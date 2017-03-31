₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,868 members, 3,452,340 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 08:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX (3703 Views)
LAGOS Demolishes Shops In Ikoyi After Landlord Fails To Pay N40m Permit / "Is That A Snake On Your Hand Temi?": Femi Otedola Asks Daughter On Instagram / Report Any Filling Station Selling Petrol Above N87 To DPR Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by alaamword: 5:54am
In a statement released on its website today, the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, has asked Nigerians seeking to buy forex for BTA, PTA, medical and school fees but are being frustrated by any bank, to call this number 07002255226 to report such bank.
According to the statement, some Bank customers have complained that since the apex bank issued a directive that banks should sell forex at N360/$1 to its customers, some of the banks have refused their request for FOREX, saying they do not have enough foreign exchange. CBN says this is a lie as the banks have been adequately supplied with forex. Read the statement below
Information reaching the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals that some customers seeking to buy forex for BTA, PTA, medical and school fees are being frustrated by some banks with the false claim that the CBN is not allocating enough forex to them for BTA, PTA, Tuition and Medical fees. This claim is totally untrue. All banks have more than enough stock of forex in their possession for the purpose of meeting genuine customers’ demand for BTA, PTA, tuition and medical fees.
Indeed, on a weekly basis, the CBN has been selling at least $80m to banks for onward sale to their customers for these invisible items. Members of the public seeking to buy forex for the above-mentioned purposes are, therefore, advised to go to their banks and obtain their forex.
Any customer who is not attended to within 24 hours for BTA/PTA or 48 hours for tuition and medical fees should call 07002255226 or send an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng , with the name and branch of the non-cooperating bank. Furthermore, no customer should accept to buy forex from any bank at more than the CURRENTLY prescribed rate of N360/$1.
http://screengist.com/2017/03/31/cbn-asks-nigerians-to-report-any-bank-that-fails-to-give-them-forex-within-24-hours-of-request/
6 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Bugatie: 6:10am
Story for the gods,
The CBN can do a mystery shopping on the banks to find out the defaulting ones
17 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by veekid(m): 7:41am
Iranu
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by cashreport: 7:41am
FTC
Happy new month from me.n my lover to u all
1 Like
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Mentcee(m): 7:41am
Buhari is actually a fool.
Gentlemen, you may now pre-order a copy of my new book titled THE IDIOT CALLED BUHARI.
press like to order Pls.
Thanks.
14 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by itiswellandwell: 7:42am
Okay oo
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by emmabest2000(m): 7:42am
Joke of the year haahaha ....
CBN and New Policy .....
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by coldsummer: 7:42am
we don't have to report anyone. At least open our cards for international transactions.
$100 is too small and i think it's only gtbank that does the $100.
You are out of the cluntry and still cant use POS above $100
Make it $1000 or $2000
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Donlamzy(m): 7:42am
Omo see as that number looks like the Number wey dey call people and making dem jump into Lagoon for Lag...
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by yankeeguy(m): 7:42am
ok
1 Like
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by DESTINY41(m): 7:43am
.
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by ALAYORMII: 7:43am
As if anything will be done
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by eleojo23: 7:43am
Let the banks lift the ban on MasterCard/Visa card use online.
4 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by countsparrow: 7:44am
Kikikikikiki.... Banks don't like "report" and "cbn" in the same sentence...
Not snitching to the popo...
1 Like
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Moreoffaith(m): 7:44am
cashreport:
Bro no be FTC ooo na TTC...
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Flexherbal(m): 7:47am
Good
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by INDUSTRIALFAN(m): 7:47am
Mentcee:idiotic idiot...
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by achieverme(m): 7:48am
Bugatie:This method too will work perfectly. In my opinion, they got this one right.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by jasawa: 7:48am
Mentcee:Sales it to your Papa when he comes back from Ogogoro joint.
4 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by dunkem21(m): 7:48am
Bugatie:
100/100.
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by erico2k2(m): 7:49am
alaamword:Super story thieves . U guys know the Banks.
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Ijaya123: 7:49am
Mentcee:
I believe it takes one to know another one.
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by bengoodcreature: 7:49am
Noted, but it is still high, the FG shld pump in more dollars cs this is not what they promised Nigerians during their campaign
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by PunterTim(m): 7:49am
Okay,i'm reporting CBN!
1 Like
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by WebSurfer(m): 7:56am
I hope its something they will take serious
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by lecturer11: 7:58am
Ur the biggest fool I have ever met on Nairaland. Sorry if that pained u but it is the honest truth. Beta go and seek for psychiatric attention u need it urgently
Gentlemen, you may now pre-order a copy of my new book titled THE IDIOT CALLED BUHARI.
press like to order Pls.
Thanks. [/quote]
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by lecturer11: 7:59am
Ur the biggest fool I have ever met on Nairaland. Sorry if that pained u but it is the honest truth. Beta go and seek for psychiatric attention u need it urgently
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by hannyjay(f): 7:59am
Mentcee:wasted sperm. Ur fada is a fool for nt using condom
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by yankeeguy(m): 8:03am
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Otogah: 8:03am
|Re: CBN Asks Nigerians To Report Any Bank That Fails To Give Them FOREX by Onyeoguego: 8:04am
Good one
thy SLD stop selling to big ppl alon
Starting Pure Water Business / Anyone Got Cheap Fairly Used Laptops For Sale? / Blueberries: Anti Aging And Super Nutrition Products Now In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: breadtom, paveinc(m), udorwhite(m), Theyjih, Firstcitizen, Buktol(f), folashade3272, XendersPride(f), pelumi10, otunbateekay(m), Time2Smile(m), brushesz, Twothreeone, lallana11, ofesko121(m), jimb(m), softtouch2(m), MeezPat(f), Jalinco, Sky2020, kellybently(m), bigfreak, CosmicJames(m), castrokiller(m), Menendez, 9ja4show, Chuksaluta(m), bishopjoe02(m), Fidecoo(m), zedman1(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16