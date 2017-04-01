Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Is A Threat To APC, Democracy - Adamawa Lawmaker, Alhassan Urmar (6772 Views)

Adamawa State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Alhassan Umar, representing Jada/Mbulo constituency, yesterday said that Senate President Bukola Saraki, was not only a threat to the future of the All Progressive Congress, APC, but also to the country’s democracy.





Umar said this while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Yola where he alleged that Saraki had put in place multiple plans to frustrate the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to the detriment of Nigerians.







According to Umar, the unnecessary crisis over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the refusal to confirm the Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, was a grand design by the Senate President to frustrate the war against corruption and derail the country’s democracy.







He said, “The Senate President is an opposition within APC because he personalizes everything about government policies.

“He is running the senate as his private estate. He poses serious political threat to the future of the APC if the party leadership does not call him to order.”







The lawmaker insisted that the action of the Upper Chamber dominated by the ruling APC members was essentially anti-government and that their continuous opposition to the president’s decisions will not bring development to the country.





He, however, called on the Senate to confirm Magu as EFCC chairman lounging out that the anti-graft agency under him had been active and that the tempo must be maintained in order to effectively curb corruption.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/01/saraki-threat-apc-democracy-adamawa-lawmaker-alhassan-urmar/

Even to humanity 8 Likes 1 Share

I don't care how Sen. Saraki flex his muscles as the Senate president of the 8th assembly. All am sure of is that he has sacrifices his future political ascent on immediate self aggrandizement.



Saraki should enjoys his position while it last, but one thing that is certain is that he will not get a second term in that position.

He should also know that nearly 80% of the present senators from the north rode to victory on PMB's popularity and goodwill. The electorates are watching and waiting.



He should remember that once beaten twice shy. By 2019, whether Buhari or any other person as the president will be very much interested on who becomes the president of the senate. And definitely i don't see affliction/traitor rising the second time. 36 Likes 1 Share

This wailer should shut up .. We have seen the achievements of Saraki and the 8th Senate ..



Saraki has not even done one tenth of what Tambuwal did to GEJ and we are here shedding crocodile tears



We the Igbos love saraki

he will rule us in biafra

he is greater than Ojukwu, Aguyi Ironsi, Azikiwe, all our past and present governors, and even our future leaders 21 Likes

agreed 1 Like

I no blame the useless saraki.



I blame Mr president for allowing these bunch of criminals to hold his government back.



Buhari do something now or history will never forgive u. 8 Likes 1 Share

Aufbauh:

You people always forget that saraki is force, the group that joined ABC from PDP is a force to recon with buhari cheated them when he was doing his appointments, that group cannot waved away easily they are the force in APC there is nothing any body in APC can do to them, buhari has to come to take table with them and stop harassing them especially most of them are Dasuki men whom they have seen buhari is persecuting with Magu led EFCC, as I am talking to you now they are ready to pull APC down, when they joined your party all of you were rejoicing, that is what you see in a party that is fragmented with different Interest, you can't leave Babachir and continue to hold Dasuki

Sunday Punch Headline: "Senate summons Adamawa legislator over scandalous remarks" 16 Likes 1 Share

Akissani:

We the Igbos love saraki

he will rule us in biafra

he is greater than Ojukwu, Aguyi Ironsi, Azikiwe, all our past and present governors, and even our future leaders Yes. The same way Abubakar Shekau is far greater than Awolowo the the rat poison drinker, Tinubu the drug racketeering opolo eye and Ooni of Ife, the Hausa asslicker.



Yes. The same way Abubakar Shekau is far greater than Awolowo the the rat poison drinker, Tinubu the drug racketeering opolo eye and Ooni of Ife, the Hausa asslicker.

Abubakar Shekau should be made president once we get our Oduduwa Republic which will be a free trade zone for skull mining.

snika:



Yes. The same way Abubakar Shekau is far greater than Awolowo the the rat poison drinker, Tinubu the drug racketeering opolo eye and Ooni of Ife, the Hausa asslicker.



Abubakar Shekau should be made president once we get our Oduduwa Republic [/b]which will be a free trade zone for skull mining.





Nwokem! When are you going to stop being a coward like ojukwu? Today you are claiming that you are an afonjeezy only to be caught ranting like a quarter jewish ipob tout on another thread as seen below! Is it that you people suffer from multiple personality disorder or what? Be proud of who you are for once na?



snika:

BMC. Creating nonsense thread upon nonsense thread.

Worrying about [b]Igbos even at 12:30AM in the morning

Nwokem! When are you going to stop being a coward like ojukwu? Today you are claiming that you are an afonjeezy only to be caught ranting like a quarter jewish ipob tout on another thread as seen below! Is it that you people suffer from multiple personality disorder or what? Be proud of who you are for once na? 12 Likes 2 Shares

durangokid:

durangokid:

You people always forget that saraki is force, the group that joined ABC from PDP is a force to recon with buhari cheated them when he was doing his appointments, that group cannot waved away easily they are the force in APC there is nothing any body in APC can do to them, buhari has to come to take table with them and stop harassing them especially most of them are Dasuki men whom they have seen buhari is persecuting with Magu led EFCC, as I am talking to you now they are ready to pull APC down, when they joined your party all of you were rejoicing, that is what you see in a party that is fragmented with different Interest, you can't leave Babachir and continue to hold Dasuki

Sorry, your understanding of Nigeria politics is way too low. Maybe you can do well in buying and selling.



Get a copy of Nigeria constitution and acquaint yourself with the knowledge of the power and functions of both the Nigeria president and the senate.



snika:



It's not my job to teach you common sense and how to know sarcasm when you see it. Biko si ebea puo you compressed cone head demon



Now that you have been exposed as a liar it is sarcasm? Odiegwu......Oya start screaming afonja! That is the only thing most of you aba made jews know how to do on nairaland after all! Now that you have been exposed as a liar it is sarcasm? Odiegwu......Oya start screaming afonja! That is the only thing most of you aba made jews know how to do on nairaland after all! 10 Likes

Na now dem dey know ?





When some one has 350million cash stolen from his house



Do you need to be told he is still doing Ghana Must Go things ? 1 Like

Funlordjnr:







Now that you have been exposed as a liar it is sarcasm? Odiegwu......Oya start screaming afonja! That is the only thing most of you aba made jews know how to do on nairaland after all! I'm not here to trade free words with cone headed low lives who never experienced human civilization outside their IDP in ogbomosho .



If you quote me again eh... I'm not here to trade free words with cone headed low lives who never experienced human civilization outside their IDP in ogbomosho .If you quote me again eh... 15 Likes 2 Shares

APC is an opposition against itself! 4 Likes

Buhari really messed up letting Satraki disrupt progressive formation of APC all thanks to the pained PDP lawmakers



Nigeria is bigger than Bukola Saraki. Get rid of the thief now before it becomes too late 3 Likes 1 Share

Ceema1:

I no blame the useless saraki.



I blame Mr president for allowing these bunch of criminals to hold his government back.



Buhari do something now or history will never forgive u.

I agree with you jare. I agree with you jare. 1 Like

snika:



I'm not here to trade free words with cone headed low lives who never experienced human civilization outside their IDP in ogbomosho .



If you quote me again eh...



u just murdered that thing.....





make he go there IDP in ogbomosho were they sluter human being like cow u just murdered that thing.....make he go there IDP in ogbomosho were they sluter human being like cow 7 Likes 1 Share

Sorry, your understanding of Nigeria politics is way too low. Maybe you can do well in buying and selling.



Get a copy of Nigeria constitution and acquaint yourself with the knowledge of the power and functions of both the Nigeria president and the senate.



NB: I don't have the time and strength to educate you personally as this is not a training institute. I don't see anything wrong doings in his analysis I don't see anything wrong doings in his analysis 3 Likes

snika:



I'm not here to trade free words with cone headed low lives who never experienced human civilization outside their IDP in ogbomosho .



If you quote me again eh...



I have quoted you my vapid inyamiri alobam!



Please spare us these stale memes...I know you are only using them as a means to hide your intellectual deficiencies! By the way why did you modify your post? You really are a true descendant of ojukwu! A highly professional coward!



I have quoted you my vapid inyamiri alobam!

Please spare us these stale memes...I know you are only using them as a means to hide your intellectual deficiencies! By the way why did you modify your post? You really are a true descendant of ojukwu! A highly professional coward!

Anyway at least I have parents to blame! Where you not discovered by hunters abandoned on a pathway in an evil forest in the late 70's?





No be all of una dey chant aye to every decision made in that house of thieves Make we hear word jor.No be all of una dey chantto every decision made in that house of thieves

Akissani:

We the Igbos love saraki

he will rule us in biafra

he is greater than Ojukwu, Aguyi Ironsi, Azikiwe, all our past and present governors, and even our future leaders Guy whats with you and Biafra..... You need jesus and sure you are not igbo. Guy whats with you and Biafra..... You need jesus and sure you are not igbo. 6 Likes