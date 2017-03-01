₦airaland Forum

Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management

Buhari Sacks Permanent Secretary For Awarding Contracts To Himself / President Buhari Reconstitutes Executive Management Of River Basins / Buhari Sacks Kachikwu As GMD Of NNPC

Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:32pm
PRESIDENT Muhammadu BUhari has sacked the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi.

A replacement was immediately announced for him.

This information and appointment of executive management for some other Federal Government agencies and parastatals were contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday.

Adesina said Sani-Sidi is to be replaced by Engineer Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.

According to available information, Sani-Sidi’s tenure should have ended in 2018.

The NEMA Board is now to be chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Other members of the NEMA Board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. David Babachir Lawal; Captain Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation; Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Engr. Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye, Ministry of Water Resources; Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Anebi, Nigerian Armed Forces; and Assistant Inspector General of Police Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force.

Buhari also approved appointments into the executive management of some government agencies and parastatals.

The new chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority is former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule.

Other executive directors of the NTA include: Dr. Steve Egbo, Administration and Training; Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Marketing; Mohammed Labbo, News; Fatima M. Barda, Finance; Stephen Okoanachi, Engineering; and Wole Coker, Programmes.

At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Aliyu Hayatu is the new chairman, while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors for Kaduna and Lagos respectively.

Under the Ministry of Information and Culture, the Nigerian Film Corporation has Dr. Chika Maduekwe as General Manager; National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Comrade Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director; National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General; and National Film and Video Censors Board, Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/buhari-sacks-nema-dg-approves-executive-management-for-others/

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:34pm
Na so!!! grin
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by CriticMaestro: 7:34pm
even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
We need more of that big stick

Abba kyari

manman Daura and many more

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by kaorama(m): 7:36pm
Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Bashirfuntua(m): 7:37pm
booked
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Keneking: 7:38pm
Lalasticlala day don break oh
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sarrki(m): 7:40pm
kaorama:
Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics


Active where ?


please let's be objective

We have hundreds of him that needs to be shown the way out

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by dolphinife: 7:40pm
What a lovely appointment....you hate it....

Make use of the third mainland bridge

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:47pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by SalamRushdie: 7:50pm
sarrki:
We need more of that big stick


Abba kyari


manman Daura and many more

But Mamman Daura can never fire himself na

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Homeboiy(m): 8:13pm
Good news
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Jabioro: 8:20pm
Next.. Who's the next person to follow..
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Tazdroid(m): 9:18pm
CriticMaestro:
even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway
na u keep am for dying bed

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by lonelydora(m): 9:53pm
NEMA that oversaw the diversion of food stuffs meant for IDPs.

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Ezedon(m): 9:54pm
Even Buhari himself need to be sacked

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by lpiffy: 9:54pm
Buhari my man is in the news
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Chrisozone: 9:54pm
Nigeria sorry
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deebsman1(m): 9:55pm
Interesting, time for some to stop chopping money and for someone to begin where dos 1s stop

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Goldenheart(m): 9:56pm
This man just dey sack sack sad

In other news.

When GTbank invites you for an interview grin

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sandland: 9:57pm
We do not have emergency services in Nigeria. A money consuming office.
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by watered(m): 9:58pm
That guy's sack was long over due. Come and see IDP camps in Maiduguri and you will cry for their sorry state of living.
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ybalogs(m): 10:00pm
CriticMaestro:
even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway
Be careful what you wish for!!!

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by nigconnect(m): 10:00pm
good... angry
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ybalogs(m): 10:01pm
God's guidance all the way PMB. #GodblessNigeria
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by hakeem4(m): 10:02pm
 I've nothing to say
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ademusiwa3r: 10:04pm
.
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ipobarecriminals: 10:05pm
From one gworo o another gworo.Anyway,2019 isn't far

Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by origima: 10:06pm
CriticMaestro:
even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway



He might remain in the dying bed while you reincarnate, so?
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by efilefun(m): 10:09pm
kaorama:
Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics
Dude been very active diverting materials meant for IDPs to his personal warehouse, person wey dem suppose use stone pursue from office
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by EricBloodAxe: 10:10pm
ademusiwa3r:
.

U book d space then run go borrow brain abi wink
Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Davidcruze(m): 10:11pm
More of this pls wink

