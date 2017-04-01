Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) (9981 Views)

Source: Here is a signpost/billboard used to honour fallen hero Lt Col. Abu Ali in Sambisa forestSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photo-of-signpost-used-to-honour-fallen.html?m=1



RIP to the dead



MEANWHILE





RIP to the fallen heroes... May your soul rest in perfect peace.. We love you 4 Likes 1 Share

Saw it on TV yesterday.

Nice1 2 Likes

May his soul rest in perfect peace..

Slim

R. I. P MAN 1 Like

It could have been avoided, MTCHEW. 5 Likes

Rjp

Because he is son of elite #rip to him... Rip to the other average forgotten soldiers # 11 Likes

God bless those soldiers who risk their so that we can sleep.

Good, he is being immortalized.

Rest on Gallant.. waaawuu..

Rest in peace. Nigeria will never forget your sacrifice.

What about others that sacrificed their life why can't we see their billboard nonsense. I know of guy that stepped on mine to save others 4 Likes

I like the way the guy died. His been celebrated even after his death. Thats how I wana die mehnnnnnn 2 Likes 1 Share

Why is he given special recognition? Those from other regions that died are not human abi? 4 Likes 1 Share

Army life no easy at all.

RIP

Nice one

The best honor that can be given is to actualize what he died for. A panel was set up to investigate how this hero and his team were ambushed and killed.

.

Alas, it's history now.

.

This incidence happened after Boko Haram had been "technically defeated" #hypocrites 1 Like 1 Share

Why is no one talking about the freshly kidnapped girls?

BMC on overdrive to shut the news outta public domain.

Oby has been used and dumped, waxed all her energy in chasing the ghost of GEJ.

That which is dead, is dead 1 Like

Is this a Respect or Reciprocal

I remembered this hero yesterday while watching a movie about a war hero. It takes alot of courage to do what these men do for us.



I had to say a prayer for the family he left behind. You can do same too right now. 1 Like 1 Share

wrong place fam

Rip