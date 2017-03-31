Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX (3703 Views)

According to the statement, some Bank customers have complained that since the apex bank issued a directive that banks should sell forex at N360/$1 to its customers, some of the banks have refused their request for FOREX, saying they do not have enough foreign exchange. CBN says this is a lie as the banks have been adequately supplied with forex. Read the statement below

Information reaching the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals that some customers seeking to buy forex for BTA, PTA, medical and school fees are being frustrated by some banks with the false claim that the CBN is not allocating enough forex to them for BTA, PTA, Tuition and Medical fees. This claim is totally untrue. All banks have more than enough stock of forex in their possession for the purpose of meeting genuine customers’ demand for BTA, PTA, tuition and medical fees.

Indeed, on a weekly basis, the CBN has been selling at least $80m to banks for onward sale to their customers for these invisible items. Members of the public seeking to buy forex for the above-mentioned purposes are, therefore, advised to go to their banks and obtain their forex.

Any customer who is not attended to within 24 hours for BTA/PTA or 48 hours for tuition and medical fees should call 07002255226 or send an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng , with the name and branch of the non-cooperating bank. Furthermore, no customer should accept to buy forex from any bank at more than the CURRENTLY prescribed rate of N360/$1.



Story for the gods,



The CBN can do a mystery shopping on the banks to find out the defaulting ones 17 Likes

CBN and New Policy ..... Joke of the year haahaha ....CBN and New Policy ..... 3 Likes 3 Shares

we don't have to report anyone. At least open our cards for international transactions.





$100 is too small and i think it's only gtbank that does the $100.



You are out of the cluntry and still cant use POS above $100





Make it $1000 or $2000 5 Likes 1 Share

Omo see as that number looks like the Number wey dey call people and making dem jump into Lagoon for Lag...

As if anything will be done

Let the banks lift the ban on MasterCard/Visa card use online. 4 Likes

Kikikikikiki.... Banks don't like "report" and "cbn" in the same sentence...





Not snitching to the popo... 1 Like

Good

Bugatie:

Story for the gods,



The CBN can do a mystery shopping on the banks to find out the defaulting ones This method too will work perfectly. In my opinion, they got this one right. This method too will work perfectly. In my opinion, they got this one right. 1 Like

Bugatie:

Story for the gods,



The CBN can do a mystery shopping on the banks to find out the defaulting ones

100/100. 100/100.

Noted, but it is still high, the FG shld pump in more dollars cs this is not what they promised Nigerians during their campaign

Okay,i'm reporting CBN! 1 Like

I hope its something they will take serious

