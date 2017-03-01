Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) (5211 Views)

The public is hereby notified that Mr. Benedict Peters, whose photograph appeas above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dark complexioned Peters is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, diversion of funds and money laundering. He hails from Abakiliki LGA of Ebonyi state. His last known address is No. 8B Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.



2. JOHNSON O SALAKO



The public is hereby notified that Mr. Johnson Olusegun Salako whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



50years old Salako is wanted for ALLEGED FRAUD. He is dark in complexion, speaks Yoruba and English language fluently and his known address is No. 6 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.





Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission at its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809332644 (0809EFCCNIG), 08183322644 (0818EFCCNIG), 09-9044751, 09-9044752, 09-9044753 or e-mail info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.





This is serious.







WANTED!

Nor be matter of dropping plenty number, how much them go pay me if I see them?? 13 Likes

By now they must have crossed the red sea. Good luck in finding them 3 Likes

I thought I'd see flatrons here. 2 Likes

Them dey find scape goat Rat Them dey find scapeRat

Johnson Olusegun Salako and Benedict peters



Name checked as one westerner and one easterner. Will become subjects of the Onikuje once they are apprehended.



NCAN Chairman 8 Likes

Lost Indigenes of Kwara state.



Flat chests.



See their CONE heads, coninhos.



See their Asiwaju eyes. 1 Like

CarolineOlawale:

I thought I'd see flatrons here.

u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable. u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable. 12 Likes

Magu is working ,



click like if its true and share if na lie 6 Likes

.

Big thieves see their address 2 Likes

Big thieves see their address . 1 Like





How i look when i remember the % am going to collect for blowing the whistle of their fradulent transaction How i look when i remember the % am going to collect for blowing the whistle of their fradulent transaction

Parkview uhmm, e easy for person to live on adeola odeku street VI? Unless na aboki wey dey guard the place 1 Like

When the crime is from the two u tag it WEAST.. 3 Likes

I know this guy's oo. But make efcc agree to pay me 5M I go give them info about them.

jidebond:

Big thieves see their address

The address ehn. The address ehn. 1 Like

nasha1:





u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable. Haba buh y? Haba buh y?

EFCC are really working





Wow! Amazing HEAD @First picture , i first think say the man wear Helmet.

gh

CarolineOlawale:

I thought I'd see flatrons here.

I pity your destiny. Must you comment to show how foolish you are I pity your destiny. Must you comment to show how foolish you are 2 Likes







Afonja's reaction after running into the thread to mock another tribe only to find out the name of the perpetrators . 18 Likes

If they are not senators, Governors or presidents, or even ministers or commissioners, we don't wanna hear what money or monies they stole or diverted. And wait ooo, with whose call credit will I make the call if I see any of them? Who will take care of the transport fare to police station? How am I even sure that police won't arrest anyone dat goes to tell dem?. Chai, naija my country...

Ok we will

sheyinoni:



Haba buh y?

read her/his profile read her/his profile

Muhammadu Buhari

Wanted for Ruining the Nigerian Economy



Wanted for Ruining the Nigerian Economy 2 Likes

CarolineOlawale:

I thought I'd see flatrons here.

will you ever grow up? jeez will you ever grow up? jeez

Finally Busted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



anyways na deir palava





Happy New Month my people!////|||||||\\\\\

Well it's a 1-1 draw! Afonja 1-1 IPod.