₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,068 members, 3,452,834 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 April 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar (6772 Views)
Why Apc’s Alhassan Was Declared Taraba Governor — Tribunal / Tribunal Sacks Darius Ishaku, Declares Aisha Jumai Alhassan Winner / Aisha Jummai-Alhassan 1st Elected Female Governor As Tribunal Sacks Ishaku (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by philpwresh(m): 10:30am
Adamawa State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Alhassan Umar, representing Jada/Mbulo constituency, yesterday said that Senate President Bukola Saraki, was not only a threat to the future of the All Progressive Congress, APC, but also to the country’s democracy.
SOURCE
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/01/saraki-threat-apc-democracy-adamawa-lawmaker-alhassan-urmar/
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by sarrki(m): 10:32am
Even to humanity
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by carinmom(f): 10:46am
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Aufbauh(m): 10:48am
I don't care how Sen. Saraki flex his muscles as the Senate president of the 8th assembly. All am sure of is that he has sacrifices his future political ascent on immediate self aggrandizement.
Saraki should enjoys his position while it last, but one thing that is certain is that he will not get a second term in that position.
He should also know that nearly 80% of the present senators from the north rode to victory on PMB's popularity and goodwill. The electorates are watching and waiting.
He should remember that once beaten twice shy. By 2019, whether Buhari or any other person as the president will be very much interested on who becomes the president of the senate. And definitely i don't see affliction/traitor rising the second time.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by dunkem21(m): 10:53am
This wailer should shut up .. We have seen the achievements of Saraki and the 8th Senate ..
Saraki has not even done one tenth of what Tambuwal did to GEJ and we are here shedding crocodile tears
..just because he proved that he did not order any customized car
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Akissani: 11:04am
We the Igbos love saraki
he will rule us in biafra
he is greater than Ojukwu, Aguyi Ironsi, Azikiwe, all our past and present governors, and even our future leaders
21 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Bashirfuntua(m): 11:09am
agreed
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Ceema1(f): 12:05pm
I no blame the useless saraki.
I blame Mr president for allowing these bunch of criminals to hold his government back.
Buhari do something now or history will never forgive u.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by durangokid: 12:09pm
Aufbauh:You people always forget that saraki is force, the group that joined ABC from PDP is a force to recon with buhari cheated them when he was doing his appointments, that group cannot waved away easily they are the force in APC there is nothing any body in APC can do to them, buhari has to come to take table with them and stop harassing them especially most of them are Dasuki men whom they have seen buhari is persecuting with Magu led EFCC, as I am talking to you now they are ready to pull APC down, when they joined your party all of you were rejoicing, that is what you see in a party that is fragmented with different Interest, you can't leave Babachir and continue to hold Dasuki
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by demolinka(m): 12:09pm
Sunday Punch Headline: "Senate summons Adamawa legislator over scandalous remarks"
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by snika: 12:10pm
Akissani:Yes. The same way Abubakar Shekau is far greater than Awolowo the the rat poison drinker, Tinubu the drug racketeering opolo eye and Ooni of Ife, the Hausa asslicker.
Abubakar Shekau should be made president once we get our Oduduwa Republic which will be a free trade zone for skull mining.
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Funlordjnr: 12:23pm
snika:
Nwokem! When are you going to stop being a coward like ojukwu? Today you are claiming that you are an afonjeezy only to be caught ranting like a quarter jewish ipob tout on another thread as seen below! Is it that you people suffer from multiple personality disorder or what? Be proud of who you are for once na?
snika:
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Aufbauh(m): 12:25pm
durangokid:
Sorry, your understanding of Nigeria politics is way too low. Maybe you can do well in buying and selling.
Get a copy of Nigeria constitution and acquaint yourself with the knowledge of the power and functions of both the Nigeria president and the senate.
NB: I don't have the time and strength to educate you personally as this is not a training institute.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Funlordjnr: 12:41pm
snika:
Now that you have been exposed as a liar it is sarcasm? Odiegwu......Oya start screaming afonja! That is the only thing most of you aba made jews know how to do on nairaland after all!
10 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by AntiWailer: 12:45pm
Na now dem dey know ?
When some one has 350million cash stolen from his house
Do you need to be told he is still doing Ghana Must Go things ?
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by snika: 12:45pm
Funlordjnr:I'm not here to trade free words with cone headed low lives who never experienced human civilization outside their IDP in ogbomosho .
If you quote me again eh...
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by carahop: 12:45pm
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by greatgod2012(f): 12:46pm
APC is an opposition against itself!
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Alariwo2: 12:47pm
Buhari really messed up letting Satraki disrupt progressive formation of APC all thanks to the pained PDP lawmakers
Nigeria is bigger than Bukola Saraki. Get rid of the thief now before it becomes too late
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by AntiWailer: 12:47pm
Ceema1:
I agree with you jare.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Godprotectigbo5(f): 12:47pm
snika:
u just murdered that thing.....
make he go there IDP in ogbomosho were they sluter human being like cow
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by ucmini: 12:48pm
ENTER YOUR COMMENT HERE
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by ciggy000(m): 12:49pm
Aufbauh:I don't see anything wrong doings in his analysis
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by Funlordjnr: 12:49pm
snika:
I have quoted you my vapid inyamiri alobam!
Please spare us these stale memes...I know you are only using them as a means to hide your intellectual deficiencies! By the way why did you modify your post? You really are a true descendant of ojukwu! A highly professional coward!
Anyway at least I have parents to blame! Where you not discovered by hunters abandoned on a pathway in an evil forest in the late 70's?
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by ifyalways(f): 12:49pm
Make we hear word jor.
No be all of una dey chant aye to every decision made in that house of thieves
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by khanwale(m): 12:50pm
Akissani:Guy whats with you and Biafra..... You need jesus and sure you are not igbo.
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar by hysteriabox(m): 12:52pm
Aufbauh:
Apray so o.
Nigerians can be funny. He ll go to kwara n share rice... n thats all.
I really hope affliction ll not arise agaun o
How Yar Adua Stole Billions: 419 Original / Jonathan Advised To Appoint Yerima As Religion Adviser / Breaking News: INEC Card Readers Expose Electoral Fraud In Akwa-ibom
Viewing this topic: johnpalmer774, yussuff(m), martin123, CHYMZZY(m), management1818, tectonotimes, spako4(m), mroluwabunmi010(m), mark114, holysina(m), adepeter26(m), DelightedHepzy(m), Freshwhyte(m), TheRealGEJ, dsurest(m), kingsouthie, homegirl1, Aagadingo(m), getrich(m), shammah1(m), emmaoanidu, tunderay(m), papyjar, arote(m), PunterTim(m), seguno2, Tundenoni(m), udilson, Dgr8, Amenphx, psammyCUTE(m), SODEXSKI(m), timota(m), nonexy11, dillinger, AmMee(m), Trut(m), arowstev2000, AlhajiSpray(m), Ayishatreal(f), jibga(m), ernie1234(m), Dongreat(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), lanrecisse30, durangokid, kayloyal87(m), nwakibie3(m), Sunnyja, kibo, Bullet1234(m), eyeforeye, igwebuike01, Aquariann, Longeaton, clementtt, OurVoice, taurus21 and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6