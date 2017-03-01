Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shettima Visits Saraki Over Ali Ndume's Suspension (Photos) (4741 Views)

'The Governor of Borno State and other prominent leaders from the State paid the Senate President, Bukola Saraki a courtesy visit last night to intervene in the rift between the Senate Chambers and Sen. Ali Ndume'





Lolz

People wey sabi politics no be people wey dey run mouth up and down for media



Sowore, dey there dey form hard man .. you no go allow me go lie down for Senate beg Dino for you

..compare N5b to a paltry N5m na



Ndume isn't smart. He for kukuma join him colleagues side than being in the minority or just being mute since he can't defeat majority. Lawan was smart to recognise that you can't survive being in the minority and he quickly pitched with Saraki side. Lawan and the rest of his foot soldiers are now Pro Saraki knowing quite well that without unity they will never be recognised.



He ought to have known by now that integrity doesn't pay in Nigeria. Especially within those rogued. 3 Likes

Seraki and babu who they rule this country self cause me I'm not understanding again 7 Likes

Baba really shìt for church. 1 Like





No wonder you're so smart Saraki abeg borrow me some of those motivating books lying on the table ..No wonder you're so smart 6 Likes

Una sure say no be "share the money meeting" be this? 1 Like

Ndume is in big sheet I pray they forgive him .

congratulating him for what is it for fighting boko haram? 1 Like

Annie939:

Ndume is in big sheet I pray they forgive him . cool dp cool dp 1 Like

. 1 Like

BUHARI DON poo FOR MOSQUE

NextGovernor:

Ok. But how does that augur well for Nigeria? Ok. But how does that augur well for Nigeria? 3 Likes

Tinubu go soon come lie down for Dino on behalf of Sowore 1 Like

Saraki please forgive him mana, see the guy just go home and gather his elder brazas come 1 Like

dunkem21:

Saraki abeg borrow me some of those motivating books lying on the table ..



No wonder you're so smart

Are you trying to call someone a Dull... Are you trying to call someone a Dull... 6 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

Are you trying to call someone a Dull...

You no go put me for trouble Baebeeoo You no go put me for trouble Baebeeoo 4 Likes

Isn't it apparent that Saraki is wielding more power than Bubu and Osinbajo combined?



I knew this moment would come the moment he used his tricks to become the Senate President. 5 Likes

Most disrespected Senate of all time.. Choi I Kan dey feel sorry for them self,



On anoda note





Let's just have sense as we go about fooling ourselves today, just remember that some people are Hypertensive!!!



Don't be the cause of your loved one death...

Rilwayne001:

You're very smart, bro. Some things are better left unsaid.



His posture alone would tell a story .. You're very smart, bro. Some things are better left unsaid.His posture alone would tell a story .. 1 Like

Chai! "Saraki ti take over". How times change. It would have been unthinkable that I might write such just a year ago. Begging is the best course of action for Ndume. He must have seen from the way things are going that relying on the weak vegetable called buhari is useless as even the president can't help himself. With this, Mr saraki has the opportunity to consult further with the northern leaders to the detriment of buhari. These are taught times for the sick president, if he survives his bad health, his administration might not survive this ruthless Senate. If saraki is wise, he would try to make peace with Tinubu and make some consultations with obasanjo. And also the south east. If he can do that, I think he is the next president already. I never liked the man but there is no denying the fact that he may be the most powerful political figure in Nigeria today 2 Likes

It's crystal clear that Saraki owns the Senate and anybody that disrespect him or his stooge will definitely be punished. and I am very sure Buhari will be regretting the statement he said and I quote " I am ready to work with anybody that Wins NASS election ' because at the end this is what Tinubu was trying to prevent, he wants Buhari to have a loyal party member at the helms of affair in NASS but because Buhari is not a politician he never saw what is coming, not having a loyal party member is causing some set back to this government (some might disagree) but it is, look at the case of Magu, Look at the case of INEC REC, where are we with the passage of 2017 bill and so on, Buhari has little or no loyalist in that NASS and as a political president he should have enough loyalist that will always fight for his interest in that chamber but instead Saraki has closed all there mouth, where is Lawan today, and many more .

Saraki now control the Senate chamber like he controls Kwara State. it's so pathetic 1 Like

Don Saraki.



He dealt with Kwarans and he's an evil, greedy man.



BUT, it's hard not to admire his political IQ.



He's practically pulling the shots in Nigeria now.

Sariki is wielding more power than even Buhari.... Buhari needs to tame him before he do the unthinkable.

jollymizzle:

Chai! "Saraki ti take over". How times change. It would have been unthinkable that I might write such just a year ago. Begging is the best course of action for Ndume. He must have seen from the way things are going that relying on the weak vegetable called buhari is useless as even the president can't help himself. With this, Mr saraki has the opportunity to consult further with the northern leaders to the detriment of buhari. These are taught times for the sick president, if he survives his bad health, his administration might not survive this ruthless Senate. If saraki is wise, he would try to make peace with Tinubu and make some consultations with obasanjo. And also the south east. If he can do that, I think he is the next president already. I never liked the man but there is no denying the fact that he may be the most powerful political figure in Nigeria today

I am sure you be one of those LiePADS ......... so what you wrote is not surprising.

Your 5% vote has never made anyone a President........ not even Ojukwu!



Iranu radrada.