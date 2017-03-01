₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by dainformant(m): 6:56pm
Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Heirs Holdings Ltd, Tony Elumelu, was forced to defend himself after he was categorized among the notable Nigerians who graduated with a Third class from their respective universities.
Following the Dino Melaye certificate saga, a twitter user named those respectable citizens whom he felt graduated with a 3rd class degree. The wealthy philanthropist Elumelu reacted with seriousness to the trending post. See below;
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by dainformant(m): 6:57pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by ILoveToFuCcK: 6:59pm
My own grade na fυcking pυssy First Class
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by soberdrunk(m): 6:59pm
Baba nor wan hear say dem mix am with the ''olodos"
Ps-People in this part of the world mistake 'retentive memory' for 'intelligence', the fact that you can go to school, study a particular syllabus and pass examinations doesnt make you 'intelligent'. Intelligence is very dynamic and cuts across various fields of study, both 'practical' and theory......... In lay mans terms "You fit sabi book make you nor get sense"
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by iykofias(m): 7:00pm
What difference does it make, the man is a billionaire for Christ sake
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by anotherydz(m): 7:00pm
Lol.... The man tire.
Graduated with first class. Best
Graduated with 2.1. Better
Graduated with 2.2. Good
Graduated with 3rd class. Keep on moving....
Live your life.....
I tire with this class class stuffs!!!!
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by ChangeIsCostant: 7:01pm
dem wan spoil this man shine
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Splinz(m): 7:02pm
That's amebor Nigerians for you. Lousy busybodies!
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by brostheo(m): 7:03pm
The billionaire even get time to reply her,her papa way get 1st class how much he get for he account?
Anyways the girl don get her aim,she don get attention
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by TRADELYN: 7:05pm
It would have been more interesting for Tony Elumelu to tell us his grade.
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by ufuosman(m): 7:06pm
Some people can spoil person name. Oga no mind dem, na country wen will find ourselves, where everything is possible
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by SuperSuave(m): 7:10pm
Na who dey start all dis lies sef
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Jesusloveyou: 7:28pm
ILoveToFuCcK:who dash you first class, becos first class dont loveffuck
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Idydarling(f): 7:34pm
he should be arrested
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by dolphinife: 7:43pm
He understood the fact that most Nigerians have failure in retentive memory....
They can stereotype!!!
That's how they also stereotyped Wole soyinka to be a third class graduate....the man came out sometimes last year to deny and debunk some lies....
It's just an excuse for failures who used all their time frolicking with assholes while on camppus
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by rattlesnake(m): 8:03pm
so what is the blantant "true".......ode
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by winkmart: 8:03pm
At least, he go school
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by ednut1(m): 8:04pm
in advanced countries u rarely hear about grades. no be this same nigeria people dey go waste money and time for school with nothing to show for it. be the label graduate. shior
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Bigajeff(m): 8:04pm
t
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by obafemee80(m): 8:05pm
3rd class is not a barrier to achieving your dreams and great things..
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:06pm
The person that rant this rubbish on social media is the most stupid and useless person on planet earth. The man is already a billionaire and the is the most important thing. Is better i have third class or even pass and become a billionaire than to have first class and be poor.
What matters is how successul u are finacially.
Who first class help.
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by emeijeh(m): 8:06pm
Eyah
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Dandsome: 8:07pm
Chai... Everybody wants to claim I TOO KNOW on top another person matter.
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Elnino4ladies: 8:07pm
Same poo was said about Prof wole soyinka
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by ikorodureporta: 8:07pm
Show us yr certificate
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by reyscrub(m): 8:10pm
This day, all our politicians are now having a surrogate certificate whereby their acquired professional cert can not boast of practising in their field.
Few of them are:
Bukola Saraki, a medical doctor who can not fix a drip on patient
Goodluck Jonathan, zoologist who can not manage a pet range
Sambo, an Arch who can not design a bungalow
Name others you know
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Qmerit(m): 8:10pm
When I say all these men re with us here on Naira land I knew what I was saying!!!!
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Daboomb: 8:13pm
soberdrunk:
The fact that you cant read, understand, assimilate what you read and then "put it down" in response to exam questions that yo are asked......... leading to your failure and eventual "Pass/3rd Class" graduation, is hardly a reflection of an intelligent person!
If you cant overcome "basic tests" that all your mates could overcome in school .... how would you claim to be able to overcome more serious, life-challenges?
Just look at our NASS and you will see what a critical-mass of "people of average cranial ability" can do to a nation.
Your "Class of Degree" is also a "part-measure" of your level of intelligence , take it or leave it.
Well, l know "3rd Class materials" will always claim "I am Tony Elumelu"!
But they forget that any fool can make/jam money in a very corrupt environment like Nigeria ....
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by yeyeboi(m): 8:15pm
Ok
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Eke40seven(m): 8:16pm
I don't know which myth is more pronounced in Nigeria.
Nigeria lost 100 to 1 to India and the balls changed to lion and only Mudashiru overcame with the juju in his leg to score the only goal we had and India was then banned from football.
Or
Wole Soyinka graduating with a 3rd class.
Or that Philip Emeagwali is the "father of the internet".
That got me thinking, what other lies have been peddled as facts in Nigeria given that we are also too lazy to do independent research on issues.
One word, "Pathetic."
|Re: "I Didn't Graduate With 3rd Class" - Tony Elumelu Reacts To Twitter User's Claim by Daboomb: 8:16pm
ednut1:
Those who go to school to waste not just their money, but their time, end-up with a low grade (like Failure/Pass/3rd Class ) .... but those who know why they went to school, come out with brilliant results!
So, chose what you want to get out of School, and you will get it. SIMPLE!
