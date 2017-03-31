₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by ijustdey: 7:01pm
Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos have discovered cocaine hidden inside the boxer shorts and luggage of a passenger.
http://thenationonlineng.net/ndlea-discovers-cocaine-inside-passengers-boxers-luggage/
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by greaterlove001: 7:03pm
There's just no excuse for crime? abi na only you things tough with?
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by hotspec(m): 7:07pm
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:38pm
Na them them....I no talk o
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by qualityovenbake(m): 7:48pm
They are lucky that the penalty for drug offences is not death in Nigeria.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by Omoluabi16(m): 8:03pm
The south easterners must do more to educate it's people about the dangers of drug peddling. This is becoming embarrassing.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 8:15pm
Lol.... See im head like Ishawuru.....
#say no to drugs...
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by TINALETC3(f): 10:24pm
Hustlers
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by 40kobo77: 10:24pm
Na THEM.
The suspects according to the Agency are Okonkwo Godwin, 57, an importer of jewellery found with cocaine in his boxer shorts and Nnaemeka David Chinedu, 37, an auto parts dealer who ingested 94 wraps of heroin.
It must be the Eastern Water they drink. So is there no JEW we can trust?
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by akigbemaru: 10:24pm
Omoluabi16:
Very excellent submission!
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by admax(m): 10:24pm
Must it be them?!
jeftalene(m): 10:24pm
Really
Really
Meanwhile in other news;
Prices of building materials is now on the decline so make effort to start or resume work on your site
See latest prices of building materials in Nigeria and consult a professional on www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com for free.
Success on your project!
Ppresh2017(f): 10:25pm
He should have made use of my system, see my signature
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by lpiffy: 10:25pm
e don happen
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by Scatterscatter(m): 10:25pm
Omo.. See head
They had better search the head well for drugs sef, the shape ain't normal
Ibo kwenu
steju: 10:25pm
wish u same
jeftalene:
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by SUPERPACK: 10:26pm
t
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by OkoYiboz: 10:26pm
Okonkwo Godwin, 57, an importer of jewellery found with cocaine in his boxer shorts;
and
Nnaemeka David Chinedu, 37, an auto parts dealer who ingested 94 wraps of heroin.
The average Igbo man is genetically greedy. It's not a matter of acquired habits, it's in their DNA. Notice that all those caught with drugs are usually businessmen who use their business as cover for their crimes.
That's why you find people like Ifeanyi Ubah using Capital Oil to defraud the FG of subsidy payments and Cosmas Maduka defrauding the govt as shown in Oduahgate. Even Innoson too apart from being a vehicle assembler is also a tax and customs evasion guru.
This is not to say there aren't honest Igbos, they are in the minority and are usually derided by the fraudulent majority. The Igbo leaders should stop promoting ill-gotten wealth and granting Chieftaincy titles to criminals.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by timilehin95(m): 10:27pm
Na dem, i say na dem, see dem na... By d shape of their head, we shall know dem... Useless ipads
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 10:27pm
.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by Tobwins: 10:27pm
See his eye! [font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] OLE
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by sureheaven(m): 10:27pm
The name tho, what else can I say..... that's their way and their tribe. Awon eyan Pablo Escoba
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by Daraph(m): 10:27pm
Nah them!
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by prince9851(m): 10:28pm
I know d Easterners are fund of this crime, but looking at d oblong shape of his skull, I request that his name should be confirmed by a verifiable source
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by SINZ(m): 10:28pm
I was going to make a comment but....
Fvck it, no comment.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by AkumahTalk(m): 10:29pm
"Umu Drugs...."
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by nigconnect(m): 10:29pm
When desperation bites hard....
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by akigbemaru: 10:29pm
Omoluabi16:
Very excellent submission.
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by EnkayDezign: 10:29pm
Omoluabi16:
Becoming? it has always been
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by Ezedon(m): 10:29pm
This is recession, they should allow guys to hustle
|Re: NDLEA Discovers Cocaine Inside Passengers’ Boxers, Luggage (pic) by devilsdouble00(m): 10:30pm
Kirikiri calling..
And the barons who linked them are safe somewhere getting richer.this kind of hustle sef..when you know the consequence outweigh the risk why? Maka why?
