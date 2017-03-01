Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management (8492 Views)

Buhari Sacks Permanent Secretary For Awarding Contracts To Himself / President Buhari Reconstitutes Executive Management Of River Basins / Buhari Sacks Kachikwu As GMD Of NNPC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

PRESIDENT Muhammadu BUhari has sacked the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi.



A replacement was immediately announced for him.



This information and appointment of executive management for some other Federal Government agencies and parastatals were contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday.



Adesina said Sani-Sidi is to be replaced by Engineer Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.



According to available information, Sani-Sidi’s tenure should have ended in 2018.



The NEMA Board is now to be chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).



Other members of the NEMA Board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. David Babachir Lawal; Captain Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation; Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Engr. Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye, Ministry of Water Resources; Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Anebi, Nigerian Armed Forces; and Assistant Inspector General of Police Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force.



Buhari also approved appointments into the executive management of some government agencies and parastatals.



The new chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority is former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule.



Other executive directors of the NTA include: Dr. Steve Egbo, Administration and Training; Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Marketing; Mohammed Labbo, News; Fatima M. Barda, Finance; Stephen Okoanachi, Engineering; and Wole Coker, Programmes.



At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Aliyu Hayatu is the new chairman, while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors for Kaduna and Lagos respectively.



Under the Ministry of Information and Culture, the Nigerian Film Corporation has Dr. Chika Maduekwe as General Manager; National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Comrade Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director; National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General; and National Film and Video Censors Board, Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/buhari-sacks-nema-dg-approves-executive-management-for-others/ 1 Like

Na so!!!

even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway 2 Likes 3 Shares

We need more of that big stick



Abba kyari



manman Daura and many more 1 Like

Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics 4 Likes

booked

Lalasticlala day don break oh

kaorama:

Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics



Active where ?





please let's be objective



We have hundreds of him that needs to be shown the way out Active where ?please let's be objectiveWe have hundreds of him that needs to be shown the way out 1 Like





Make use of the third mainland bridge What a lovely appointment....you hate it....Make use of the third mainland bridge 2 Likes

Lalasticlala

sarrki:

We need more of that big stick





Abba kyari





manman Daura and many more

But Mamman Daura can never fire himself na But Mamman Daura can never fire himself na 6 Likes

Good news

Next.. Who's the next person to follow..

CriticMaestro:

even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway na u keep am for dying bed 1 Like

NEMA that oversaw the diversion of food stuffs meant for IDPs. 1 Like

Even Buhari himself need to be sacked 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari my man is in the news

Nigeria sorry

Interesting, time for some to stop chopping money and for someone to begin where dos 1s stop 1 Like





In other news.



When GTbank invites you for an interview This man just dey sack sackIn other news.When GTbank invites you for an interview 2 Likes

We do not have emergency services in Nigeria. A money consuming office.

That guy's sack was long over due. Come and see IDP camps in Maiduguri and you will cry for their sorry state of living.

CriticMaestro:

even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway Be careful what you wish for!!! Be careful what you wish for!!! 2 Likes

good...

God's guidance all the way PMB. #GodblessNigeria

I've nothing to say

.

From one gworo o another gworo.Anyway,2019 isn't far 1 Like

CriticMaestro:

even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway





He might remain in the dying bed while you reincarnate, so? He might remain in the dying bed while you reincarnate, so?

kaorama:

Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics Dude been very active diverting materials meant for IDPs to his personal warehouse, person wey dem suppose use stone pursue from office Dude been very active diverting materials meant for IDPs to his personal warehouse, person wey dem suppose use stone pursue from office

ademusiwa3r:

.

U book d space then run go borrow brain abi U book d space then run go borrow brain abi