EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by rem44: 3:57pm
1. BENEDICT PETERS
The public is hereby notified that Mr. Benedict Peters, whose photograph appeas above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Dark complexioned Peters is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, diversion of funds and money laundering. He hails from Abakiliki LGA of Ebonyi state. His last known address is No. 8B Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

2. JOHNSON O SALAKO

The public is hereby notified that Mr. Johnson Olusegun Salako whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

50years old Salako is wanted for ALLEGED FRAUD. He is dark in complexion, speaks Yoruba and English language fluently and his known address is No. 6 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.


Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission at its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809332644 (0809EFCCNIG), 08183322644 (0818EFCCNIG), 09-9044751, 09-9044752, 09-9044753 or e-mail info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/these-2-men-are-wanted-by-efcc-for.html

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Nne5(f): 3:59pm
This is serious.



WANTED!
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by brostheo(m): 4:00pm
Nor be matter of dropping plenty number, how much them go pay me if I see them??

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 4:02pm
By now they must have crossed the red sea. Good luck in finding them

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by CarolineOlawale(f): 4:04pm
I thought I'd see flatrons here.

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by cuedish: 4:04pm
rem44:

Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission at its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809332644 (0809EFCCNIG), 08183322644 (0818EFCCNIG), 09-9044751, 09-9044752, 09-9044753 or e-mail info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.


Them dey find scape goat Rat
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by NCANChairman(m): 4:41pm
Johnson Olusegun Salako and Benedict peters

Name checked as one westerner and one easterner. Will become subjects of the Onikuje once they are apprehended.

NCAN Chairman

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:42pm
Lost Indigenes of Kwara state.

Flat chests.

See their CONE heads, coninhos.

See their Asiwaju eyes.

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nasha1: 5:44pm
CarolineOlawale:
I thought I'd see flatrons here.

u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable.

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by easyfem: 5:47pm
Magu is working ,

click like if its true and share if na lie

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by meskana212(m): 5:47pm
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by jidebond: 5:48pm
Big thieves see their address

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by jidebond: 5:48pm
Big thieves see their address .

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by GreenMavro: 5:48pm
grin

How i look when i remember the % am going to collect for blowing the whistle of their fradulent transaction grin grin grin

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by fuckerstard: 5:48pm
Parkview uhmm, e easy for person to live on adeola odeku street VI? Unless na aboki wey dey guard the place grin

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by princechurchill(m): 5:48pm
When the crime is from the two u tag it WEAST..

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Adelawysb: 5:48pm
I know this guy's oo. But make efcc agree to pay me 5M I go give them info about them.
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by fuckerstard: 5:48pm
jidebond:
Big thieves see their address

The address ehn.

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by sheyinoni(m): 5:49pm
nasha1:


u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable.
Haba buh y?
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:49pm
EFCC are really working
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by DCNM(m): 5:49pm
Wow! Amazing HEAD @First picture , i first think say the man wear Helmet.

grin grin grin
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nobsalis(f): 5:49pm
gh
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by AkachukwuD(m): 5:50pm
CarolineOlawale:
I thought I'd see flatrons here.

I pity your destiny. Must you comment to show how foolish you are

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:50pm
Afonja's reaction after running into the thread to mock another tribe only to find out the name of the perpetrators .


Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by sassiemyk: 5:50pm
If they are not senators, Governors or presidents, or even ministers or commissioners, we don't wanna hear what money or monies they stole or diverted. And wait ooo, with whose call credit will I make the call if I see any of them? Who will take care of the transport fare to police station? How am I even sure that police won't arrest anyone dat goes to tell dem?. Chai, naija my country...
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Moving4: 5:50pm
Ok we will
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nasha1: 5:50pm
sheyinoni:

Haba buh y?

read her/his profile
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by TippyTop(m): 5:50pm
Muhammadu Buhari
Wanted for Ruining the Nigerian Economy

Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Spuggie: 5:50pm
CarolineOlawale:
I thought I'd see flatrons here.

will you ever grow up? jeez
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Sirpaul(m): 5:50pm
Finally Busted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

anyways na deir palava


Happy New Month my people!////|||||||\\\\\
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 5:50pm
Well it's a 1-1 draw! Afonja 1-1 IPod.
Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by yeyeboi(m): 5:51pm
Ok

