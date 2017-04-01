₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders
TROOPS ARREST TWO BOKO HARAM SPIES, ANOTHER HIGH PROFILE TERRORIST SURRENDERS
On Tuesday, 28th March 2017 at about 10.00am based on information 2 suspected Boko Haram terrorists carrying out surveillance on Kareto and Dangalti villages were apprehended by troops of 158 Task Force Battalion of 5 Brigade, Nigerian Army. Preliminary investigation shows that the apprehended spies were on recconaisance mission to facilitate possible attack on the communities by Boko Haram terrorists.
Similarly, one Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metele from Tumbun Bera, a confessed Boko Haram terrorist belonging to Mamman Nur's faction of the terrorists group under the leadership of Abu Mustapha, apparently tired of the lies his commanders, surrendered himself to troops of 145 Task Force Battalion, 5 Brigade, troops at Damasak.
It has been confirmed that the surrendered suspect, Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metel, was a high profile terrorist as he is at Serial number 253 on the Nigerian Army's Wanted Boko Haram terrorists poster produced recently. He is currently undergoing further interrogation.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/troops-arrest-two-boko-haram-spies.html?m=1
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by psucc(m): 8:42am
Another April fool.
They look more like suya vendors than fighters.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Earthkumy(m): 9:19am
TheIt papa go some release am and send him go back to bokoharam
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Flexherbal(m): 10:21am
This good news!
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Flexherbal(m): 10:21am
Good!
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by lastkidconcepts: 1:39pm
See dem
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Victornezzar(m): 1:40pm
Dem no dey finish
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Dannieln1(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by judejac(m): 1:40pm
They must all surrender
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Naughtytboy: 1:41pm
Soldiers dat are only catching the servants of shekau without knowing the where about of the main man.. Are those ones soldiers?
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by slimpoppa(m): 1:42pm
They are always looking dirty and hungry.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by modestofynest(m): 1:42pm
After army show us pix we no go hear about this ones again what about the ones they have been arresting since the inception of this BH onslaught GEJ imprisoned kabiru sokoto only for buhari to release him
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by tossedbae(f): 1:42pm
Congrats
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by akolade4god: 1:42pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Atiku2019: 1:42pm
Kudos Gallant Soldiers
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Nigeriadondie: 1:44pm
The new Sambisa that should be invaded is the National Assembly which is the seat of the Devil. Why these soldiers they miss road? Saraki and his gang of beasts including the hypocrites Ben Bruce with his "common sense" are worse than Boko haram
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by JayB11(m): 1:45pm
This boko boys no dey finish like all this Veitnam soldiers in American movies.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by DESTINY41(m): 1:45pm
No news I will believe on nairaland today
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by chuksjuve(m): 1:45pm
ok
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by rusher14: 1:45pm
psucc:
OK.
Go buy suya from your customers again.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by MrUgoo121231: 1:47pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by sotall(m): 1:48pm
ok
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by www78861: 1:49pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Ogashub(m): 1:49pm
Hope its not an april fool prank from our NA
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by rusher14: 1:50pm
Nigeriadondie:
There's nobody that pisses me off more than Ben Bruce.
He's a do as I say but don't do as I do hypocrite.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by pokipoki: 1:50pm
The army high command should do the needful and stop telling us that they have arrested terrorist.
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Arsewipemod: 1:51pm
psucc:Ever seen any one of them looking like real fighters? You wanna call a rag tag army of former garden egg and onion and water melon and kulikuli and beans and orange sellers real fighters? Just because some punkass armed them with assault rifles and IED?
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by oshe11(m): 1:51pm
I wanted to comment bt nw I am short of words...
pls hw cn I uncomment my comment sinx I dnt knw wat to comment or shud I jst leave d comment cos one aproko myt read d comment?
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by easybetmoney: 1:52pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by gentlechyke(m): 1:53pm
k. boko haram now using spice . are these guys multiplying faster than ijebu mosquitoes
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by sportcage(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Spies As Another High Profile Terrorist Surrenders by Cyberrex(m): 1:53pm
welcome development
