₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,560 members, 3,451,372 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 06:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) (5211 Views)
2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) / EFCC Declares Elfreda Lolo-Sekibo Wanted (Photo) / Igbinedion Gets 6-year Jail Term Over Money Laundering (1) (2) (3) (4)
|EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by rem44: 3:57pm
1. BENEDICT PETERS
The public is hereby notified that Mr. Benedict Peters, whose photograph appeas above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Dark complexioned Peters is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, diversion of funds and money laundering. He hails from Abakiliki LGA of Ebonyi state. His last known address is No. 8B Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.
2. JOHNSON O SALAKO
The public is hereby notified that Mr. Johnson Olusegun Salako whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
50years old Salako is wanted for ALLEGED FRAUD. He is dark in complexion, speaks Yoruba and English language fluently and his known address is No. 6 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission at its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809332644 (0809EFCCNIG), 08183322644 (0818EFCCNIG), 09-9044751, 09-9044752, 09-9044753 or e-mail info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/these-2-men-are-wanted-by-efcc-for.html
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Nne5(f): 3:59pm
This is serious.
WANTED!
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by brostheo(m): 4:00pm
Nor be matter of dropping plenty number, how much them go pay me if I see them??
13 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 4:02pm
By now they must have crossed the red sea. Good luck in finding them
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by CarolineOlawale(f): 4:04pm
I thought I'd see flatrons here.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by cuedish: 4:04pm
rem44:
Them dey find scape
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by NCANChairman(m): 4:41pm
Johnson Olusegun Salako and Benedict peters
Name checked as one westerner and one easterner. Will become subjects of the Onikuje once they are apprehended.
NCAN Chairman
8 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:42pm
Lost Indigenes of Kwara state.
Flat chests.
See their CONE heads, coninhos.
See their Asiwaju eyes.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nasha1: 5:44pm
CarolineOlawale:
u will soon die with ur obsession, and u wonder why u are still poor? u will die hating nd miserable.
12 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by easyfem: 5:47pm
Magu is working ,
click like if its true and share if na lie
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by meskana212(m): 5:47pm
.
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by jidebond: 5:48pm
Big thieves see their address
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by jidebond: 5:48pm
Big thieves see their address .
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by GreenMavro: 5:48pm
How i look when i remember the % am going to collect for blowing the whistle of their fradulent transaction
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by fuckerstard: 5:48pm
Parkview uhmm, e easy for person to live on adeola odeku street VI? Unless na aboki wey dey guard the place
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by princechurchill(m): 5:48pm
When the crime is from the two u tag it WEAST..
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Adelawysb: 5:48pm
I know this guy's oo. But make efcc agree to pay me 5M I go give them info about them.
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by fuckerstard: 5:48pm
jidebond:
The address ehn.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by sheyinoni(m): 5:49pm
nasha1:Haba buh y?
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:49pm
EFCC are really working
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by DCNM(m): 5:49pm
Wow! Amazing HEAD @First picture , i first think say the man wear Helmet.
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nobsalis(f): 5:49pm
gh
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by AkachukwuD(m): 5:50pm
CarolineOlawale:
I pity your destiny. Must you comment to show how foolish you are
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:50pm
Afonja's reaction after running into the thread to mock another tribe only to find out the name of the perpetrators .
18 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by sassiemyk: 5:50pm
If they are not senators, Governors or presidents, or even ministers or commissioners, we don't wanna hear what money or monies they stole or diverted. And wait ooo, with whose call credit will I make the call if I see any of them? Who will take care of the transport fare to police station? How am I even sure that police won't arrest anyone dat goes to tell dem?. Chai, naija my country...
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Moving4: 5:50pm
Ok we will
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by nasha1: 5:50pm
sheyinoni:
read her/his profile
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by TippyTop(m): 5:50pm
Muhammadu Buhari
Wanted for Ruining the Nigerian Economy
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Spuggie: 5:50pm
CarolineOlawale:
will you ever grow up? jeez
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by Sirpaul(m): 5:50pm
Finally Busted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
anyways na deir palava
Happy New Month my people!////|||||||\\\\\
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 5:50pm
Well it's a 1-1 draw! Afonja 1-1 IPod.
|Re: EFCC Declares 2 Men Wanted For Fraud,Diversion Of Fund & Money Laundering(pics) by yeyeboi(m): 5:51pm
Ok
10 Countries With Highest Rape Crime. Guess The No.1 Country / Picture Of A Girl Molested&Tortured To Death With A Huge WOOD In Private Part / Police Rescue Seven-month-old Baby From Kidnapper
Viewing this topic: dgsam255, FreshGreen, LastSurvivor11, tonygb(m), abbawaziri, erooOluwa(m), FX(m), Lexxie247(m), EnkayDezign, soniawarmate, smartmey61(m), Oyind18, Gwill86, whoisuche, LebanonCedars2(m), Kenshinmunac, tiwiex, mohciz69(m), Edwin984(m), Rhips, tony9k, mtngloetiartel, mickey05, taayourty(m), Etizz, toloohthegreat, Deluxewize(m), osemoses1234(m), frinx, Fran6ik, 2emgee(m), slurryeye, mufasapapasanta(m), shinebabe(f), Kemimarch16(f), yimikaa, Swahili0(f), Andyoa, Jamiubond009(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Xcelinteriors(f), SaintMorris, upuphim(m), amokemi(m), hatbricker(m), policy12, oz4real83(m), proudlyND(m), vizboy(m), a4jasper(m), Excelento(m), uvbiakpo, Godstraight(m), isblog(m), CplusJason(m), steppins, Saintocd(m), masnaseeker, olapluto(m), nnacent(m), gbosaa(m), derhyma, Otiwaikuku, rynno(m), miblolo(f), Freshwhyte(m), Oildichotomy(m), Dontbeused, nanponv, mustybay(m), SmartMugu, StCapital, oluwaseun8(m), dorodee(m), wizteen99(m), michaeljarrett, yinkus204(m), overdrive(m), seanbabz, tsmith(f), Debbime(f), gentlepraise, desmondokonkwo, Opracus(f), Sesandennis, DrChatNuff, qualityovenbake(m), Farrang, ewen, papadee93(m), piratez, jerseyboy, ginggerxy, FrontPageLawyer(m), ayoekklesia(m), MdzoughAdi(m), macIB(m), Umuogbe, odohemma(m), amaifehenry(m), Dudeweedlmao(m), kenniology(m), Forex2020247, Psyrus(m), simadokwu, Mharthings(m), Jchi9876, mjay(m), pinkguy(m), ehisdan(m), Babanick, bolaadebiyi, Appliedmaths(m), ernie4life(m), beamtopola, Bonatti(m), branham890, peace2all(m), zekepio, mustybaba55, FKseun(m), SIRKAY98(m), stopit, stephen53, Mrchippychappy(m), Geogeo1, emperorchedda(m), sw, SoniaJames(f), Lacomus(m), shittu05, ngwababe, uwaj54, james17, FirstCounsel(m), shashabae(f), StainlessH(m), sleekdre, Oluwasaeon(m), iraseotoikhila(m), BoombGodpikin, Isantimkiet, freeamine, mrford50, sammyhands, megareal(f), skippo47, Wisdomxy(m), tuzinde, mexdon(m), eniaforolo, biomustry, gambus007(m), Toluabigr8(m), hombre(m), Tloc(m), adeyemmiesam(m), naturalhealth7, umoslink, AshiwajuFoward, stonemasonn(m), omololu251, dspeaker(m), Moso(m), megafone, piazon, adrian3000, chronique(m), blithe, fadbuk, Babalagzy, omotobi1(f), Fireball(f), vickylincon(m), Ebulonse(m), Ajasco222, princejones(m), jennyswt(f), ogabomboi, legendsilver(m), mokoshalb(m), divicode, Hoddor, BCISLTD, meeky007(m), Techguyz(m), ladyprosper, Nazeren, guy30stainless(m), akinleye12345(m), skitkid2(m), bahyor, phlamingboy(m), lagbaja(m), AreaFada2, greenhope(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), axhead(m) and 353 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18