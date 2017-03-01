₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,711 members, 3,451,816 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 11:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management (8492 Views)
Buhari Sacks Permanent Secretary For Awarding Contracts To Himself / President Buhari Reconstitutes Executive Management Of River Basins / Buhari Sacks Kachikwu As GMD Of NNPC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:32pm
PRESIDENT Muhammadu BUhari has sacked the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/buhari-sacks-nema-dg-approves-executive-management-for-others/
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:34pm
Na so!!!
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by CriticMaestro: 7:34pm
even in his dying bed, he still dey gather more enemies..anyway
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
We need more of that big stick
Abba kyari
manman Daura and many more
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by kaorama(m): 7:36pm
Wrong move. The man has been very effective. Just politics
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Bashirfuntua(m): 7:37pm
booked
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Keneking: 7:38pm
Lalasticlala day don break oh
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sarrki(m): 7:40pm
kaorama:
Active where ?
please let's be objective
We have hundreds of him that needs to be shown the way out
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by dolphinife: 7:40pm
What a lovely appointment....you hate it....
Make use of the third mainland bridge
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deantimes(m): 7:47pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by SalamRushdie: 7:50pm
sarrki:
But Mamman Daura can never fire himself na
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Homeboiy(m): 8:13pm
Good news
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Jabioro: 8:20pm
Next.. Who's the next person to follow..
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Tazdroid(m): 9:18pm
CriticMaestro:na u keep am for dying bed
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by lonelydora(m): 9:53pm
NEMA that oversaw the diversion of food stuffs meant for IDPs.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Ezedon(m): 9:54pm
Even Buhari himself need to be sacked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by lpiffy: 9:54pm
Buhari my man is in the news
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Chrisozone: 9:54pm
Nigeria sorry
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by deebsman1(m): 9:55pm
Interesting, time for some to stop chopping money and for someone to begin where dos 1s stop
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Goldenheart(m): 9:56pm
This man just dey sack sack
In other news.
When GTbank invites you for an interview
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by sandland: 9:57pm
We do not have emergency services in Nigeria. A money consuming office.
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by watered(m): 9:58pm
That guy's sack was long over due. Come and see IDP camps in Maiduguri and you will cry for their sorry state of living.
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ybalogs(m): 10:00pm
CriticMaestro:Be careful what you wish for!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by nigconnect(m): 10:00pm
good...
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ybalogs(m): 10:01pm
God's guidance all the way PMB. #GodblessNigeria
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by hakeem4(m): 10:02pm
I've nothing to say
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ademusiwa3r: 10:04pm
.
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by ipobarecriminals: 10:05pm
From one gworo o another gworo.Anyway,2019 isn't far
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by origima: 10:06pm
CriticMaestro:
He might remain in the dying bed while you reincarnate, so?
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by efilefun(m): 10:09pm
kaorama:Dude been very active diverting materials meant for IDPs to his personal warehouse, person wey dem suppose use stone pursue from office
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by EricBloodAxe: 10:10pm
ademusiwa3r:
U book d space then run go borrow brain abi
|Re: Buhari Sacks Muhammed Sani-Sidi, NEMA DG, Approves Other Executive Management by Davidcruze(m): 10:11pm
More of this pls
Anti-Same Sex Marriage Bill Scales Second Reading In House Of Reps / N780bn: I’ll Meet Lawmakers Today Over N50bn Payment – Shittu / Ribadu Flees Nigeria?
Viewing this topic: emperorAY(m), xtianh(m), danidon08(m), AdaIfe16(f), Yungbitz(m), MrTochukwu, ahmstrng(m), Psalmwhyte(m), salihuali1(m), chivoe, Maxrider17(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15