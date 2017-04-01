₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by rallymento(m): 2:05pm
So This Girl studying Abroad decided to Prank her mother that she had a one Year old Daughter....
http://www.yabaleftonline.com/nigerian-lady-tells-mum-1-year-old-child/
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by rallymento(m): 2:05pm
continuation
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by HQuadreal(m): 2:10pm
Her mum fall for the prank.
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by illegalGangla(m): 2:18pm
Suspicious texts...short words like not typical of our mothers.
Adonbilivit
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Benevee: 3:00pm
Where is lalasticlala ? This have to reach fp
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Negotiate: 6:46pm
Lol
Liar liar pants on fire...
"Pick my call" should have come after the missed call notification
And momma don't type "U" as "You"
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Vickiweezy(m): 6:47pm
Bloggers
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:48pm
I luv d Ending question, "Are u stupid?"
But wait oooo assuming the mummy hv hypertension na so she for get heart attack die, den u blame Village pple......
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by stealthtiger(m): 6:48pm
Lol
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Bizzyliss(m): 6:48pm
Lol
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Lakside1955: 6:49pm
Bad girl
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by SexyNairalander: 6:49pm
booked.
Happy April To You Fooolsss
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by daremiarchs: 6:49pm
lol,too interesting to be true
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by arosunshine(m): 6:49pm
She think its funny until the woman develops high blood pressure.
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Divay22(f): 6:49pm
The text get as he be o
No be 9ja mama way we know
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by henrydadon(m): 6:49pm
i can imagine the mother like
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Zehner(f): 6:50pm
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by InfinixMine(m): 6:50pm
Na today
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by chrischike(m): 6:50pm
Were... You wan make ur mummsy gt high bp
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Mouthgag: 6:50pm
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by seangy4konji: 6:50pm
It's nothing.
Let me go and find sk and smoke with some more Goldberg.
The weather to hot.
Wetin concern agbero with overload
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by kings09(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Maccoy507: 6:51pm
It can't be the mother. They are not so good at using short hand.
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by IemFava(f): 6:51pm
Oh my...i fell for it too
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by deji15: 6:51pm
Only those who understands Yoruba language will enjoy this prank wella.
Very funny
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by chuks34(m): 6:51pm
Adontbiliveit
So fake. Mtchw
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Kennywills7(m): 6:51pm
This is what we call arrangee meaning the text is not real
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by point5: 6:51pm
If I catch u ehh
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Desammyst(m): 6:51pm
Dat was very harsh of the gal on d mother... Well, its all April fool's day... happy new month pals
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Josephamstrong1(m): 6:51pm
Orchestrated...joor. Nice script, buh the mammi character wasn't real. Over acted tho. Not a typical naija mom. Next time try do sm research about a particular character b4 casting. Will score you 10/100
Next! Camera rolling, action!
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Sunmibare6(m): 6:51pm
I disowned you too.
|Re: Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day by Tuham(m): 6:52pm
Kikikikiki
Nigerian Moms sha! Buh if to say na my mom i tell, she go even dance and ask me when is the girl coming to visit her
Buh who wan born pikin when Papa self never belle full
