Following the Dino Melaye certificate saga, a twitter user named those respectable citizens whom he felt graduated with a 3rd class degree. The wealthy philanthropist Elumelu reacted with seriousness to the trending post. See below;



My own grade na fυcking pυssy First Class 7 Likes





Ps-People in this part of the world mistake 'retentive memory' for 'intelligence', the fact that you can go to school, study a particular syllabus and pass examinations doesnt make you 'intelligent'. Intelligence is very dynamic and cuts across various fields of study, both 'practical' and theory......... In lay mans terms "You fit sabi book make you nor get sense" Baba nor wan hear say dem mix am with the ''olodos"Ps-People in this part of the world mistake 'retentive memory' for 'intelligence', the fact that you can go to school, study a particular syllabus and pass examinations doesnt make you 'intelligent'. Intelligence is very dynamic and cuts across various fields of study, both 'practical' and theory.........In lay mans terms "You fit sabi book make you nor get sense" 26 Likes 1 Share

What difference does it make, the man is a billionaire for Christ sake 1 Like





Graduated with first class. Best

Graduated with 2.1. Better

Graduated with 2.2. Good

Graduated with 3rd class. Keep on moving....



Live your life.....



I tire with this class class stuffs!!!! Lol.... The man tire.Graduated with first class. BestGraduated with 2.1. BetterGraduated with 2.2. GoodGraduated with 3rd class. Keep on moving....Live your life.....I tire with this class class stuffs!!!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

dem wan spoil this man shine 1 Like

That's amebor Nigerians for you. Lousy busybodies! 2 Likes

The billionaire even get time to reply her,her papa way get 1st class how much he get for he account?











Anyways the girl don get her aim,she don get attention 9 Likes



It would have been more interesting for Tony Elumelu to tell us his grade.

Some people can spoil person name. Oga no mind dem, na country wen will find ourselves, where everything is possible

Na who dey start all dis lies sef

ILoveToFuCcK:

My own grade na fυcking pυssy First Class who dash you first class, becos first class dont loveffuck who dash you first class, becos first class dont loveffuck

he should be arrested

He understood the fact that most Nigerians have failure in retentive memory....



They can stereotype!!!



That's how they also stereotyped Wole soyinka to be a third class graduate....the man came out sometimes last year to deny and debunk some lies....



It's just an excuse for failures who used all their time frolicking with assholes while on camppus 10 Likes 1 Share

so what is the blantant "true".......ode

At least, he go school

in advanced countries u rarely hear about grades. no be this same nigeria people dey go waste money and time for school with nothing to show for it. be the label graduate. shior 1 Like

t

3rd class is not a barrier to achieving your dreams and great things.. 1 Like

The person that rant this rubbish on social media is the most stupid and useless person on planet earth. The man is already a billionaire and the is the most important thing. Is better i have third class or even pass and become a billionaire than to have first class and be poor.

What matters is how successul u are finacially.











Who first class help.

Eyah

Chai... Everybody wants to claim I TOO KNOW on top another person matter.

Same poo was said about Prof wole soyinka

Show us yr certificate

This day, all our politicians are now having a surrogate certificate whereby their acquired professional cert can not boast of practising in their field.



Few of them are:

Bukola Saraki, a medical doctor who can not fix a drip on patient



Goodluck Jonathan, zoologist who can not manage a pet range



Sambo, an Arch who can not design a bungalow



Name others you know

When I say all these men re with us here on Naira land I knew what I was saying!!!! 1 Like

soberdrunk:

Baba nor wan hear say dem mix am with the ''olodos"



Ps-People in this part of the world mistake 'retentive memory' for 'intelligence', the fact that you can go to school, study a particular syllabus and pass examinations doesnt make you 'intelligent'. Intelligence is very dynamic and cuts across various fields of study, both 'practical' and theory......... In lay mans terms "You fit sabi book make you nor get sense"





The fact that you cant read, understand, assimilate what you read and then "put it down" in response to exam questions that yo are asked......... leading to your failure and eventual "Pass/3rd Class" graduation, is hardly a reflection of an intelligent person!



If you cant overcome "basic tests" that all your mates could overcome in school .... how would you claim to be able to overcome more serious, life-challenges?

Just look at our NASS and you will see what a critical-mass of "people of average cranial ability" can do to a nation.



Your "Class of Degree" is also a "part-measure" of your level of intelligence , take it or leave it.



Well, l know "3rd Class materials" will always claim "I am Tony Elumelu"!

But they forget that any fool can make/jam money in a very corrupt environment like Nigeria ....

Ok

I don't know which myth is more pronounced in Nigeria.

Nigeria lost 100 to 1 to India and the balls changed to lion and only Mudashiru overcame with the juju in his leg to score the only goal we had and India was then banned from football.

Or

Wole Soyinka graduating with a 3rd class.



Or that Philip Emeagwali is the "father of the internet".



That got me thinking, what other lies have been peddled as facts in Nigeria given that we are also too lazy to do independent research on issues.

One word, "Pathetic." 1 Like