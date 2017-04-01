₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by khalling2008(m): 3:17am
Arrested DSS official confesses
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/revealed-army-captain-ordered-us-steal-sarakis-money/
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by blackpanda: 4:28am
So where did Saraki get such huge amount from. Isn't that money laundering
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by jumobi1(m): 4:35am
They steal because we allow them. Stealing is the Nigerian way for now.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by tit(f): 4:48am
Most of the kidnapping and robberies in nigeria are committed by dss, soldiers, and police.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by dokiOloye(m): 4:59am
tit:Especially the ones they call SARS.
Government licensed armed robbers.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by greatgod2012(f): 5:21am
#310 million in cash at home!
Honestly, ayekaye lawon politicians wa nje!
Who no no say our policemen, soldiers, SARS, DSS, etc are licenced/uniformed robbers? If you doubt, how does the armed robbers get access to police and army uniforms and the weapons they uses?
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by khalling2008(m): 7:53am
senathief carry am armrobber take am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by unclezuma: 8:33am
I won't say anything until all the facts are known. #SayNoToMediaProsecution
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by McKc22(m): 8:33am
all these Yoruba cows I hail una
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:33am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by fuckyoumhen: 8:34am
Bukola Saraki is a thief just lyk his fuvking father, Olusola Saraki
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by lpiffy: 8:34am
e don happen
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by jbkomo(m): 8:35am
Why are we like dis? Is saraki gradually becomin bigger dan nigeria? Wht was is explanation as per d source of d money? #justsaying.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by fabuloz1(m): 8:36am
The hunter becomes the haunted.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by XaviDayo: 8:36am
You idioto...so when im mama born the guy, na Army Captain dem name am? Ode....
Call his name and say na So so and so say make we still. You dey DSS net and u still dey call Title.
Jesus is the only one we can refer to with titles when we are in trouble because he will surely come help us.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Oildichotomy(m): 8:37am
Nigeria is a practically a lost case, forget those patriotic balderdash
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by able20(m): 8:37am
tit:Big gbam!
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by 01mcfadden(m): 8:37am
Lol. It seems everybody is a thief down here o.
Nigeria is nothing but a comedy stage. Watch and laugh
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Ermacc: 8:39am
NCAN reporting live from daura.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:39am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by coalcoal1(m): 8:40am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:40am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by sexthebestmeal: 8:41am
Na wa o, graduate turned kidnapper.
See what recession can do!
What a pity!
P/s; pls don't quote me except you are hungry
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by darkid1(m): 8:41am
Welcome to Nigeria.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Zico5(m): 8:41am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Mouthgag: 8:41am
I WILL ALWAYS SAY IT, SARAKI IS THE MAJOR PROBLEM OF THIS GOVERNMENT. OLORIBURUKU
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:41am
dokiOloye:I have my experience with sars, those guys are criminals.
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by deebsman1(m): 8:41am
Thank God Nigeria is feeling what Kwara felt for 8 years in d hand of dis rogue
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by pedrilo: 8:42am
And buhari is fighting kworruption ba?
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by dederocs(m): 8:42am
Saraki how come u are keeping N310,000,000 in your house... Naija is dead
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:42am
|Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:43am
