpose for which I was employed. Many of my colleagues then did what she wanted but not me, I believed I had impressed her in my interview so what was the need to do eye-service again. As a result of being expressive, I gained her love and she considered me one of her best employees in the space of almost 2 years working with her.
A Great and Indomitable Attitude
This perhaps was (is) my greatest asset. I don’t dwell too much on negativity in my places of work – and at any place for that matter. Why should I when focusing on negativity would not bear me fruits? I had been transferred from a higher class to lower class in a school (from Basic 5 to 3) and I didn’t over react, only took the positive side of it. A fellow who was transferred to Basic 5 from 6 couldn’t take it and he remained despised by the boss. I was in that lower class when I became the secretary of the school and also chaired the finance committee – positions I couldn’t attain when I was teaching Basic 5.
This is how I was almost indispensable at my places of work and I believe you too can if you have genuine interest in what you do, work to express and not to impress and have an upbeat attitude.
Kazeem Abolore is an innovative teacher, creative writer and personal effectiveness strategist.
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by faithfancy(f): 7:27am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by Deivid10(m): 7:28am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by Ppresh2017(f): 7:29am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by JewelRegi(f): 7:29am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by holatimmy(f): 7:29am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by moralistic: 7:30am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by Tuham(m): 7:33am
The last place where i worked as a Teacher, the woman wey own the place no believe say i fit teach like that with my kind of qualification. Teaching is all about genuine interest, it can be seen in your eyes and felt in your behavior. If not to say, Man must move on, am getting addicted with the kids so much that i find it hard to leave them.
The first time a pupil walked up to me and said "Master, me and my friends like the way you teaches us", my heart turned into a butter placed inside an hot pan and Melts..
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by herkeem99(m): 7:34am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by tetula123(m): 7:34am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by ExAngel007(f): 7:36am
I think i need to apply this strategy at work.
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by onegig(m): 7:37am
Why would you want to be indispensable at a job that's not your own?
I really don't get the idea behind such thoughts. If you are indispensable then you won't grow. It should be easy to replace or fill your role so you can concentrate or higher things instead of bugging yourself down with same thing for a lifetime. Do you know what it feels to hear that the chemistry teacher is the only one that knows how to turn on the switch and they have to scurry round to find you anytime there is an issue?
Be dispensable. Learn new things, teach others what you already know and pass those roles over to someone else. That's the way you grow. That is what gets people promoted to the height of a career. They pass on knowledge and acquire higher ones..Not hugging all the limelight and being Mrs most capable. You would just be stuck in the same place
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by BigBelleControl(m): 7:42am
I'm equally a teacher and I was able to pick some positives from the write up. However, it may not work in all aspect of teachings and it also depends on the kind of educational set up you're involved in. For instance , point one will be difficult to do in a school where young adults are taught. All the same, good points you have there.
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by abouzaid: 7:45am
success in a private school is all about eye service and psycophancy to the owner. very bad.
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by shadeyinka(m): 7:49am
Kazrem:
I am of the opinion that good teachers are born and not made. No amount of degree in Education will make a non gifted personality a good teacher.
Its more about the attitude, and genue love to touch the lives of the students. That cannot be taught.
Kudos to you.
I honestly wish that our schools do not accept teachers mainly because they read NCE or had a B.End but because they can teach the subject they profess. A little guidance in the rudiments of teaching and learning (in-house Teaching and Learning Education Class would do these kinds)
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by sakalisis(m): 7:50am
Re: How To Become Practically Indispensable As A Teacher by dokunbam(m): 7:51am
Tuham:
Hmmm, I love kids
I would like to teach them computer stuff, how computer works etc
I did same for my sister's kid, Now they are in Borden School(Secondary school), each time they are on holidays. They always want me around, ask questions, show me their books and all
