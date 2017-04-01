₦airaland Forum

Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by khalling2008(m): 3:17am
Arrested DSS official confesses

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A 35-year-old kidnap suspect now with the police has revealed that he was part of the security men who stole N310 million from the house of Senate President, Bukola Saraki in 2015. The man, Abdulrasheed Maigari, is in police net for another crime. He was among the kidnap gang that has been terrorizing Abuja for some time now and he spoke with CrimeGuard.

Maigari is a graduate of political science from Ado Bayero University, Kano and was enlisted into the Department of State Service, DSS as a Senior Intelligence Officer in 2011.

He was later posted to the Maitama residence of the Senate President in 2015 and late that year he said that three vehicles had brought in some money into the compound of the Senate President and knowing that it was government money which he said could have been appropriated they decided to rob the drivers who brought the money about 1 am.

He said that the Army Captain in charge of the security of the place ordered their action and that they ended up stealing up to N310 million which they shared and that his share was N30 million. Said he: “I served in operations department at Gombe and Osun Commands of the DSS before my dismissal in 2015.

Before I was dismissed, I was posted to the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Maitama and in November 2015, I can’t recall the exact date, three vehicles brought in the N310 million into the compound and the Army Captain who was on ground that day ordered that we should take the money away because he suspected the money was government money which could have been wrongly appropriated and could, therefore, be taken.


We were four DSS operatives and four army officers involved and we drove the three cars to a house in Suleja where the money was shared. I got N30 million and I bought a car and took it to Kaduna State where I hid the rest of my share.

I came back to Abuja, but on November 28, 2015, I was asked to report at DSS Headquarters and when I got there, I was interrogated over the theft and detained for five months, dismissed and charged to court. I was remanded in Kuje Prison, where I eventually fell ill after seven months. I was very sick and I was granted bail by the court on health grounds.”

Maigari was among those who kidnapped Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami last month and were arrested after their leader had collected N2.8 million and was spoiling for more money when luck ran out on them and the police swooped on them four days ago.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/revealed-army-captain-ordered-us-steal-sarakis-money/

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by blackpanda: 4:28am
So where did Saraki get such huge amount from. Isn't that money laundering

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by jumobi1(m): 4:35am
They steal because we allow them. Stealing is the Nigerian way for now.

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by tit(f): 4:48am
Most of the kidnapping and robberies in nigeria are committed by dss, soldiers, and police.

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by dokiOloye(m): 4:59am
tit:
Most of the kidnapping and robberies in nigeria are committed by dss, soldiers, and police.
Especially the ones they call SARS.
Government licensed armed robbers.

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by greatgod2012(f): 5:21am
#310 million in cash at home!


Honestly, ayekaye lawon politicians wa nje!


Who no no say our policemen, soldiers, SARS, DSS, etc are licenced/uniformed robbers? If you doubt, how does the armed robbers get access to police and army uniforms and the weapons they uses?

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by khalling2008(m): 7:53am
senathief carry am armrobber take am

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by unclezuma: 8:33am
I won't say anything until all the facts are known. #SayNoToMediaProsecution
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by McKc22(m): 8:33am
all these Yoruba cows I hail una
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:33am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by fuckyoumhen: 8:34am
Bukola Saraki is a thief just lyk his fuvking father, Olusola Saraki
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by lpiffy: 8:34am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by jbkomo(m): 8:35am
Why are we like dis? Is saraki gradually becomin bigger dan nigeria? Wht was is explanation as per d source of d money? #justsaying.
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by fabuloz1(m): 8:36am
The hunter becomes the haunted. grin
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by XaviDayo: 8:36am
You idioto...so when im mama born the guy, na Army Captain dem name am? Ode....

Call his name and say na So so and so say make we still. You dey DSS net and u still dey call Title.

Jesus is the only one we can refer to with titles when we are in trouble because he will surely come help us.
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Oildichotomy(m): 8:37am
Nigeria is a practically a lost case, forget those patriotic balderdash

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by able20(m): 8:37am
tit:
Most of the kidnapping and robberies in nigeria are committed by dss, soldiers, and police.
Big gbam!

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by 01mcfadden(m): 8:37am
Lol. It seems everybody is a thief down here o.
Nigeria is nothing but a comedy stage. Watch and laugh
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Ermacc: 8:39am
NCAN reporting live from daura.
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:39am
blackpanda:
So where did Saraki get such huge amount from. Isn't that money laundering
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by coalcoal1(m): 8:40am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:40am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by sexthebestmeal: 8:41am
Na wa o, graduate turned kidnapper.
See what recession can do! embarassed
What a pity! undecided
P/s; pls don't quote me except you are hungry
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by darkid1(m): 8:41am
Welcome to Nigeria. cry

Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Zico5(m): 8:41am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Mouthgag: 8:41am
I WILL ALWAYS SAY IT, SARAKI IS THE MAJOR PROBLEM OF THIS GOVERNMENT. OLORIBURUKU
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:41am
dokiOloye:

Especially the ones they call SARS.
Government licensed armed robbers.
I have my experience with sars, those guys are criminals.
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by deebsman1(m): 8:41am
Thank God Nigeria is feeling what Kwara felt for 8 years in d hand of dis rogue
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by pedrilo: 8:42am
And buhari is fighting kworruption ba?
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by dederocs(m): 8:42am
Saraki how come u are keeping N310,000,000 in your house... Naija is dead
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:42am
Re: Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses by burkingx(f): 8:43am
jbkomo:
Why are we like dis? Is saraki gradually becomin bigger dan nigeria? Wht was is explanation as per d source of d money? #justsaying.

