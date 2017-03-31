Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) (6723 Views)

NDLEA Discovers Cocaine In Man's Anus, Ephedrine In Female Foot Wears. PICS / NDLEA Discovers Drugs In Vegetables, Shoes (pictures) / PHOTOS: NDLEA Discovers 3 Drug Labs Worth Billions In Anambra

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos have discovered cocaine hidden inside the boxer shorts and luggage of a passenger.



Two suspected drug traffickers, jewellery and auto parts dealers have been apprehended in connection with unlawful importation of narcotics.



The suspects according to the Agency are Okonkwo Godwin, 57, an importer of jewellery found with cocaine in his boxer shorts and Nnaemeka David Chinedu, 37, an auto parts dealer who ingested 94 wraps of heroin.



This is one of the largest quantities of drugs ingested by a suspect at the Lagos airport lately.



NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba said that the suspects arrived from Brazil and Uganda with cocaine and heroin respectively.



“Two suspected drug traffickers are currently being interrogated for illegally importing narcotics into the country. Okonkwo Godwin was caught with one wrap of cocaine in his boxer shorts and another inside his bag all weighing 750 grammes.



He was arrested during the inward screening of passengers on a South African Airline flight from Brazil while Nnaemeka David Chinedu was arrested for ingesting ninety-four wraps of heroin weighing 1.595kg during the screening of passengers on Rwand Airline from Uganda” Ahmadu stated.



The 57 year old suspect, Okonkwo Godwin who hid a parcel of cocaine in his boxer shorts told narcotic investigators that he smuggled drugs because of his numerous financial problems.



“I am married with two children but I am in a terrible financial crisis. I used to import jewellery for sale at Trade Fair complex in Lagos and Onitsha main market. Things have changed so drastically that l even finds it difficult to feed my family.



This was what led me into drug trafficking. l was given two wraps of cocaine; one was hidden in my boxer shorts while the other was in my luggage. The agreement was for me to sell the drug and share the proceeds with my partner in Brazil,” Okonkwo stated.



Nnaemeka David Chinedu said that he swallowed 94 wraps of heroin for 450,000 naira out of desperation.



“I ingested drugs for N450, 000 naira because l was desperate. This is my first time of smuggling drugs. I have been selling auto parts in Lagos for the past 15 years but l must admit that things are very rough with me financially. I was paid to smuggle drugs from Uganda to make ends meet,” Nnaemeka explained.



NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) said that the Agency will continue to disappoint the plans of drug traffickers who wish to make money from drug trafficking.



In his words, “NDLEA is working very hard to intercept drugs at all entry points and also arrest every trafficker.



“Those who intend to enrich themselves with proceeds of drugs will end up in detention. The arrests so far made validate our resolve to address the problem of drug trafficking in the country”.



The suspects will soon be charged to court.



lalasticlala 2 Likes

There's just no excuse for crime? abi na only you things tough with? 1 Like

6 Likes 1 Share

Na them them....I no talk o 11 Likes

They are lucky that the penalty for drug offences is not death in Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

The south easterners must do more to educate it's people about the dangers of drug peddling. This is becoming embarrassing. 29 Likes 1 Share

Hustlers

Na THEM.



It must be the Eastern Water they drink. So is there no JEW we can trust? 13 Likes

Omoluabi16:

Very excellent submission! Very excellent submission!

Must it be them?! 17 Likes 1 Share





He should have made use of my system, see my signature

e don happen





They had better search the head well for drugs sef, the shape ain't normal



Ibo kwenu Omo.. See headThey had better search the head well for drugs sef, the shape ain't normalIbo kwenu 13 Likes

t

The average Igbo man is genetically greedy. It's not a matter of acquired habits, it's in their DNA. Notice that all those caught with drugs are usually businessmen who use their business as cover for their crimes.

That's why you find people like Ifeanyi Ubah using Capital Oil to defraud the FG of subsidy payments and Cosmas Maduka defrauding the govt as shown in Oduahgate. Even Innoson too apart from being a vehicle assembler is also a tax and customs evasion guru.



This is not to say there aren't honest Igbos, they are in the minority and are usually derided by the fraudulent majority. The Igbo leaders should stop promoting ill-gotten wealth and granting Chieftaincy titles to criminals. 6 Likes

Na dem, i say na dem, see dem na... By d shape of their head, we shall know dem... Useless ipads 6 Likes

.

[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] OLE See his eye![font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] OLE 1 Like

The name tho, what else can I say..... that's their way and their tribe. Awon eyan Pablo Escoba 5 Likes

Nah them!

I know d Easterners are fund of this crime, but looking at d oblong shape of his skull, I request that his name should be confirmed by a verifiable source 6 Likes

I was going to make a comment but....



Fvck it, no comment.

"Umu Drugs...." 1 Like

When desperation bites hard....

This is recession, they should allow guys to hustle