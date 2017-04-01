Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Girl Pranks Mother On April Fool's Day (10364 Views)

http://www.yabaleftonline.com/nigerian-lady-tells-mum-1-year-old-child/ So This Girl studying Abroad decided to Prank her mother that she had a one Year old Daughter.... 1 Like

continuation 1 Like 1 Share

Her mum fall for the prank. 17 Likes 1 Share

Suspicious texts...short words like not typical of our mothers.





Adonbilivit 57 Likes 1 Share





Lol



Liar liar pants on fire...



"Pick my call" should have come after the missed call notification



And momma don't type "U" as "You" 7 Likes

Bloggers 22 Likes 2 Shares

I luv d Ending question, "Are u stupid?"

But wait oooo assuming the mummy hv hypertension na so she for get heart attack die, den u blame Village pple...... 3 Likes

Bad girl 2 Likes

booked.



Happy April To You Fooolsss 5 Likes

lol,too interesting to be true

She think its funny until the woman develops high blood pressure. 6 Likes



The text get as he be o

No be 9ja mama way we know The text get as he be oNo be 9ja mama way we know 2 Likes

i can imagine the mother like 5 Likes

Na today

Were... You wan make ur mummsy gt high bp





It can't be the mother. They are not so good at using short hand. 1 Like

Oh my...i fell for it too

Only those who understands Yoruba language will enjoy this prank wella.

Very funny 2 Likes



So fake. Mtchw AdontbiliveitSo fake. Mtchw

This is what we call arrangee meaning the text is not real

If I catch u ehh

Dat was very harsh of the gal on d mother... Well, its all April fool's day... happy new month pals



Next! Camera rolling, action! Orchestrated...joor. Nice script, buh the mammi character wasn't real. Over acted tho. Not a typical naija mom. Next time try do sm research about a particular character b4 casting. Will score you 10/100Next! Camera rolling, action! 1 Like

I disowned you too.