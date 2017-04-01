₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by chimere66: 1:03pm
Here is a signpost/billboard used to honour fallen hero Lt Col. Abu Ali in Sambisa forest
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photo-of-signpost-used-to-honour-fallen.html?m=1
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 1:04pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ifedayor: 1:18pm
RIP to the fallen heroes... May your soul rest in perfect peace.. We love you
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by jboy73: 1:18pm
Saw it on TV yesterday.
Nice1
2 Likes
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by danasjoe1: 1:18pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace..
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by distilledwalex(m): 1:19pm
Slim
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ozeman(m): 1:19pm
R. I. P MAN
1 Like
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Asito(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by UgwuKristian: 1:19pm
It could have been avoided, MTCHEW.
5 Likes
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by joebeckz(m): 1:19pm
Rjp
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by hocrusoe(m): 1:20pm
Because he is son of elite #rip to him... Rip to the other average forgotten soldiers #
11 Likes
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 1:20pm
God bless those soldiers who risk their so that we can sleep.
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:20pm
Good, he is being immortalized.
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by 0luwacoded(m): 1:21pm
Rest on Gallant.. waaawuu..
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 1:21pm
Rest in peace. Nigeria will never forget your sacrifice.
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:21pm
What about others that sacrificed their life why can't we see their billboard nonsense. I know of guy that stepped on mine to save others
4 Likes
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by carahop: 1:22pm
ifedayor:Amen
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 1:22pm
I like the way the guy died. His been celebrated even after his death. Thats how I wana die mehnnnnnn
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Akshow: 1:22pm
Why is he given special recognition? Those from other regions that died are not human abi?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 1:23pm
Army life no easy at all.
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Cekpo34(m): 1:23pm
RIP
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Moving4: 1:23pm
Nice one
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by EagleScribes: 1:23pm
The best honor that can be given is to actualize what he died for. A panel was set up to investigate how this hero and his team were ambushed and killed.
.
Alas, it's history now.
.
This incidence happened after Boko Haram had been "technically defeated" #hypocrites
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 1:23pm
Why is no one talking about the freshly kidnapped girls?
BMC on overdrive to shut the news outta public domain.
Oby has been used and dumped, waxed all her energy in chasing the ghost of GEJ.
That which is dead, is dead
1 Like
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 1:24pm
Is this a Respect or Reciprocal
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ekmike(m): 1:24pm
I remembered this hero yesterday while watching a movie about a war hero. It takes alot of courage to do what these men do for us.
I had to say a prayer for the family he left behind. You can do same too right now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 1:25pm
olrotimi:
Its best not to talk about this government anymore cos i dont think we have a functional government in power.
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Asito(m): 1:25pm
wrong place fam
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by kabawa: 1:25pm
UgwuKristian:You no go die better
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Dottore: 1:25pm
Rip
|Re: Signpost In Honour Of Abu Ali In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by AntiWailer: 1:28pm
RIP my hero
